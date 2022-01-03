New NV Booster-Seat Law Now in Effect

If you threw out the booster seat in your car when your child reached six years of age, you may need to buy a new one, due to a change in Nevada state law taking effect this week.



Children who are shorter than four feet nine inches tall will now need to use a booster or car seat, regardless of age.



Andrew Bennett, public information officer for the Nevada Office of Transportation, said the old rule was based on weight and age.



"The previous law was 60 pounds and six years old," Bennett explained. "The weight isn't as impactful as the height."



Assembly Bill 118 took effect Jan. 1. You can find tips on installing children's car seats and making the transition to adult seat belts at buckleupforlife.org.



Bennett pointed out the law is intended to make sure kids' seatbelts are properly positioned across the chest.



"If the seatbelt is riding too high, it'll literally ride on their neck," Bennett noted. "And if you're in a crash, that seatbelt could have the potential to do more harm than good."



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kids' lap belts must lie across their upper thighs, not the stomach. And children should not be allowed to put the shoulder belt under an arm or behind their back, because it could lead to severe injuries in a crash.



References: Assembly Bill 118 05\21\2021

Car seat installation Buckle Up for Life 2022

Seat belt data NHTSA 2022



get more stories like this via email



The now-stalled Build Back Better Act means $475 million in grant money is also stalled - money that would go to communities for laptops, tablets and other internet devices.



Groups working to improve rural broadband access in eastern Kentucky say getting more people online is essential to the region's economic recovery.



President of the Mountain Association Peter Hille said building the infrastructure to get communities connected to high-speed broadband is only one piece of the puzzle.



"In order for that to happen," said Hille, "they need to be able to have the devices that are able to connect to the internet, and they also need to be able to afford the internet service that's available to them."



The Build Back Better Act's Connected Device Program contained funding for community groups to purchase and distribute hardware to people who qualify, as well as subsidies for schools and libraries to help keep students and staff connected.



Although the legislation hit a dead-end last year in the U.S. Senate, lawmakers say the House-passed version of the bill could be pared down and revised until it gains the support needed to become law.



Hille pointed that out private companies stand to benefit from massive federal investments in broadband and other rural infrastructure.



"And I think that it should be incumbent upon those private-sector players who benefit from these public investments," said Hille, "to be sure that they are playing their part in making internet affordable, particularly to low-income households."



Natalie Roper - director of special projects at the Just Transition Fund - said under-resourced communities face numerous challenges in getting federal grants, and noted there are provisions in the bill aimed at addressing those gaps.



"Which really focuses on investing in critical local capacity for rural communities," said Roper, "to build out locally driven led solutions and more easily access federal programs."



One provision would provide $100 million for outreach efforts to rural communities about broadband affordability grants and programs administered through the Federal Communications Commission.







Disclosure: Just Transition Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Computer and Broadband Access in Appalachia the Appalachian Regional Commission 2021

Kentucky Internet Coverage and Availability Broadband Now 2021



get more stories like this via email

