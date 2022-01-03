Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
New NV Booster-Seat Law Now in Effect

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

If you threw out the booster seat in your car when your child reached six years of age, you may need to buy a new one, due to a change in Nevada state law taking effect this week.

Children who are shorter than four feet nine inches tall will now need to use a booster or car seat, regardless of age.

Andrew Bennett, public information officer for the Nevada Office of Transportation, said the old rule was based on weight and age.

"The previous law was 60 pounds and six years old," Bennett explained. "The weight isn't as impactful as the height."

Assembly Bill 118 took effect Jan. 1. You can find tips on installing children's car seats and making the transition to adult seat belts at buckleupforlife.org.

Bennett pointed out the law is intended to make sure kids' seatbelts are properly positioned across the chest.

"If the seatbelt is riding too high, it'll literally ride on their neck," Bennett noted. "And if you're in a crash, that seatbelt could have the potential to do more harm than good."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kids' lap belts must lie across their upper thighs, not the stomach. And children should not be allowed to put the shoulder belt under an arm or behind their back, because it could lead to severe injuries in a crash.


Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

