Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for storage. In the public debate, advocates for tribal communities say their voices should not be ignored.

Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, before the carbon dioxide is stored underground in North Dakota.

Supporters of carbon-capture technology say it benefits the environment.

Brian Jorde, managing lawyer at the Domina Law Firm, who is involved in legal strategies to fight such projects, said there are too many unknowns.

"How can these companies guarantee that there won't be a catastrophic disaster in the future when they really have no idea what the formations will look like?" Jorde questioned.

He suggested there is no way of knowing yet if the carbon will move beyond storage boundaries. He spoke at a recent forum hosted by the Great Plains Action Society, along with regional tribal leaders.

They say the projects not only threaten landowners, but could also affect water and other resources for Indigenous communities, even if the pipes run near their lands and not through them. Summit insists it will ensure meaningful consultation with tribes.

Donielle Wanatee, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, said they have seen companies aggressively try to secure land in past projects, including the Dakota Access oil pipeline. She sees it happening again with Summit, even before permits are approved.

"This is just a scary thing, not just for Iowans, but for everybody who isn't aware of this," Wanatee contended.

Environmental and tribal groups said residents along the proposed route must be informed, and urged them to speak up.

They argued Summit is moving fast to convince landowners to agree to land easements. The company describes the pipeline as the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world and would safely store up to 12 million tons of CO2 annually.


get more stories like this via email
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Firearms, rifles and shotguns are used to kill almost 40,000 people every year in the United States, including 800 people in New York State alone. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Health and Wellness

Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered …

Social Issues

Help is Available for IN Students Facing Food Insecurity

This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021