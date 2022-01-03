Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for storage. In the public debate, advocates for tribal communities say their voices should not be ignored.



Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, before the carbon dioxide is stored underground in North Dakota.



Supporters of carbon-capture technology say it benefits the environment.



Brian Jorde, managing lawyer at the Domina Law Firm, who is involved in legal strategies to fight such projects, said there are too many unknowns.



"How can these companies guarantee that there won't be a catastrophic disaster in the future when they really have no idea what the formations will look like?" Jorde questioned.



He suggested there is no way of knowing yet if the carbon will move beyond storage boundaries. He spoke at a recent forum hosted by the Great Plains Action Society, along with regional tribal leaders.



They say the projects not only threaten landowners, but could also affect water and other resources for Indigenous communities, even if the pipes run near their lands and not through them. Summit insists it will ensure meaningful consultation with tribes.



Donielle Wanatee, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, said they have seen companies aggressively try to secure land in past projects, including the Dakota Access oil pipeline. She sees it happening again with Summit, even before permits are approved.



"This is just a scary thing, not just for Iowans, but for everybody who isn't aware of this," Wanatee contended.



Environmental and tribal groups said residents along the proposed route must be informed, and urged them to speak up.



They argued Summit is moving fast to convince landowners to agree to land easements. The company describes the pipeline as the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world and would safely store up to 12 million tons of CO2 annually.



The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility.



Nearly 1,000 customers signed a letter to NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe, urging him to invest in renewables.



Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs at the Montana Environmental Information Center, said there is growing discontent with the company in the wake of its decision to build a methane-gas power plant in Laurel, near Billings, and its resource procurement plan for the next two decades, which does not include renewable energy.



"This whole petition was out of frustration -- years and years of frustration -- with NorthWestern Energy and its reluctance to move forward as other utilities are doing," Hedges explained. "To make sure the power is clean and affordable and appropriate moving forward."



Environmental groups say the plant will emit nearly 770,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 167,000 cars.



NorthWestern Energy said the plant is the best option because other sources are too volatile when energy demand peaks. Company spokesperson Jo Dee Black said almost 70% of the energy for its Montana customers comes from carbon-free resources.



Hedges said the methane gas plant, which is estimated to cost more than $250 million, is not cost-effective. She contended people want clean, affordable power.



"This isn't an environmental issue, per se," Hedges remarked. "This is a Montana consumer issue where consumers don't want to get stuck paying for old resources that are no longer viable in a different energy market."



The letter to NorthWestern Energy also urged the company to pay its $2.5 million fine for failing to buy a certain amount of electricity from locally owned community energy projects.



Hedges pointed out the fine goes to low-income and tribal energy assistance programs, which will be crucial this year, because utility bills are expected to increase this winter.



"We know that those low-income programs are incredibly important for folks who cannot afford increased utility bills," Hedges asserted. "Let alone those people who because of COVID or other things can't afford their bills as they are. Increased bills are going to become even more difficult."



Black says NorthWestern Energy has not been assessed penalties under this law. He also notes this law was repealed in 2021. The company currently is taking feedback on its 2022 Electricity Supply Resource Plan.



