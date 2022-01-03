Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Forests Need Prescribed Fire for Regrowth, Restoration

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

A new year is a time for restoration, and two free downloadable publications from The Nature Conservancy shed light on the role that controlled fire plays in renewing North Carolina's forests.

Experts say thinning trees and setting fires that mimic the natural low-intensity burns that historically reduced forest debris can reduce the risk of more severe and damaging blazes in the future.

Stewardship Manager of The Nature Conservancy's Southern Blue Ridge Program Adam Warwick explained there are major differences between wildfires and controlled burns.

"Burning the woods at low intensity and in controlled fashion and on our terms and when we want," said Warwick.

He said it's urgent that communities get involved in fire management to turn the tide on the significant loss of biodiversity across the state.

The books, "Considerations for Fire and Wildlife in the Southern Blue Ridge" and "Fire Manager's Guide to the Blue Ridge Ecozones" are free and available online. They can help local landowners understand the important role of fire in sustainable land management.

Warick added that whether a landowner wants to increase a certain species, or is interested in restoring habitat for pollinators, a carefully prescribed fire can help.

"These books will help you use fires or other tools to restore biodiversity on your land," said Warwick.

He said controlled fire is also a tool to stave off the effects of climate change, as higher temperatures, drought and the build-up of forest vegetation are expected to lead to more frequent and intense wildfires.

"It's a stewardship, it's a way of living with the land, living with the nature processes," said Warwick, "instead of working against them."

According to The Nature Conservancy, controlled burns reduce the chance of out-of-control wildfires by eliminating shrubs and overgrowth that, if left unattended, can feed wildfires that devastate communities and put firefighters in harm's way.



Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in North Carolina contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Groups that who question the environmental benefits of carbon capture and storage say the process would expend even more energy just to operate. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for stora…

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Health and Wellness

Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021