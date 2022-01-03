Stalled BBBA Could Boost WV Kids' Access to Preventive Care

Health advocates say the continuous-coverage provision in the Build Back Better Act - which has hit a dead end in Congress - would benefit West Virginia's kids by ensuring they receive regular checkups and developmental screenings, no matter where they live.
Julianne Yacovone - child health director for West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare - pointed out that kids have year-round health needs, even if their parents' income or employer-sponsored coverage fluctuates.
"They will be covered for a year without being removed, without their health insurance being questioned," said Yacovone. "This is really, really reassuring to West Virginia parents, who will not have to be stressed or worried that their kids won't have access to the health care that they need."
Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - struck down the legislation due to concerns about its $1.75 trillion price tag, rising inflation and the national debt. However, lawmakers say the House-passed version of the bill could be pared down and further revised until it gains the support needed to become law.
Yacovone said the legislation also would permanently restore funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP, which keeps kids covered in households earning less than $45,000 a year.
"We have 200,000 kids on CHIP and Medicaid in West Virginia," said Yacovone. "So if for some reason that federal funding did not come through, it could be really damaging to us as a state. Because we would have to step in with state funds to address any kind of gap that was there."
Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said the legislation could help reduce the number of uninsured kids nationwide.
"After we saw this troubling reverse in the progress we'd made as a country in reducing the number of uninsured kids - which came to a halt in 2017 and started going in the wrong direction," said Alker, "the Build Back Better bill would really turn that around and start moving the country in the right direction."
The Build Back Better Act also would increase Medicaid and CHIP coverage for people who've given birth, from 60 days to one year postpartum. Experts say that change could help address the nation's maternal mortality crisis. Both programs cover about 43% of U.S. births each year.
With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered California marketplace.
The open enrollment period runs through January 31. James Scullary, spokesperson with Covered California, said the uninsured risk getting stuck with huge medical bills if they end up having to go to the hospital.
"Hospitalizations," said Scullary, "particularly those that require Intensive Care Unit treatment, can be incredibly expensive, and average more than $127,000 dollars per visit."
The bill for someone with COVID who only needs outpatient care - commonly the fully-vaccinated - would average just over $1,300. And much of that would be covered by insurance, according to the nonprofit group FAIR Health.
The state estimates that 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible for free or very-low-cost coverage via Covered California or Medi-Cal. Scullary said the cost varies by zip code, income, and how many people in the household need to be covered.
"The savings and the financial help that is now available through the American Rescue Plan is so significant, that if you checked a year ago, the entire thing is different," said Scullary. "Many people are paying less than $10 a month for comprehensive coverage from a name-brand plan that fits their needs best."
He adds that 75% of people on Covered California are paying less than $100 a month for their brand-name health plan - like Anthem BlueCross, Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, and Healthnet.
People can find the shop-and-compare tool on CoveredCA.com.
A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states.
One takeaway from the United Health Foundation is how affordable housing is connected to New Yorkers' public health. The research found the pandemic has contributed to an uptick in deaths nationwide between 2019 and 2020, and New York leads with a 29% increase.
Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said the lack of affordable housing on Long Island led to people spreading the virus more quickly in crowded homes.
"We had lots and lots of folks leaving hospitals, going back home and being told to quarantine for 10 days, who shared one bathroom with three families, where that was an absolute impossibility just from a structural perspective of their lives," Sanin explained. "It benefits everybody when there are affordable options for folks."
The report ranks New York 50th, or last in the nation, for racial residential segregation as well as for the percentage of housing stock with lead-contamination risk. On a positive note, New York got high ratings for access to clinical care, with more than 300 primary care providers per 100,000 people.
The isolation of the pandemic has had an outsized impact on mental health, with the number of New Yorkers reporting mental distress increasing by 8% between 2019 and 2020.
Ravi Johar, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare, emphasized it is important for people to recognize and seek help for their mental-health concerns.
"Being able to have a support system, talking to friends, and finding a way to be socially active really, really makes a big difference in your mental well-being," Johar pointed out. "And we know that mental well-being has an immense effect on physical well-being, too."
The report ranks New York ninth in the nation for overall health outcomes, including low rates of premature death and obesity. The state has also seen a large increase in the number of young people who received all doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
Pockets of Michigan have limited or no access to mental health providers, and a new pilot program aims to change it.
The Wayne State University College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to educate more Mental Health and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners.
Umeika Stephens, graduate specialty coordinator for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners at Wayne State University and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Detroit, said it is important to have providers who can assess patients' mental health needs holistically.
"Our goal is to make sure that when patients are able to come in, that they're able to see a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner," Stephens explained. "They're able to see somebody who can not only do therapy, but also prescribe medication for them if they needed it."
She added while the need existed prior to the pandemic, the last couple of years have exacerbated it, as many Michiganders experience grief from losing a loved one to COVID-19, or the related financial distress, isolation, depression or anxiety.
Surveys show nearly 40% of Michigan residents have reported anxiety or depression during the pandemic, but 27% have been unable to get counseling or therapy.
Stephens acknowledged it can be daunting for a nurse to go back to school to get the degree, but she wants prospective students to know it is worth it.
"Financing, you know, an advanced education is always very expensive," Stephens emphasized. "I think giving people an opportunity who may have not even considered it, and being able to provide some support for people to continue their education, I think is really important."
She noted many graduates will stay in Michigan and support local communities. The first cohort of students funded by the grant will start in January, and nurses who want to work in underserved communities and have a passion for mental-health support are encouraged to apply.
