Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Stalled BBBA Could Boost WV Kids' Access to Preventive Care

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

Health advocates say the continuous-coverage provision in the Build Back Better Act - which has hit a dead end in Congress - would benefit West Virginia's kids by ensuring they receive regular checkups and developmental screenings, no matter where they live.

Julianne Yacovone - child health director for West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare - pointed out that kids have year-round health needs, even if their parents' income or employer-sponsored coverage fluctuates.

"They will be covered for a year without being removed, without their health insurance being questioned," said Yacovone. "This is really, really reassuring to West Virginia parents, who will not have to be stressed or worried that their kids won't have access to the health care that they need."

Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - struck down the legislation due to concerns about its $1.75 trillion price tag, rising inflation and the national debt. However, lawmakers say the House-passed version of the bill could be pared down and further revised until it gains the support needed to become law.

Yacovone said the legislation also would permanently restore funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP, which keeps kids covered in households earning less than $45,000 a year.

"We have 200,000 kids on CHIP and Medicaid in West Virginia," said Yacovone. "So if for some reason that federal funding did not come through, it could be really damaging to us as a state. Because we would have to step in with state funds to address any kind of gap that was there."

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said the legislation could help reduce the number of uninsured kids nationwide.

"After we saw this troubling reverse in the progress we'd made as a country in reducing the number of uninsured kids - which came to a halt in 2017 and started going in the wrong direction," said Alker, "the Build Back Better bill would really turn that around and start moving the country in the right direction."

The Build Back Better Act also would increase Medicaid and CHIP coverage for people who've given birth, from 60 days to one year postpartum. Experts say that change could help address the nation's maternal mortality crisis. Both programs cover about 43% of U.S. births each year.



Disclosure: Georgetown University Center for Children & Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Groups that who question the environmental benefits of carbon capture and storage say the process would expend even more energy just to operate. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for stora…

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Social Issues

Help is Available for IN Students Facing Food Insecurity

This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021