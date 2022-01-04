Report Unpacks Influence on CT's Climate, Energy Policies

Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy lobbying at the Capitol.



Between 2013 and 2020, utilities spent $24 million, much more than renewable energy firms or environmental groups. Testimony opposing environmental legislation was mostly made by utilities, along with heating oil and alternative fuel companies and business associations.



Galen Hall, researcher in the Climate and Development Lab at Brown University and the report's co-author, said in testimony, however, they are not arguing against the existence of climate change.



"Certain industry groups will show up in the largest numbers once their direct interest is at stake," Hall reported. "For instance, heating oil and alternative fuel sellers showed up to testify against carbon pricing in large numbers and then not so much for the other kinds of legislation."



Over an eight-year period, only 16% of climate and energy bills introduced in Connecticut became law. Brown's Climate and Development Lab conducted similar research in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.



The report also offered recommendations to move the needle on addressing climate change within the state Legislature.



Trevor Culhane, also a researcher at Brown and co-author of the report, said it is important for lawmakers to evaluate the political influence utilities have in Connecticut.



"We know that utilities, their rates are set by the public," Culhane observed. "They have guaranteed public monopolies. But they use the profits from those rates, in many instances, to block or oppose climate legislation. So adjusting their political power and influence in the state is something that we see is really important."



Nearly 92% of written testimony in the state analyzed in the report was in support of climate legislation, with testifiers speaking favorably on banning fracking waste, encouraging electric vehicles, and limiting new natural-gas infrastructure.



The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with the potential to shift more power to workers.



Build Back Better includes a proposal for "civil penalties" or fines on employers who illegally retaliate against workers trying to form or join a union. Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, which represents 200,000 workers statewide, said these penalties would help level the playing field, in efforts where workers often are targeted for trying to organize.



"The employers want to control everything, and they make it so that it's impossible for them to get to that point where they're able to get over the line on a vote," he said. "An employer can go in and say, 'Oh, we might have to shut down,' which is flatly illegal, but there's almost no penalties for them to do it."



The fines could be as high as $100,000 for companies that continuously violate workers' right to unionize. In certain cases, Hawthorne said, the penalties also could be imposed on individual corporate officers. Republican opponents of the bill have said it overreaches and costs too much.



U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he can't support the legislation. Hawthorne said he thinks these policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.



"It costs about $8,600 per year to send your child to have pre-K," he said, "and a lot of people can't afford it, so they end up staying home with their kids - which, we're talking about a job shortage. This frees people up to return to the workplace and alleviate some of the issues that we're having now."



Build Back Better also would create union jobs in the clean-energy sector. Despite Manchin pulling his support for the bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has insisted that the Senate will still vote on the bill in January.



