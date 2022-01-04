Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.



In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children, the lowest percentage reported since 2000.



Emily Campbell, associate director of the Center for Community Solutions, noted the data is a one-year estimate from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, which carries some uncertainty because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.



"These are the best estimates that we have and the best data collection that we could hope for in those circumstances," Campbell explained. "So we're cautious with how we're interpreting it and waiting to see if it's an anomaly, but we see a lot of reasons for hope in this new data."



The 2020 data found a 12.4% poverty rate for Ohio adults ages 18 to 24, which is unchanged from 2019, and a slightly higher poverty rate for older adults. Campbell noted the changes are not as statistically significant as the drop in child poverty.



Considering the fact unemployment reached record levels in 2020, Campbell added the drop in child poverty is likely the result of government interventions.



"Economic stimulus payments, additional unemployment compensation for parents," Campbell outlined. "We think that these are the things that pulled a lot of Ohio's children out of poverty, when the situation could have been much worse."



Campbell pointed out the actual impact of policy interventions could be much bigger, because the poverty data only takes income and monetary benefits into account.



"It doesn't show the impact of additional food assistance including SNAP and pandemic EBT that was helping children address hunger issues that may have come up," Campbell emphasized. "Or additional Medicaid coverage to help people maintain their health coverage during this pandemic."



Two stimulus payments in 2020 lifted an estimated 3.2 million children out of poverty. Campbell maintained the 2020 child poverty data reveals the real-world impact of policies putting additional resources into the hands of families with children.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this semester.



One in every seven Hoosier children faces hunger at home, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.



Emily Weikert Bryant - executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry - said food banks across the state can help those kids and their families get what they need, on and off school grounds, this semester.



"Many of our members have pantries at schools, or do mobile pantries at school sites," said Weikert Bryant, "working with those school communities to provide access to families, not just the child that attends the school, but the families of the children."



Weikert Bryant said continuing pandemic-aid measures guarantee students get a healthy breakfast and lunch on campus, and food banks have other programs to fill the need for food off-campus.



She added that folks with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty line - or about $49,000 a year for a family of four - can enroll children in free and reduced-price lunch programs. That also qualifies them for pandemic food-aid benefits.



Parents can call 211 to find local food assistance.



One option is a backpack program, which provides food for after school, weekends and holidays.



Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said her organization is feeding more than 2,800 kids across four counties through its backpack program this school year. She said school officials and social workers decide which students are eligible.



"The schools make sure that the families, if there's multiple students in one family in various grades," said Martinec, "that they all try to get in the program."



Martinec said bullying can be a concern for students who participate in food-aid programs, so discretion is a critical component.



"Receiving that food discreetly really is to protect them," said Martinec. "So that they don't have to feel any shame for being in the situation that they're in and needing that food assistance."



She added, since students often share their backpack contents with family members, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is piloting a new program to provide larger quantities of food.







