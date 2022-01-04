Tuesday, January 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2022
Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads; More than 60 rallies are taking place across California on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the U-S Capitol insurrection.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Ending the filibuster is again a topic among senators; Trump cancels his January 6th anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

Tuesday, January 4, 2022   

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.

In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children, the lowest percentage reported since 2000.

Emily Campbell, associate director of the Center for Community Solutions, noted the data is a one-year estimate from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, which carries some uncertainty because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"These are the best estimates that we have and the best data collection that we could hope for in those circumstances," Campbell explained. "So we're cautious with how we're interpreting it and waiting to see if it's an anomaly, but we see a lot of reasons for hope in this new data."

The 2020 data found a 12.4% poverty rate for Ohio adults ages 18 to 24, which is unchanged from 2019, and a slightly higher poverty rate for older adults. Campbell noted the changes are not as statistically significant as the drop in child poverty.

Considering the fact unemployment reached record levels in 2020, Campbell added the drop in child poverty is likely the result of government interventions.

"Economic stimulus payments, additional unemployment compensation for parents," Campbell outlined. "We think that these are the things that pulled a lot of Ohio's children out of poverty, when the situation could have been much worse."

Campbell pointed out the actual impact of policy interventions could be much bigger, because the poverty data only takes income and monetary benefits into account.

"It doesn't show the impact of additional food assistance including SNAP and pandemic EBT that was helping children address hunger issues that may have come up," Campbell emphasized. "Or additional Medicaid coverage to help people maintain their health coverage during this pandemic."

Two stimulus payments in 2020 lifted an estimated 3.2 million children out of poverty. Campbell maintained the 2020 child poverty data reveals the real-world impact of policies putting additional resources into the hands of families with children.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


A report this fall found 63% of Californians polled consider high-health care costs to be a "very serious" or "extremely serious" problem. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums
Groups looking to rein in money in politics hope to pass campaign-finance limits before the 2024 election. (Joaquin Corbalan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Donation Limits Could Be Coming to OR in 2022

Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year…

Social Issues

ND Political Expert: One Year Later, Jan. 6 Events Still a Concern

It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Despite many arrests and a Congressional …

Social Issues

Report Unpacks Influence on CT's Climate, Energy Policies

Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy …

People experiencing homelessness are at increased risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes and have an average life expectancy of 30 years less than the housed population. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Colorado to Invest $400 Million in Affordable Housing

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some …

Social Issues

IA Leaders: Economic Planning Must Be More Inclusive

When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate …

The U.S. Senate will consider filibuster rule changes on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day as Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to new voting-rights legislation. (mat_hias/Pixabay)

Social Issues

New Urgency to Pass Voting-Rights Legislation Aimed at Texas

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say …

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

 

