Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.
In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children, the lowest percentage reported since 2000.
Emily Campbell, associate director of the Center for Community Solutions, noted the data is a one-year estimate from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, which carries some uncertainty because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
"These are the best estimates that we have and the best data collection that we could hope for in those circumstances," Campbell explained. "So we're cautious with how we're interpreting it and waiting to see if it's an anomaly, but we see a lot of reasons for hope in this new data."
The 2020 data found a 12.4% poverty rate for Ohio adults ages 18 to 24, which is unchanged from 2019, and a slightly higher poverty rate for older adults. Campbell noted the changes are not as statistically significant as the drop in child poverty.
Considering the fact unemployment reached record levels in 2020, Campbell added the drop in child poverty is likely the result of government interventions.
"Economic stimulus payments, additional unemployment compensation for parents," Campbell outlined. "We think that these are the things that pulled a lot of Ohio's children out of poverty, when the situation could have been much worse."
Campbell pointed out the actual impact of policy interventions could be much bigger, because the poverty data only takes income and monetary benefits into account.
"It doesn't show the impact of additional food assistance including SNAP and pandemic EBT that was helping children address hunger issues that may have come up," Campbell emphasized. "Or additional Medicaid coverage to help people maintain their health coverage during this pandemic."
Two stimulus payments in 2020 lifted an estimated 3.2 million children out of poverty. Campbell maintained the 2020 child poverty data reveals the real-world impact of policies putting additional resources into the hands of families with children.
This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this semester.
One in every seven Hoosier children faces hunger at home, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.
Emily Weikert Bryant - executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry - said food banks across the state can help those kids and their families get what they need, on and off school grounds, this semester.
"Many of our members have pantries at schools, or do mobile pantries at school sites," said Weikert Bryant, "working with those school communities to provide access to families, not just the child that attends the school, but the families of the children."
Weikert Bryant said continuing pandemic-aid measures guarantee students get a healthy breakfast and lunch on campus, and food banks have other programs to fill the need for food off-campus.
She added that folks with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty line - or about $49,000 a year for a family of four - can enroll children in free and reduced-price lunch programs. That also qualifies them for pandemic food-aid benefits.
Parents can call 211 to find local food assistance.
One option is a backpack program, which provides food for after school, weekends and holidays.
Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said her organization is feeding more than 2,800 kids across four counties through its backpack program this school year. She said school officials and social workers decide which students are eligible.
"The schools make sure that the families, if there's multiple students in one family in various grades," said Martinec, "that they all try to get in the program."
Martinec said bullying can be a concern for students who participate in food-aid programs, so discretion is a critical component.
"Receiving that food discreetly really is to protect them," said Martinec. "So that they don't have to feel any shame for being in the situation that they're in and needing that food assistance."
She added, since students often share their backpack contents with family members, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is piloting a new program to provide larger quantities of food.
California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - payments that have been waived during the pandemic.
Once the public health emergency subsides, the pandemic waiver will expire - so groups that advocate for kids and families are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to eliminate the premiums in his next budget proposal, which is due by January 10.
Fatima Clark, associate director of health policy for Children Now, said the return of premiums could cause struggling families to go without coverage.
"With no end in sight to this public health crisis, we should not be creating a disincentive to families to get care," said Clark. "These are households that have borne the brunt of the pandemic, yet are still struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table."
Only three other states require low-income families on their state health insurance programs to pay monthly premiums.
Almost 160,000 pregnant people and families with children received the waivers from March to September of this year.
Opponents of a permanent waiver cite budget concerns. Clark estimated it would cost the state about $8 million a year.
Recently, more than 450 organizations signed a letter asking the governor to waive Medi-Cal premiums. Clark said the move would increase access to care for up to 700,000 Californians.
"The health and financial well-being of many low-income families hangs in the balance," said Clark. "If lawmakers are serious about promoting economic security for families and communities, then eliminating Medi-Cal premiums should be a no-brainer in the next year."
Last year, the state allocated $20 million to be able to offer zero-dollar premiums on some health plans in 'CoveredCA.'
Children's advocates said they are hoping for major changes to the state's foster-care and child-protective services systems in the new year.
Recent investigations have highlighted a strained foster-care system, largely because of the opioid crisis and lack of resources.
Marissa Sanders, director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network, said while state lawmakers recently formed a bipartisan child-welfare caucus, she has since seen little movement on the issue.
Sanders would like the state to increase accountability and data collection on how many foster parents are in the state, and what their capacity to care for children is.
"We have a staffing shortage is CPS, which is common," Sanders asserted. "One of the best ways to alleviate that is to reduce the number of kids coming into care. And in West Virginia, we have the highest number of children per-capita in care of any state in the country, and we remove more children than any other state per capita."
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, more than 7,000 West Virginia children currently live in foster care, and in 2019 West Virginia removed 14 out of every 1,000 children from their homes. The national average is three children per 1,000.
Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director for Mission West Virginia, said despite the state's problems and serious concerns over child safety and wellbeing, increasing numbers of kids are entering the foster-care system, and there are not enough adults to care for them.
"So we just have an ever-increasing need for new foster parents," Kinder explained. "There's also kind of this cycle where people become foster parents, and if a child is not able to be reunified with their family of origin, then those foster parents a lot of times adopt. And that lessens their ability to be foster parents."
According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 140,000 children lost a caregiver or parent due to pandemic-related causes, and it is estimated a portion of those children could end up in foster care.
Sanders added foster care is designed to be a temporary intervention, and she believes the state should shift toward a model which increases partnership between birth parents and foster parents to strengthen a child's web of support.
"Really, the goal of foster are is always reunification, unless it becomes clear that's not safe," Sanders emphasized.
According to the publication The Imprint, the number of children who were living with foster parents through state agencies across the country dropped by 4% during the pandemic. As of last March, around 402,000 children were in foster care nationwide.