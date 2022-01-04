ND Political Expert: One Year Later, Jan. 6 Events Still a Concern

It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.



Despite many arrests and a Congressional investigation, a North Dakota political expert feels the lingering effects are not fully realized. The first anniversary of the attack is this Thursday.



Mark Jendrysik, political science professor at the University of North Dakota, said with fresh polls surrounding the events showing partisan splits, it is reasonable to think a portion of the American public does not fully grasp the effect on democracy.



"I think there's a large number of people who have basically treated it like 'no big deal,' and that frightens me," Jendrysik stated. "Because it's the absolute worst political thing to happen to this country in my lifetime."



In an ABC News/Ipsos poll, a majority of respondents indicated the attack was a threat against the election process, but more than half of Republicans say those involved were protecting democracy.



Jendrysik said the divide underscores efforts in GOP-led states to adopt voting restrictions. There are fears some proposed changes would give states power to reject votes based on outcomes. Backers of the efforts say they are trying to restore faith in elections.



But Jendrysik countered any politician who downplays the attack or suggests the country move on without a proper response is arguing in bad faith. He asserted it speaks to the "team sport" nature of politics with party members consistently opting for loyalty, even when events such as Jan. 6 transpire.



"You should never believe that your political opponents are your enemies, that they're evil," Jendrysik cautioned. "Because that leads down a very dangerous path."



He noted the path gets started in places such as state legislatures, when one party is in power for too long. In North Dakota's case, Republicans have built overwhelming majorities. Jendrysik added not worrying about losing power can result in elected officials who are not there for the right reasons.



"I think they're more into it for public attention than they are for the really hard, difficult work of running a free society," Jendrysik contended.



Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year.



So far, six proposals have been introduced.



Jason Kafoury, organizer for Honest Elections Oregon, which is behind three of the potential ballot measures limiting campaign finance donations, said money is set to play a big role in the 2022 election, illustrating the need for reining in its influence.



"That's what's led millionaires and billionaires to give six-, seven-figure checks to candidates here -- with huge amounts of money going into our governor's race -- to have on the ballot opportunity for Oregon voters to say, 'No, we want to limit what people can give to politicians,' " Kafoury explained.



In 2020, Oregon voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing campaign finance limits.



Groups supporting finance limits tried to work out a single measure to support last year but ran out of time as the need to start collecting signatures approached. Some of Oregon's largest unions are concerned penalties in the first three measures are too strict.



Kafoury pointed out his group is using polling to determine which of the three measures they have introduced is most popular. All the proposals contain financing limits and donor-disclosure requirements for certain dark-money campaigns. He noted one of the measures also includes an incentive for candidates to take only small donations from the public.



"And then the third piece is a public-funding, a small-donor matching program which allows smaller candidates to raise low-dollar contributions and have them matched by taxpayer dollars to be able to run effective campaigns," Kafoury added.



To qualify for the ballot in November, the measures must submit about 112,000 signatures by July 8, which could be challenging during a pandemic.



Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.



Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last month, the Department of Justice sued over the state's new redistricting maps, arguing they deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and elect representatives of their choice.



Dr. Richard D. Pineda, associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication at the University of Texas-El Paso, explained how drawing maps can affect the outcome of elections.



"If you can isolate a population that you think is going to lean one way politically, and it also overlaps with ethnic-identify markers, then I think you see a really tremendous impact."



The election and voting-rights package is stalled in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, and Democrats have been unable to agree over potential rule changes to reduce the necessary 60-vote threshold.



Texas' explosive population growth in the past 10 years meant it gained two new congressional districts based on census data. The state grew by nearly four million residents, with an estimated 95% of the growth due to Latino and Black residents.



Admitting "elections have consequences," Pineda nonetheless called the gerrymandering in Texas "outlandish."



"At a minimum, it means your representatives are stretched pretty thin," Pineda argued. "But in a more nefarious way it suggests that the political system is out to leverage partisanship over representation."



At the same time, Pineda is skeptical the Justice Department lawsuit against Texas will have a definitive impact. He noted the longer the legal fight is drawn out, the harder it will become to change the already-approved maps. He added, however, the lawsuit could delay Texas' March 1 primary election.



