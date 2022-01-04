New Urgency to Pass Voting-Rights Legislation Aimed at Texas

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.
Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last month, the Department of Justice sued over the state's new redistricting maps, arguing they deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and elect representatives of their choice.
Dr. Richard D. Pineda, associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication at the University of Texas-El Paso, explained how drawing maps can affect the outcome of elections.
"If you can isolate a population that you think is going to lean one way politically, and it also overlaps with ethnic-identify markers, then I think you see a really tremendous impact."
The election and voting-rights package is stalled in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, and Democrats have been unable to agree over potential rule changes to reduce the necessary 60-vote threshold.
Texas' explosive population growth in the past 10 years meant it gained two new congressional districts based on census data. The state grew by nearly four million residents, with an estimated 95% of the growth due to Latino and Black residents.
Admitting "elections have consequences," Pineda nonetheless called the gerrymandering in Texas "outlandish."
"At a minimum, it means your representatives are stretched pretty thin," Pineda argued. "But in a more nefarious way it suggests that the political system is out to leverage partisanship over representation."
At the same time, Pineda is skeptical the Justice Department lawsuit against Texas will have a definitive impact. He noted the longer the legal fight is drawn out, the harder it will become to change the already-approved maps. He added, however, the lawsuit could delay Texas' March 1 primary election.
Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year.
So far, six proposals have been introduced.
Jason Kafoury, organizer for Honest Elections Oregon, which is behind three of the potential ballot measures limiting campaign finance donations, said money is set to play a big role in the 2022 election, illustrating the need for reining in its influence.
"That's what's led millionaires and billionaires to give six-, seven-figure checks to candidates here -- with huge amounts of money going into our governor's race -- to have on the ballot opportunity for Oregon voters to say, 'No, we want to limit what people can give to politicians,' " Kafoury explained.
In 2020, Oregon voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing campaign finance limits.
Groups supporting finance limits tried to work out a single measure to support last year but ran out of time as the need to start collecting signatures approached. Some of Oregon's largest unions are concerned penalties in the first three measures are too strict.
Kafoury pointed out his group is using polling to determine which of the three measures they have introduced is most popular. All the proposals contain financing limits and donor-disclosure requirements for certain dark-money campaigns. He noted one of the measures also includes an incentive for candidates to take only small donations from the public.
"And then the third piece is a public-funding, a small-donor matching program which allows smaller candidates to raise low-dollar contributions and have them matched by taxpayer dollars to be able to run effective campaigns," Kafoury added.
To qualify for the ballot in November, the measures must submit about 112,000 signatures by July 8, which could be challenging during a pandemic.
It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Despite many arrests and a Congressional investigation, a North Dakota political expert feels the lingering effects are not fully realized. The first anniversary of the attack is this Thursday.
Mark Jendrysik, political science professor at the University of North Dakota, said with fresh polls surrounding the events showing partisan splits, it is reasonable to think a portion of the American public does not fully grasp the effect on democracy.
"I think there's a large number of people who have basically treated it like 'no big deal,' and that frightens me," Jendrysik stated. "Because it's the absolute worst political thing to happen to this country in my lifetime."
In an ABC News/Ipsos poll, a majority of respondents indicated the attack was a threat against the election process, but more than half of Republicans say those involved were protecting democracy.
Jendrysik said the divide underscores efforts in GOP-led states to adopt voting restrictions. There are fears some proposed changes would give states power to reject votes based on outcomes. Backers of the efforts say they are trying to restore faith in elections.
But Jendrysik countered any politician who downplays the attack or suggests the country move on without a proper response is arguing in bad faith. He asserted it speaks to the "team sport" nature of politics with party members consistently opting for loyalty, even when events such as Jan. 6 transpire.
"You should never believe that your political opponents are your enemies, that they're evil," Jendrysik cautioned. "Because that leads down a very dangerous path."
He noted the path gets started in places such as state legislatures, when one party is in power for too long. In North Dakota's case, Republicans have built overwhelming majorities. Jendrysik added not worrying about losing power can result in elected officials who are not there for the right reasons.
"I think they're more into it for public attention than they are for the really hard, difficult work of running a free society," Jendrysik contended.
2022 is a big election year, but becoming a more informed voter starts before people are eligible to cast a ballot, with civics education.
Although Montana has its own standards for civics, it is not among about three-quarters of states that requires it so students can graduate high school, according to the Center for American Progress.
Dr. Khalilah Harris is the managing director for K-12 education policy at the center. She said young people in the United States are less politically engaged than in other parts of the world.
"Civics education," said Harris, "is critical when it comes to making sure people understand how their vote works and what role they can play in doing things like running for a municipal election or being on their school board."
Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen updated the state's social-studies standards in 2021, emphasizing that past standards have fallen short when it comes to increasing patriotism and promoting service.
Harris said she believes it's more important to think critically about the country and its policies. She said there are a few ways to encourage better civics education.
"People like to be acknowledged when they're doing good work," said Harris. "So figuring out ways to incentivize evidence that our children are getting quality and substantive civics education but also are being involved in the civic lives of their schools is important."
She noted that communities in states such as Maryland allow young people to get involved in municipal elections as early as age 16.
Civics education was partly in the spotlight in 2021 because of critical race theory. The theory's underpinning is that systemic racism continues to exist in the U.S. and impacts opportunities for and treatment of people of color.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has labeled the theory discriminatory and said teaching it violates state and federal law. But Harris said the discussion is diverting important conversations on civics.
"It is not something that's facilitating, necessarily, a deeper dive into civics education," said Harris. "Although there are some stakeholders and organizations that are really focused on enhanced civics education in this country. Beyond that, it is a distraction."
