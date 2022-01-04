Tuesday, January 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2022
Play

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads; More than 60 rallies are taking place across California on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the U-S Capitol insurrection.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Play

Ending the filibuster is again a topic among senators; Trump cancels his January 6th anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Urgency to Pass Voting-Rights Legislation Aimed at Texas

Play

Tuesday, January 4, 2022   

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last month, the Department of Justice sued over the state's new redistricting maps, arguing they deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and elect representatives of their choice.

Dr. Richard D. Pineda, associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication at the University of Texas-El Paso, explained how drawing maps can affect the outcome of elections.

"If you can isolate a population that you think is going to lean one way politically, and it also overlaps with ethnic-identify markers, then I think you see a really tremendous impact."

The election and voting-rights package is stalled in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, and Democrats have been unable to agree over potential rule changes to reduce the necessary 60-vote threshold.

Texas' explosive population growth in the past 10 years meant it gained two new congressional districts based on census data. The state grew by nearly four million residents, with an estimated 95% of the growth due to Latino and Black residents.

Admitting "elections have consequences," Pineda nonetheless called the gerrymandering in Texas "outlandish."

"At a minimum, it means your representatives are stretched pretty thin," Pineda argued. "But in a more nefarious way it suggests that the political system is out to leverage partisanship over representation."

At the same time, Pineda is skeptical the Justice Department lawsuit against Texas will have a definitive impact. He noted the longer the legal fight is drawn out, the harder it will become to change the already-approved maps. He added, however, the lawsuit could delay Texas' March 1 primary election.

Disclosure: Fair Representation in Redistricting contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
New census data suggests that kids were the biggest beneficiaries of stimulus payments during 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids. In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children…

Social Issues

Report Unpacks Influence on CT's Climate, Energy Policies

Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy …

Social Issues

Colorado to Invest $400 Million in Affordable Housing

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some …

A number of leading economists have said a lack of investment in child=care infrastructure has hurt the U.S. economy by keeping more women out of the workforce. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Leaders: Economic Planning Must Be More Inclusive

When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate …

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

The Marshall Fire, fueled by record drought, swept across some 6,000 acres in a matter of hours in Boulder County. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021