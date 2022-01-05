Wednesday, January 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
Play

While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Play

Ending the filibuster is again a topic among U.S. senators; Trump cancels his January 6 anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Program to Help PA Households Pay Water Bills

Play

Wednesday, January 5, 2022   

As the Omicron variant surges in Pennsylvania and affects people's health and economic security, a new assistance program aims to help residents of the Commonwealth pay their water bills.

This week, Pennsylvania launched the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally funded service to help households struggling to pay their water bills on time. The state received $43.2 million through the American Rescue Plan for the program.

Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, said access to clean drinking water and wastewater services is key to helping families live healthy lives.

"This program is for those who have past due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days," she said. "Grants are issued directly to water-service providers, and families must meet income requirements."

More information is available online at dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp. People can also visit a DHS county assistance office for support in person. Households can receive one grant of up to $2,500 for their water bills, and one grant of the same amount for wastewater services.

Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, who chairs the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said consumers also should be having direct conversations with their utility providers to determine what assistance they might be eligible for to ensure essential services stay on.

"We know that there are households across the state facing the uncertainty and the stress of worrying about their utility bills," she said, "including some who've never had to experience these problems before."

Residents also may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to help pay gas and electric bills.


get more stories like this via email
Children who have reliable access to housing and nutritious foods are more likely to have better health and financial outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebraska Denies Emergency Assistance to 90% of Poor Families

Nebraska and other states are hoarding more than $5 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2019, for every 100 …

Social Issues

Dozens of CA Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday

More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol …

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday in Nevada

Groups are banding together on Thursday for pro-democracy events in Reno and Las Vegas, one year after thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol …

Harmful "forever chemicals" from firefighting foam can leach into shallow groundwater and then potentially flow into nearby rivers and streams. (PxHere)

Environment

MD Groups Press for Action on “Forever Chemicals”

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report …

Social Issues

MN Judges Hear Ideas for Redistricting

Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC …

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 9,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours. That's an increase from the week prior, but lower than it had been in previous weeks. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Governor: AR Enters 'Period of Greatest Risk' with Omicron Surge

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads, mirroring trends seen across the …

Environment

Advocates Want More Climate Action in 2022 WA Legislature

Washington state lawmakers meet in Olympia starting next week for the 2022 legislative session. Groups working on the issue of climate change see it …

Social Issues

KY Parents Urged to Make "Game Plan” for Kids’ COVID Shots

The Food and Drug Administration this week has authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, as well as a third shot for younger children …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021