New Program to Help PA Households Pay Water Bills

A coalition working to expand Medicaid in South Dakota this week announced petitions have been approved to get the question onto the fall ballot - and new polling suggests registered voters around the state are likely to vote "yes."



In the new AARP poll, eight in 10 South Dakotans age 50 and older say they support the idea. Overall, 65% of respondents said they're likely to back that up with a "yes" vote. AARP South Dakota diector Erik Gaikowski said support is found among people of all political leanings, and added that they don't want to see federal tax dollars keep going to states that already have expanded -- "$1.3 billion in tax dollars that we want to bring back to South Dakota to expand Medicaid, rather than going to a New York, a California or North Dakota."



Incentives for expansion were first offered under the Affordable Care Act, with the federal government covering most of the costs. Twelve states have yet to expand their Medicaid programs. Cost concerns about what states could have to pay are common in these debates, but supporters say that money is already spent in other ways, including for uncompensated health care.



In South Dakota, some state lawmakers are pushing to raise the approval threshold for ballot questions. Even if they succeed, Gaikowski said he feels the poll results show that wouldn't be a major obstacle. He added that Medicaid expansion would come at a critical time for health-care systems.



"We know that 14 rural health-care systems are in danger of closing in South Dakota," he said. "By passing Medicaid expansion, those those rural healthcare systems are likely not going to close."



The closure warning comes from a national group that monitors the status of rural health systems. AARP said the poll was conducted last fall, and reached 1,000 registered voters across the state. The coalition behind the ballot initiative says an expansion would provide health coverage to 40,000 more South Dakotans, and the federal government would cover 90% of expansion costs.



Disclosure: AARP South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Survey AARP South Dakota 2022

Rural hospital tracking Saving Rural Hospitals 2022



get more stories like this via email



Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy lobbying at the Capitol.



Between 2013 and 2020, utilities spent $24 million, much more than renewable energy firms or environmental groups. Testimony opposing environmental legislation was mostly made by utilities, along with heating oil and alternative fuel companies and business associations.



Galen Hall, researcher in the Climate and Development Lab at Brown University and the report's co-author, said in testimony, however, they are not arguing against the existence of climate change.



"Certain industry groups will show up in the largest numbers once their direct interest is at stake," Hall reported. "For instance, heating oil and alternative fuel sellers showed up to testify against carbon pricing in large numbers and then not so much for the other kinds of legislation."



Over an eight-year period, only 16% of climate and energy bills introduced in Connecticut became law. Brown's Climate and Development Lab conducted similar research in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.



The report also offered recommendations to move the needle on addressing climate change within the state Legislature.



Trevor Culhane, also a researcher at Brown and co-author of the report, said it is important for lawmakers to evaluate the political influence utilities have in Connecticut.



"We know that utilities, their rates are set by the public," Culhane observed. "They have guaranteed public monopolies. But they use the profits from those rates, in many instances, to block or oppose climate legislation. So adjusting their political power and influence in the state is something that we see is really important."



Nearly 92% of written testimony in the state analyzed in the report was in support of climate legislation, with testifiers speaking favorably on banning fracking waste, encouraging electric vehicles, and limiting new natural-gas infrastructure.



References: Influence report Brown Univ. Dec. 2021



get more stories like this via email

