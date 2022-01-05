Wednesday, January 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
Play

While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Play

Ending the filibuster is again a topic among U.S. senators; Trump cancels his January 6 anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Dozens of CA Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday

Play

Wednesday, January 5, 2022   

More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Last year on Jan. 6, four people died when thousands of rioters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election. Since then, said Justin Kwasa, democracy program director for the League of Conservation Voters, the threat to the nation's democracy has only deepened.

"Instead of just giving up," he said, "they actually went back to their individual states and introduced over 400 voting-rights bills in order to continue to suppress the votes of the American people."

Rally organizers are promoting four bills they say are "pro-democracy" - bills that have passed in the U.S. House but are stalled in the Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would require federal court approval for changes to voting laws in states with histories of racial discrimination. Another bill would make Washington, D.C., a state and give its voters a voice in Congress. Critics of these efforts, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have said the bills are an attempted "power grab" by Democrats.

According to Kwasa, the Freedom to Vote Act would make voting in all states as accessible as it is now in California.

"Having online registration, early voting; allowing people to vote by mail with no excuses," he said. "It makes that available across the country, from the federal level."

Another piece of legislation, the Protecting our Democracy Act, would be a check on abuses of power by the president and Cabinet-level agencies.

Absent Republican support, however, Democrats will need to make an exception to the filibuster to get any of the bills to the president's desk.


get more stories like this via email
Children who have reliable access to housing and nutritious foods are more likely to have better health and financial outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebraska Denies Emergency Assistance to 90% of Poor Families

Nebraska and other states are hoarding more than $5 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2019, for every 100 …

Environment

MD Groups Press for Action on “Forever Chemicals”

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report …

Health and Wellness

Governor: AR Enters 'Period of Greatest Risk' with Omicron Surge

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads, mirroring trends seen across the …

Without Medicaid expansion, supporters of the idea say more South Dakotans would have to travel greater distances for care, because more rural hospitals in the state could close. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Older SD Voters Want State to Expand Medicaid

A coalition working to expand Medicaid in South Dakota this week announced petitions have been approved to get the question onto the fall ballot - and…

Social Issues

New Program to Help PA Households Pay Water Bills

As the Omicron variant surges in Pennsylvania and affects people's health and economic security, a new assistance program aims to help residents of …

Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed higher building standards in the 2022 session to help decarbonize the sector. (Office of Gov. Inslee)

Environment

Advocates Want More Climate Action in 2022 WA Legislature

Washington state lawmakers meet in Olympia starting next week for the 2022 legislative session. Groups working on the issue of climate change see it …

Social Issues

KY Parents Urged to Make "Game Plan” for Kids’ COVID Shots

The Food and Drug Administration this week has authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, as well as a third shot for younger children …

Social Issues

Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids. In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021