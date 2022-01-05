Dozens of CA Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday

More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
get more stories like this via email
Last year on Jan. 6, four people died when thousands of rioters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election. Since then, said Justin Kwasa, democracy program director for the League of Conservation Voters, the threat to the nation's democracy has only deepened.
"Instead of just giving up," he said, "they actually went back to their individual states and introduced over 400 voting-rights bills in order to continue to suppress the votes of the American people."
Rally organizers are promoting four bills they say are "pro-democracy" - bills that have passed in the U.S. House but are stalled in the Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would require federal court approval for changes to voting laws in states with histories of racial discrimination. Another bill would make Washington, D.C., a state and give its voters a voice in Congress. Critics of these efforts, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have said the bills are an attempted "power grab" by Democrats.
According to Kwasa, the Freedom to Vote Act would make voting in all states as accessible as it is now in California.
"Having online registration, early voting; allowing people to vote by mail with no excuses," he said. "It makes that available across the country, from the federal level."
Another piece of legislation, the Protecting our Democracy Act, would be a check on abuses of power by the president and Cabinet-level agencies.
Absent Republican support, however, Democrats will need to make an exception to the filibuster to get any of the bills to the president's desk.
Groups are banding together on Thursday for pro-democracy events in Reno and Las Vegas, one year after thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.
get more stories like this via email
Kimberly Carden, a member of the group Indivisible Northern Nevada, noted that since the Capitol riot, other states have introduced more than 400 bills to restrict voting or to appoint partisans to certify state electoral votes.
"If we don't stand up to this, then we risk losing our freedoms, losing our right to vote," she said. "I mean, that's what America is all about. America is about democracy."
Advocates are calling on Nevada's two senators to support a change to the filibuster rules to require a simple majority for voting-rights bills. Four bills are stalled in the U.S. Senate: bills that aim to increase access to voting, grant statehood to Washington, D-C., outlaw gerrymandering, restrict the flow of "dark money" in politics, and block the abuse of power by a president or federal agencies. Critics say the bills would tilt the field in favor of the Democratic Party.
Carden says in Nevada, advocates plan to bring back a ballot initiative to establish a citizens' redistricting commission, which would take the power to draw legislative districts out of the hands of state legislators.
"They're revitalizing that," she said, "and they're going to be trying to get that on the ballot again, so that we can have fair districts."
The downtown Reno rally is set for noon at the City Plaza near the "Believe" sign. In southern Nevada, people will gather for a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Clifford Street in Las Vegas, in a rally organized by the Service Employees International Union, SEIU.
Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC voters.
get more stories like this via email
A special court panel, tasked with redrawing the boundaries if there's a legislative stalemate, heard a variety of proposals at the hearing. Attorney Brian Dillon represents a coalition that filed a court petition related to redistricting on behalf of communities of color. He said their proposed map avoids the "least change" approach, noting that, based on new census data, Minnesota isn't the same state it was ten years ago.
"We are much more diverse," he said, "and new electoral boundaries should be drawn that best reflect that diversity and give minority populations in Minnesota a greater ability to elect candidates of their choice, who share their experiences, who share their backgrounds, and who will be responsive to their concerns."
Legal teams representing other groups, including those connected to political parties, made their own cases for why their maps were the better choice. The arguments ranged from avoiding partisanship to staying true to the principles adopted by the panel. Courts often have had to take charge of the redistricting process in Minnesota because of legislative gridlock.
Dillon said his group's plan also aligns with the court's principles, but added specific focus on two items concerning communities of color.
"All the parties had to make choices - this is a balancing act, and we agree with that," he said, "but we are transparent about where we focused."
He said that's why, in some districts, they are suggesting major changes, including in the 8th Congressional District. The coalition says for that region, its recommendations do a better job uniting Native American populations. The Legislature has until Feb. 15 to agree on new voting-district maps. Otherwise the court panel will proceed with its maps.
Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year.
get more stories like this via email
So far, six proposals have been introduced.
Jason Kafoury, organizer for Honest Elections Oregon, which is behind three of the potential ballot measures limiting campaign finance donations, said money is set to play a big role in the 2022 election, illustrating the need for reining in its influence.
"That's what's led millionaires and billionaires to give six-, seven-figure checks to candidates here -- with huge amounts of money going into our governor's race -- to have on the ballot opportunity for Oregon voters to say, 'No, we want to limit what people can give to politicians,' " Kafoury explained.
In 2020, Oregon voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing campaign finance limits.
Groups supporting finance limits tried to work out a single measure to support last year but ran out of time as the need to start collecting signatures approached. Some of Oregon's largest unions are concerned penalties in the first three measures are too strict.
Kafoury pointed out his group is using polling to determine which of the three measures they have introduced is most popular. All the proposals contain financing limits and donor-disclosure requirements for certain dark-money campaigns. He noted one of the measures also includes an incentive for candidates to take only small donations from the public.
"And then the third piece is a public-funding, a small-donor matching program which allows smaller candidates to raise low-dollar contributions and have them matched by taxpayer dollars to be able to run effective campaigns," Kafoury added.
To qualify for the ballot in November, the measures must submit about 112,000 signatures by July 8, which could be challenging during a pandemic.