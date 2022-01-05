MN Judges Hear Ideas for Redistricting

Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC voters.



A special court panel, tasked with redrawing the boundaries if there's a legislative stalemate, heard a variety of proposals at the hearing. Attorney Brian Dillon represents a coalition that filed a court petition related to redistricting on behalf of communities of color. He said their proposed map avoids the "least change" approach, noting that, based on new census data, Minnesota isn't the same state it was ten years ago.



"We are much more diverse," he said, "and new electoral boundaries should be drawn that best reflect that diversity and give minority populations in Minnesota a greater ability to elect candidates of their choice, who share their experiences, who share their backgrounds, and who will be responsive to their concerns."



Legal teams representing other groups, including those connected to political parties, made their own cases for why their maps were the better choice. The arguments ranged from avoiding partisanship to staying true to the principles adopted by the panel. Courts often have had to take charge of the redistricting process in Minnesota because of legislative gridlock.



Dillon said his group's plan also aligns with the court's principles, but added specific focus on two items concerning communities of color.



"All the parties had to make choices - this is a balancing act, and we agree with that," he said, "but we are transparent about where we focused."



He said that's why, in some districts, they are suggesting major changes, including in the 8th Congressional District. The coalition says for that region, its recommendations do a better job uniting Native American populations. The Legislature has until Feb. 15 to agree on new voting-district maps. Otherwise the court panel will proceed with its maps.



References: Petition State of Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel 12/8/2021



Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year.



So far, six proposals have been introduced.



Jason Kafoury, organizer for Honest Elections Oregon, which is behind three of the potential ballot measures limiting campaign finance donations, said money is set to play a big role in the 2022 election, illustrating the need for reining in its influence.



"That's what's led millionaires and billionaires to give six-, seven-figure checks to candidates here -- with huge amounts of money going into our governor's race -- to have on the ballot opportunity for Oregon voters to say, 'No, we want to limit what people can give to politicians,' " Kafoury explained.



In 2020, Oregon voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing campaign finance limits.



Groups supporting finance limits tried to work out a single measure to support last year but ran out of time as the need to start collecting signatures approached. Some of Oregon's largest unions are concerned penalties in the first three measures are too strict.



Kafoury pointed out his group is using polling to determine which of the three measures they have introduced is most popular. All the proposals contain financing limits and donor-disclosure requirements for certain dark-money campaigns. He noted one of the measures also includes an incentive for candidates to take only small donations from the public.



"And then the third piece is a public-funding, a small-donor matching program which allows smaller candidates to raise low-dollar contributions and have them matched by taxpayer dollars to be able to run effective campaigns," Kafoury added.



To qualify for the ballot in November, the measures must submit about 112,000 signatures by July 8, which could be challenging during a pandemic.



References: Honest Elections Oregon 2022

Measure 107 (2020) 11/03/2020



