Wednesday, January 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
Play

While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Play

Ending the filibuster is again a topic among U.S. senators; Trump cancels his January 6 anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement
MN Judges Hear Ideas for Redistricting

Play

Wednesday, January 5, 2022   

Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC voters.

A special court panel, tasked with redrawing the boundaries if there's a legislative stalemate, heard a variety of proposals at the hearing. Attorney Brian Dillon represents a coalition that filed a court petition related to redistricting on behalf of communities of color. He said their proposed map avoids the "least change" approach, noting that, based on new census data, Minnesota isn't the same state it was ten years ago.

"We are much more diverse," he said, "and new electoral boundaries should be drawn that best reflect that diversity and give minority populations in Minnesota a greater ability to elect candidates of their choice, who share their experiences, who share their backgrounds, and who will be responsive to their concerns."

Legal teams representing other groups, including those connected to political parties, made their own cases for why their maps were the better choice. The arguments ranged from avoiding partisanship to staying true to the principles adopted by the panel. Courts often have had to take charge of the redistricting process in Minnesota because of legislative gridlock.

Dillon said his group's plan also aligns with the court's principles, but added specific focus on two items concerning communities of color.

"All the parties had to make choices - this is a balancing act, and we agree with that," he said, "but we are transparent about where we focused."

He said that's why, in some districts, they are suggesting major changes, including in the 8th Congressional District. The coalition says for that region, its recommendations do a better job uniting Native American populations. The Legislature has until Feb. 15 to agree on new voting-district maps. Otherwise the court panel will proceed with its maps.


Children who have reliable access to housing and nutritious foods are more likely to have better health and financial outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

