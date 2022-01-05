Advocates Want More Climate Action in 2022 WA Legislature

Washington state lawmakers meet in Olympia starting next week for the 2022 legislative session. Groups working on the issue of climate change see it as another chance for the state to take action.



Kelly Hall, Washington director of Climate Solutions, said the Legislature has made progress in recent years - including committing the state to 100% clean energy by 2045. But with the impacts of a warming climate mounting, Hall said the state should do more to address it. She said she thinks a top priority this session should be making sure that buildings run on clean energy.



"A lot of buildings at this point do combust fossil fuels indoors," she said, "and not only does that have a significant impact on the climate, but it also has a significant impact on indoor air quality."



Hall said the state should come up with a targeted electrification plan to incentivize utility customers to invest in electric appliances. Gov. Jay Inslee has also named decarbonizing the building sector as one of his priorities for the session, since buildings are the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions in the state.



Leah Missik, Climate Solutions' Washington transportation policy manager, said public transportation is another area in need of attention. She noted that climate-friendly forms of getting around have other benefits as well.



"For a very long time, we have underfunded public transit," she said, "and also have not spent enough in Washington state to ensure that folks who are not driving or cannot drive can get around safely, either by walking or even a bicycle, or something else."



Hall said the need for action is urgent - and the state needs to be smart about it.



"Not investing right, right now, will have impacts for years to come," she said, "and just make those events worse and worse."



The Washington Legislature is scheduled to convene on Monday and adjourn on March 10.



References: Inslee's climate priorities Office of Gov. Jay Inslee 12/2021

100% clean energy by 2045 law Washington state Legislature 2019



get more stories like this via email



Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Superior.



After the first significant snowfall in the Denver Metro area this winter finally helped snuff out the Marshall Fire, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reported Sunday that federal and state officials are ramping up recovery efforts.



"To the families who have lost everything they have," said Polis, "we are setting up everything that we can to help you get through what is likely to be one of - if not the - most difficult periods of your lives."



President Joe Biden approved a disaster order on Saturday, and Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Deanne Criswell, along with some 100 staff, are now on the ground in Colorado.



People needing assistance are encouraged to visit the website 'disasterassistance.gov,' and people with disabilities can call or text the Disability and Disaster Hotline at 800-626-4959.



Joe Boven rushed to his family's home in Louisville on Thursday. But by the time he could make it past road closures and barricades, the house - which he said held generations of heirlooms - had already burned to the ground.



"Hundreds of years of history just went up in flames," said Boven. "So, it's pretty devastating. But even though all of that history is gone, it's great that we are able to still have the people. It's great they're all alive, so that we can continue to create history in the future."



The cause of the fire remains unknown. But climate scientists at the state's top universities cite the warmest and driest period from June to December on record as a major contributor.



Boven said his family will find a new place to live, but he wants leaders to move faster to rein in climate pollution.



"Having watched so many people lose their homes," said Boven, "and knowing that so many people don't have a place to go now, I think it's crucial that we really see our planet and you know, this natural environment as our home, as a whole. Because there isn't anywhere else that we can go."









get more stories like this via email

