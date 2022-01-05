Wednesday, January 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Ending the filibuster is again a topic among U.S. senators; Trump cancels his January 6 anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

MD Groups Press for Action on “Forever Chemicals”

Wednesday, January 5, 2022   

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report shows elevated levels in state waterways.

Maryland's Department of the Environment found 75% of drinking-water samples tested contained harmful contaminants known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals."

Emily Scarr, state director of the Maryland Public Interest Research Group, which released the report, called the results "alarming," noting that this group of chemicals is used in thousands of products, from nonstick pans to firefighting foam.

"Where we found the highest levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water is around industry and around military bases, where PFAS is often used for training purposes," she said. "Some of the highest levels I've seen are in the Annapolis area, in Charles County, and some at the Aberdeen Proving Ground as well."

She said state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, and Del. Sarah Love, D-Montgomery, will introduce a bill in the General Assembly to ban PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, food packaging and carpets, as other states have done in the past few years.

Studies have revealed links between these contaminants and serious health effects, including liver damage, cancer and harm to immune systems. Scarr explained that they also pose serious occupational health risks for folks such as firefighters, who are more likely to have increased exposure on the job.

"One of the things that makes this most dangerous is that it builds up in our bodies over time, similar to lead," she said. "So, this is particularly dangerous for our most vulnerable populations, like children who can be exposed for their lifetime."

In 2021, Maryland had to issue its first-ever fish consumption advisory. The state Department of Environment found elevated PFAS concentrations in largemouth bass, redbreast sunfish and yellow bullhead catfish in Prince George's County.


Children who have reliable access to housing and nutritious foods are more likely to have better health and financial outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nebraska Denies Emergency Assistance to 90% of Poor Families

Nebraska and other states are hoarding more than $5 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2019, for every 100 …

Social Issues

Dozens of CA Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday

More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol …

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday in Nevada

Groups are banding together on Thursday for pro-democracy events in Reno and Las Vegas, one year after thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol …

While some neighboring states have enacted new voting-district maps, Minnesota still is moving through its redistricting process, in part due to a divided Legislature. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Judges Hear Ideas for Redistricting

Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC …

Health and Wellness

Governor: AR Enters 'Period of Greatest Risk' with Omicron Surge

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads, mirroring trends seen across the …

Without Medicaid expansion, supporters of the idea say more South Dakotans would have to travel greater distances for care, because more rural hospitals in the state could close. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Older SD Voters Want State to Expand Medicaid

A coalition working to expand Medicaid in South Dakota this week announced petitions have been approved to get the question onto the fall ballot - and…

Social Issues

New Program to Help PA Households Pay Water Bills

As the Omicron variant surges in Pennsylvania and affects people's health and economic security, a new assistance program aims to help residents of …

Environment

Advocates Want More Climate Action in 2022 WA Legislature

Washington state lawmakers meet in Olympia starting next week for the 2022 legislative session. Groups working on the issue of climate change see it …

 

