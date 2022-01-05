MD Groups Press for Action on “Forever Chemicals”

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report shows elevated levels in state waterways.
Maryland's Department of the Environment found 75% of drinking-water samples tested contained harmful contaminants known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals."
Emily Scarr, state director of the Maryland Public Interest Research Group, which released the report, called the results "alarming," noting that this group of chemicals is used in thousands of products, from nonstick pans to firefighting foam.
"Where we found the highest levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water is around industry and around military bases, where PFAS is often used for training purposes," she said. "Some of the highest levels I've seen are in the Annapolis area, in Charles County, and some at the Aberdeen Proving Ground as well."
She said state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, and Del. Sarah Love, D-Montgomery, will introduce a bill in the General Assembly to ban PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, food packaging and carpets, as other states have done in the past few years.
Studies have revealed links between these contaminants and serious health effects, including liver damage, cancer and harm to immune systems. Scarr explained that they also pose serious occupational health risks for folks such as firefighters, who are more likely to have increased exposure on the job.
"One of the things that makes this most dangerous is that it builds up in our bodies over time, similar to lead," she said. "So, this is particularly dangerous for our most vulnerable populations, like children who can be exposed for their lifetime."
In 2021, Maryland had to issue its first-ever fish consumption advisory. The state Department of Environment found elevated PFAS concentrations in largemouth bass, redbreast sunfish and yellow bullhead catfish in Prince George's County.
A new year is a time for restoration, and two free downloadable publications from The Nature Conservancy shed light on the role that controlled fire plays in renewing North Carolina's forests.
Experts say thinning trees and setting fires that mimic the natural low-intensity burns that historically reduced forest debris can reduce the risk of more severe and damaging blazes in the future.
Stewardship Manager of The Nature Conservancy's Southern Blue Ridge Program Adam Warwick explained there are major differences between wildfires and controlled burns.
"Burning the woods at low intensity and in controlled fashion and on our terms and when we want," said Warwick.
He said it's urgent that communities get involved in fire management to turn the tide on the significant loss of biodiversity across the state.
The books, "Considerations for Fire and Wildlife in the Southern Blue Ridge" and "Fire Manager's Guide to the Blue Ridge Ecozones" are free and available online. They can help local landowners understand the important role of fire in sustainable land management.
Warick added that whether a landowner wants to increase a certain species, or is interested in restoring habitat for pollinators, a carefully prescribed fire can help.
"These books will help you use fires or other tools to restore biodiversity on your land," said Warwick.
He said controlled fire is also a tool to stave off the effects of climate change, as higher temperatures, drought and the build-up of forest vegetation are expected to lead to more frequent and intense wildfires.
"It's a stewardship, it's a way of living with the land, living with the nature processes," said Warwick, "instead of working against them."
According to The Nature Conservancy, controlled burns reduce the chance of out-of-control wildfires by eliminating shrubs and overgrowth that, if left unattended, can feed wildfires that devastate communities and put firefighters in harm's way.
Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further destruction by the extraction industry.
Last month, the administration took temporary action to stop oil and gas drilling for a surrounding 10-mile area.
According to Pew Charitable Trusts, over the past few decades, 90% of federal lands surrounding the park have been open to drilling.
Reyaun Francisco, New Mexico senior field coordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors, said Chaco was once the hub of cultural activity for Native American people.
"There's so much history in this area, as Native people, we often say that "all roads lead to Chaco" because that was true," Trujillo pointed out. "It was the hub for Indigenous peoples all over these areas."
In addition to 37,000 oil and gas wells drilled in the Chaco region, 15,000 miles of road have been built. The federal government has proposed a 20-year withdrawal from federal lands to prevent further oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the Chaco park.
Francisco wants to see development throughout northwestern New Mexico better managed to address significant impacts on the health and well-being of tribal communities.
"Activism has grown to protect the community, and we've seen indigenous Native American activism become such a resilient force, not only in the community but across the country and across the world," Francisco asserted. "There is so much history in this area."
Native peoples once visited Chaco as a center for ceremony, trade and political administration. Now Francisco added, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is marked by oil wells, flares from fracking and methane emissions.
"Hopefully we'll one day live in a world where this wouldn't be a question, and this wouldn't be a difficult conversation," Francisco remarked. "It would be, 'Yes, this is a historic site that needs protection.' "
The proposed federal withdrawal will not apply to Individual Indian Allotments or to minerals within the area owned by private, state and tribal entities.
Wisconsin tribal organizations are raising new concerns about a proposed reroute of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.
The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, which represents eleven Ojibwe tribes across the Midwest, said the state is not providing a clear picture of how the project will affect surrounding tribal territories and waters, including disruptions to wilderness and the potential for oil spills.
John Coleman, environmental section leader for the Commission, said Line 5's draft Environmental Impact Statement does not properly take tribal rights into account.
"There's some tribes, Wisconsin tribes, that are represented in the document, other tribes aren't," Coleman pointed out. "There's no rationale presented for why some tribes are included and others aren't."
The Department of Natural Resources said it will consider all public input before issuing a new Environmental Impact Statement for the project. Enbridge said keeping the nearly 70-year-old pipeline up and running is critical to the company's operations in the U.S. and southern Canada.
The Red Cliff Band's territory is just north of the proposed Line 5 reroute.
Noah Saperstein, environmental justice specialist for the Red Cliff Environmental Department, said the draft Environmental Impact Statement is too flawed to serve as the foundation for future impact statements.
"Should all of these concerns be addressed and included into the next Environmental Impact Statement, it would be a document that looks so drastically different than what was released for public review," Saperstein asserted. "It would be something that would warrant another public comment period."
The Red Cliff Band has passed a resolution calling for the removal of Line 5 from tribal territories.
Linda Nguyen, environmental director for the Red Cliff Environmental Department, said preserving tribal lands begins with honoring tribal treaty rights.
"Red Cliff remains committed to protecting 'nibi,' which is water, and 'aki,' which is land," Nguyen stated. "And the air of our current and ancestral homelands for our people and the generations to come."
Line 5 currently carries oil through Michigan and Wisconsin, crossing about a dozen miles of the Bad River Reservation in the Northwoods.
The proposed reroute, to circumvent the reservation, was drafted after the tribe decided not to renew the pipeline's right-of-way in 2017. Wisconsinites can weigh in by email, or attend a public hearing on the proposal Feb. 2.