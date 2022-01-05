Governor: AR Enters 'Period of Greatest Risk' with Omicron Surge

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads, mirroring trends seen across the country.



The Arkansas Department of Health saw more than 6,500 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest numbers since the summer 2021 surge. Hospitalizations are not at the same peak levels yet, but it's something health officials are keeping an eye on.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the next month will be difficult, and suggested that Arkansans do their part by wearing a mask and talking with their doctor about being vaccinated if they are eligible.



"We are entering a period of probably the greatest risk that we've faced during the pandemic," he said. "We have Omicron here that is less severe - but at the same time, the sheer volume of numbers gives us challenges that we haven't faced before."



Hutchinson said his administration requested 1.5 million at-home COVID tests from the White House last week, but expects delays amid a national shortage. Arkansas also reports a record positivity rate in COVID tests of 25.5% in the last seven days.



There are growing concerns in the state about hospital capacity for children, as pediatric COVID cases are on the rise. Secretary of Health Jose Romero said he's encouraging parents to get eligible children vaccinated as soon as possible.



"We have one excellent children's hospital here in the state with a satellite campus in Northwest Arkansas," he said, "so there is a chance with a larger number of cases, we could overwhelm that system."



Officials also have recommended that parents send their children to school with face masks. According to the state Department of Health, school districts with a mask mandate have seen a 25% reduction in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.



With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered California marketplace.



The open enrollment period runs through January 31. James Scullary, spokesperson with Covered California, said the uninsured risk getting stuck with huge medical bills if they end up having to go to the hospital.



"Hospitalizations," said Scullary, "particularly those that require Intensive Care Unit treatment, can be incredibly expensive, and average more than $127,000 dollars per visit."



The bill for someone with COVID who only needs outpatient care - commonly the fully-vaccinated - would average just over $1,300. And much of that would be covered by insurance, according to the nonprofit group FAIR Health.



The state estimates that 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible for free or very-low-cost coverage via Covered California or Medi-Cal. Scullary said the cost varies by zip code, income, and how many people in the household need to be covered.



"The savings and the financial help that is now available through the American Rescue Plan is so significant, that if you checked a year ago, the entire thing is different," said Scullary. "Many people are paying less than $10 a month for comprehensive coverage from a name-brand plan that fits their needs best."



He adds that 75% of people on Covered California are paying less than $100 a month for their brand-name health plan - like Anthem BlueCross, Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, and Healthnet.



People can find the shop-and-compare tool on CoveredCA.com.









