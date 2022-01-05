Governor: AR Enters 'Period of Greatest Risk' with Omicron Surge

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads, mirroring trends seen across the country.
get more stories like this via email
The Arkansas Department of Health saw more than 6,500 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest numbers since the summer 2021 surge. Hospitalizations are not at the same peak levels yet, but it's something health officials are keeping an eye on.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the next month will be difficult, and suggested that Arkansans do their part by wearing a mask and talking with their doctor about being vaccinated if they are eligible.
"We are entering a period of probably the greatest risk that we've faced during the pandemic," he said. "We have Omicron here that is less severe - but at the same time, the sheer volume of numbers gives us challenges that we haven't faced before."
Hutchinson said his administration requested 1.5 million at-home COVID tests from the White House last week, but expects delays amid a national shortage. Arkansas also reports a record positivity rate in COVID tests of 25.5% in the last seven days.
There are growing concerns in the state about hospital capacity for children, as pediatric COVID cases are on the rise. Secretary of Health Jose Romero said he's encouraging parents to get eligible children vaccinated as soon as possible.
"We have one excellent children's hospital here in the state with a satellite campus in Northwest Arkansas," he said, "so there is a chance with a larger number of cases, we could overwhelm that system."
Officials also have recommended that parents send their children to school with face masks. According to the state Department of Health, school districts with a mask mandate have seen a 25% reduction in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered California marketplace.
get more stories like this via email
The open enrollment period runs through January 31. James Scullary, spokesperson with Covered California, said the uninsured risk getting stuck with huge medical bills if they end up having to go to the hospital.
"Hospitalizations," said Scullary, "particularly those that require Intensive Care Unit treatment, can be incredibly expensive, and average more than $127,000 dollars per visit."
The bill for someone with COVID who only needs outpatient care - commonly the fully-vaccinated - would average just over $1,300. And much of that would be covered by insurance, according to the nonprofit group FAIR Health.
The state estimates that 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible for free or very-low-cost coverage via Covered California or Medi-Cal. Scullary said the cost varies by zip code, income, and how many people in the household need to be covered.
"The savings and the financial help that is now available through the American Rescue Plan is so significant, that if you checked a year ago, the entire thing is different," said Scullary. "Many people are paying less than $10 a month for comprehensive coverage from a name-brand plan that fits their needs best."
He adds that 75% of people on Covered California are paying less than $100 a month for their brand-name health plan - like Anthem BlueCross, Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, and Healthnet.
People can find the shop-and-compare tool on CoveredCA.com.
Health advocates say the continuous-coverage provision in the Build Back Better Act - which has hit a dead end in Congress - would benefit West Virginia's kids by ensuring they receive regular checkups and developmental screenings, no matter where they live.
Julianne Yacovone - child health director for West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare - pointed out that kids have year-round health needs, even if their parents' income or employer-sponsored coverage fluctuates.
"They will be covered for a year without being removed, without their health insurance being questioned," said Yacovone. "This is really, really reassuring to West Virginia parents, who will not have to be stressed or worried that their kids won't have access to the health care that they need."
Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - struck down the legislation due to concerns about its $1.75 trillion price tag, rising inflation and the national debt. However, lawmakers say the House-passed version of the bill could be pared down and further revised until it gains the support needed to become law.
Yacovone said the legislation also would permanently restore funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP, which keeps kids covered in households earning less than $45,000 a year.
"We have 200,000 kids on CHIP and Medicaid in West Virginia," said Yacovone. "So if for some reason that federal funding did not come through, it could be really damaging to us as a state. Because we would have to step in with state funds to address any kind of gap that was there."
Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said the legislation could help reduce the number of uninsured kids nationwide.
"After we saw this troubling reverse in the progress we'd made as a country in reducing the number of uninsured kids - which came to a halt in 2017 and started going in the wrong direction," said Alker, "the Build Back Better bill would really turn that around and start moving the country in the right direction."
The Build Back Better Act also would increase Medicaid and CHIP coverage for people who've given birth, from 60 days to one year postpartum. Experts say that change could help address the nation's maternal mortality crisis. Both programs cover about 43% of U.S. births each year.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Georgetown University Center for Children & Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states.
One takeaway from the United Health Foundation is how affordable housing is connected to New Yorkers' public health. The research found the pandemic has contributed to an uptick in deaths nationwide between 2019 and 2020, and New York leads with a 29% increase.
Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said the lack of affordable housing on Long Island led to people spreading the virus more quickly in crowded homes.
"We had lots and lots of folks leaving hospitals, going back home and being told to quarantine for 10 days, who shared one bathroom with three families, where that was an absolute impossibility just from a structural perspective of their lives," Sanin explained. "It benefits everybody when there are affordable options for folks."
The report ranks New York 50th, or last in the nation, for racial residential segregation as well as for the percentage of housing stock with lead-contamination risk. On a positive note, New York got high ratings for access to clinical care, with more than 300 primary care providers per 100,000 people.
The isolation of the pandemic has had an outsized impact on mental health, with the number of New Yorkers reporting mental distress increasing by 8% between 2019 and 2020.
Ravi Johar, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare, emphasized it is important for people to recognize and seek help for their mental-health concerns.
"Being able to have a support system, talking to friends, and finding a way to be socially active really, really makes a big difference in your mental well-being," Johar pointed out. "And we know that mental well-being has an immense effect on physical well-being, too."
The report ranks New York ninth in the nation for overall health outcomes, including low rates of premature death and obesity. The state has also seen a large increase in the number of young people who received all doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.