Unions: BBB's Clean-Energy Jobs Key to NY's Manufacturing Future

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but New York labor leaders say the bill would create sustainable union jobs and make key reforms to support working families.



The Build Back Better Act proposes $110 billion to help spur the creation of new clean-energy technology and supply chains, such as solar and batteries.



Christian Gonzalez, organizer for the Industrial Division of the Communication Workers of America (IUE-CWA), said clean-energy jobs would greatly benefit New Yorkers and parts of the state that have seen job loss in the manufacturing sector.



"Schenectady, N.Y., used to have 30,000 workers at GE," Gonzalez recounted. "So companies like GE have a unique opportunity to bring that work back and create these good, sustaining union jobs that would help reboost the U.S. manufacturing economy as well as New York's manufacturing economy."



Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised a vote on Build Back Better in the coming weeks, but resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others has left the timeline up in the air.



Manchin has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he cannot support the legislation.



Gonzalez thinks the policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.



"You look at New York State and how many essential employees in the pandemic, there isn't adequate child care," Gonzalez asserted. "Build Back Better can alleviate some of the tension that comes with not being able to have the medical care and leave you need to be able to provide for a new child or a family member."



The Build Back Better framework will allow New York to expand access to free, high-quality preschool to nearly 300,000 additional 3- and 4-year-olds per year.



Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate last night, in his third Commonwealth address.



After a year of historic flooding, tornadoes and other natural disasters, on top of the pandemic, the governor said his budget -- which he will reveal next week -- is focused on bolstering communities.



"It'll invest in our essential workers, like our Kentucky state police, our nurses, our teachers," Beshear explained. "To ensure we can not only recruit but retain these critical jobs. "



Beshear also touted the state's economic momentum, with a record $11.2 billion in private-sector investment, estimated to bring more than 18,000 jobs to the Commonwealth.



The state is slated to become a hub for electric-vehicle production, with Ford Motor Company building its largest electric-vehicle battery plants and Toyota investing more than $461 million in electric-vehicle production in the Commonwealth. However, the state continues to face a significant workforce shortage, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Beshear also noted infrastructure will be a major priority in 2022.



"To invest in infrastructure, with more water and sewer grants," Beshear outlined. "It will continue to expand the mountain parkway to four lanes, and it will work to construct that I-69 bridge."



The governor also called for an end to partisan rhetoric, as many Kentuckians struggle with the loss of loved ones and homes in natural disasters.



"With all that we've experienced this year, we should be over fighting, over the bickering, over the games," Beshear urged. "After this year, I'm convinced that our role in government is not to move a state right or left but to move it forward."



