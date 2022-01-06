MT Group Warns of Far-Right Rally on Jan. 6 Anniversary

While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena.



A group known as the People's Rights Network said it will gather at the state Capitol in support of people who were arrested because of the attack in Washington, DC one year ago. The organization was launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.



Travis McAdam, combating white nationalism and defending democracy program director for the Montana Human Rights Network, outlined the group's concerns.



"The organizers are really framing it as sort of this prayer vigil to remember what they're calling political prisoners," McAdam stated. "But the rest of us would call those people the insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol."



The Capitol attack resulted in five deaths and more than 130 injuries among police officers. To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with storming the Capitol, including five from Montana.



McAdam said his group takes the opposite view of January 6th from that of the organizers of the rally in Helena.



"January 6 should be a day of thoughtful reflection about how so many people were incited to violence and incited to essentially try to overthrow the government and thinking about how we can prevent something like that from happening in the future."



On the other end of the spectrum, candlelight vigils are being held across the country, including in Bozeman and Great Falls, to condemn the attack on the Capitol and call for action to protect democracy.



Groups that want specific changes to Minnesota's voting-district maps got a chance to argue their cases Tuesday, including those advocating for BIPOC voters.



A special court panel, tasked with redrawing the boundaries if there's a legislative stalemate, heard a variety of proposals at the hearing. Attorney Brian Dillon represents a coalition that filed a court petition related to redistricting on behalf of communities of color. He said their proposed map avoids the "least change" approach, noting that, based on new census data, Minnesota isn't the same state it was ten years ago.



"We are much more diverse," he said, "and new electoral boundaries should be drawn that best reflect that diversity and give minority populations in Minnesota a greater ability to elect candidates of their choice, who share their experiences, who share their backgrounds, and who will be responsive to their concerns."



Legal teams representing other groups, including those connected to political parties, made their own cases for why their maps were the better choice. The arguments ranged from avoiding partisanship to staying true to the principles adopted by the panel. Courts often have had to take charge of the redistricting process in Minnesota because of legislative gridlock.



Dillon said his group's plan also aligns with the court's principles, but added specific focus on two items concerning communities of color.



"All the parties had to make choices - this is a balancing act, and we agree with that," he said, "but we are transparent about where we focused."



He said that's why, in some districts, they are suggesting major changes, including in the 8th Congressional District. The coalition says for that region, its recommendations do a better job uniting Native American populations. The Legislature has until Feb. 15 to agree on new voting-district maps. Otherwise the court panel will proceed with its maps.



