PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 6, 2022
America marks the anniversary of one of its darkest days, the Attorney General vows to hold all Jan. 6 suspects accountable, and Sen. McConnell accuses Democrats of using Jan. 6 to push voting reforms.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

MT Group Warns of Far-Right Rally on Jan. 6 Anniversary

Thursday, January 6, 2022   

While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena.

A group known as the People's Rights Network said it will gather at the state Capitol in support of people who were arrested because of the attack in Washington, DC one year ago. The organization was launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Travis McAdam, combating white nationalism and defending democracy program director for the Montana Human Rights Network, outlined the group's concerns.

"The organizers are really framing it as sort of this prayer vigil to remember what they're calling political prisoners," McAdam stated. "But the rest of us would call those people the insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol."

The Capitol attack resulted in five deaths and more than 130 injuries among police officers. To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with storming the Capitol, including five from Montana.

McAdam said his group takes the opposite view of January 6th from that of the organizers of the rally in Helena.

"January 6 should be a day of thoughtful reflection about how so many people were incited to violence and incited to essentially try to overthrow the government and thinking about how we can prevent something like that from happening in the future."

On the other end of the spectrum, candlelight vigils are being held across the country, including in Bozeman and Great Falls, to condemn the attack on the Capitol and call for action to protect democracy.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


