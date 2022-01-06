Report: PA Behind in Goals for Chesapeake Bay Pollution Reduction

With a fast-approaching deadline, Chesapeake Bay Foundation's assessment of multistate progress shows Pennsylvania remains far behind in meeting its clean water commitments, as a major polluter of the bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint has set a deadline for watershed states, including Pennsylvania, to have pollution-reduction practices in place by 2025.
A recent State of the Blueprint report by the foundation revealed the Keystone State continues to lag in reducing agriculture and urban-suburban pollution.
Allison Prost, vice president of environmental protection and restoration for the Foundation, said Pennsylvania's failure to act quickly threatens the blueprint's success.
"Equally as important, the ability to restore local waterways, because if the Pennsylvania waterways are not clean, the downstream bay will not be clean," Prost asserted. "But if action is taken on the ground in Pennsylvania, we'll see improvements in both."
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania revealed an updated version of its Phase 3 Water Implementation Plan, which it said would achieve 100% of its pollution-reduction commitments by 2025.
One step the state could take would be establishing an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), which would fund projects for farmers to plant trees next to waterways and other pollution-reduction projects, which act as buffers to help filter out pollutants before they reach the local water and, ultimately, the bay.
Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania director of science policy and advocacy for the Foundation, said a proposed Clean Streams Fund would use a portion of the state's American Rescue Plan funds for the ACAP program.
"By passing that legislation to establish the Clean Streams Fund, Pennsylvania has the opportunity to substantially improve water quality," Campbell contended. "Not only in our own backyard, but meet our Chesapeake Bay commitments as well."
Agriculture in Pennsylvania is the main source of nitrogen pollution entering the bay.
With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report shows elevated levels in state waterways.
Maryland's Department of the Environment found 75% of drinking-water samples tested contained harmful contaminants known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals."
Emily Scarr, state director of the Maryland Public Interest Research Group, which released the report, called the results "alarming," noting that this group of chemicals is used in thousands of products, from nonstick pans to firefighting foam.
"Where we found the highest levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water is around industry and around military bases, where PFAS is often used for training purposes," she said. "Some of the highest levels I've seen are in the Annapolis area, in Charles County, and some at the Aberdeen Proving Ground as well."
She said state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, and Del. Sarah Love, D-Montgomery, will introduce a bill in the General Assembly to ban PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, food packaging and carpets, as other states have done in the past few years.
Studies have revealed links between these contaminants and serious health effects, including liver damage, cancer and harm to immune systems. Scarr explained that they also pose serious occupational health risks for folks such as firefighters, who are more likely to have increased exposure on the job.
"One of the things that makes this most dangerous is that it builds up in our bodies over time, similar to lead," she said. "So, this is particularly dangerous for our most vulnerable populations, like children who can be exposed for their lifetime."
In 2021, Maryland had to issue its first-ever fish consumption advisory. The state Department of Environment found elevated PFAS concentrations in largemouth bass, redbreast sunfish and yellow bullhead catfish in Prince George's County.
A new year is a time for restoration, and two free downloadable publications from The Nature Conservancy shed light on the role that controlled fire plays in renewing North Carolina's forests.
Experts say thinning trees and setting fires that mimic the natural low-intensity burns that historically reduced forest debris can reduce the risk of more severe and damaging blazes in the future.
Stewardship Manager of The Nature Conservancy's Southern Blue Ridge Program Adam Warwick explained there are major differences between wildfires and controlled burns.
"Burning the woods at low intensity and in controlled fashion and on our terms and when we want," said Warwick.
He said it's urgent that communities get involved in fire management to turn the tide on the significant loss of biodiversity across the state.
The books, "Considerations for Fire and Wildlife in the Southern Blue Ridge" and "Fire Manager's Guide to the Blue Ridge Ecozones" are free and available online. They can help local landowners understand the important role of fire in sustainable land management.
Warick added that whether a landowner wants to increase a certain species, or is interested in restoring habitat for pollinators, a carefully prescribed fire can help.
"These books will help you use fires or other tools to restore biodiversity on your land," said Warwick.
He said controlled fire is also a tool to stave off the effects of climate change, as higher temperatures, drought and the build-up of forest vegetation are expected to lead to more frequent and intense wildfires.
"It's a stewardship, it's a way of living with the land, living with the nature processes," said Warwick, "instead of working against them."
According to The Nature Conservancy, controlled burns reduce the chance of out-of-control wildfires by eliminating shrubs and overgrowth that, if left unattended, can feed wildfires that devastate communities and put firefighters in harm's way.
Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further destruction by the extraction industry.
Last month, the administration took temporary action to stop oil and gas drilling for a surrounding 10-mile area.
According to Pew Charitable Trusts, over the past few decades, 90% of federal lands surrounding the park have been open to drilling.
Reyaun Francisco, New Mexico senior field coordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors, said Chaco was once the hub of cultural activity for Native American people.
"There's so much history in this area, as Native people, we often say that "all roads lead to Chaco" because that was true," Trujillo pointed out. "It was the hub for Indigenous peoples all over these areas."
In addition to 37,000 oil and gas wells drilled in the Chaco region, 15,000 miles of road have been built. The federal government has proposed a 20-year withdrawal from federal lands to prevent further oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the Chaco park.
Francisco wants to see development throughout northwestern New Mexico better managed to address significant impacts on the health and well-being of tribal communities.
"Activism has grown to protect the community, and we've seen indigenous Native American activism become such a resilient force, not only in the community but across the country and across the world," Francisco asserted. "There is so much history in this area."
Native peoples once visited Chaco as a center for ceremony, trade and political administration. Now Francisco added, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is marked by oil wells, flares from fracking and methane emissions.
"Hopefully we'll one day live in a world where this wouldn't be a question, and this wouldn't be a difficult conversation," Francisco remarked. "It would be, 'Yes, this is a historic site that needs protection.' "
The proposed federal withdrawal will not apply to Individual Indian Allotments or to minerals within the area owned by private, state and tribal entities.
