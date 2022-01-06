Labor Groups: ND Keeps Losing Ground on Minimum Wage

The start of the new year saw a number of states boost their minimum wage, but not North Dakota. Labor leaders say it's remained at $7.25 an hour for far too long, especially with neighboring states continuing to go higher.
South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota rang in the new year with higher minimum wages, with those increases tied to inflation.
Kooper Caraway, president of the South Dakota Federation of Labor, said not only does it put more money in the hands of workers and their families, but it helps to keep jobs filled.
"Since the minimum wage was increased and tied to inflation, South Dakota's always had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," Caraway observed. "And the good thing is that we also have a robust labor movement, and that robust labor movement is raising wages much higher than the minimum wage."
South Dakota's latest increase, the result of a voter-approved measure in 2014, brought its wage to $9.95 an hour.
In North Dakota, worker advocates fear residents will abandon the state, even with jobs available, because the lower threshold will make it harder to survive. Last year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a proposed hike, with concerns raised about the impact on businesses.
Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said it is frustrating cost-of-living measures are similar in the four-state region. He argued it gives North Dakota policymakers no excuse for not taking action.
"They really want to do their best to make a friendly business climate, but they forget about the worker climate," Larson asserted. "It's a two-way street."
Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, was behind last year's plan to increase North Dakota's minimum wage, and said being far behind other states is especially troubling right now.
"When you look at the increases in housing costs, and fuel costs and grocery costs, all of those things are exponentially rising, and the minimum wage has just bottomed out," Hager stated.
Hager added a more likely scenario in which North Dakota increases its minimum wage is by taking it to the voters, but other supporters say such a plan has to be tied to inflation.
An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage.
The $0.50 hourly increase is the largest since 2006, when a ballot initiative indexed the minimum wage to inflation.
Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, noted had Congress done the same when it set the federal minimum wage in 1968, it would now be worth about $13 an hour, and she pointed out $9.30 amounts to just over $19,000 annually for a full-time worker.
"That's still more than $2,000 under the poverty guidelines for a family of three," Halbert explained. "Even if they're working full time, playing by the rules, doing what they can, they're still not going to be able to break that poverty threshold."
Ohio is among nine states where a 2022 minimum-wage increase is tied to the cost of living. California's hit $15 Jan. 1, as part of an incremental increase. Eight other states are also in the process of incrementally raising their minimum-wage amounts to $15 an hour.
According to Policy Matters Ohio, raising Ohio's minimum hourly wage to $15 by 2026 would benefit 1.6 million workers. Halbert is convinced it would help the overall economy and reduce income inequality.
"Thirty-six percent of working women in Ohio would see a pay increase, and 44% of Black working Ohioans would also see an increase," Halbert outlined. "Raising the wage really does help clear up some of these drivers of inequality in the low-wage system."
Halbert emphasized the impact of the pandemic on job market data makes it difficult to determine just how many Ohioans are affected by the 2022 increase. Some 84,000 workers benefited from a $0.15 minimum-wage adjustment in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet. After a two-day strike in October, health-care workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield have walked out again to push management to finish up contract negotiations.
More than 300 health-care workers and members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 are striking this week through Friday for better pay and protections on the job.
Aaron Green, certified nursing assistant (CNA) at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and a member of SEIU Local 49, spoke from the picket line about pay during the pandemic.
"Wages over the last two years have increased substantially across the state, but McKenzie hasn't kept up," Green argued. "And it really shone a light on how important affordable health care is for health-care workers."
A spokesperson for McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center said representatives from the hospital have met extensively with SEIU members, but members turned down its proposal to increase wages, leading to this week's walkout. It said hospital operations will continue uninterrupted.
Green pointed out the lack of job competitiveness has consequences. He noted the hospital has hired new people who have only stuck around for one or two months.
"Then they turn around and leave to another facility that is providing better pay and better health care," Green observed. "Which then leaves our patients feeling that, because there's less of us to do the same amount of work, so we're doing the work of two or three people."
Rachel Gordon, also a CNA at the hospital and union member, said workers want more COVID-19 protections. She also believes the hospital's proposed increase to health-care costs is unaffordable.
"I mean, I would rather be at work, inside this building here, versus being outside," Gordon stated. "So, there's a problem inside if we're outside."
SEIU Local 49 members at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center were among the first to go on strike in October, when thousands of workers across the nation also walked out for better conditions on the job.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Like most of the nation, Wisconsin does not have a statewide paid parental leave policy, but in Milwaukee, a three-month paid parental leave policy is being proposed for city government employees.
The City of Milwaukee does not currently offer paid parental leave for its workers.
Marina Dimitrijevic, a Milwaukee alder currently running for mayor, said if adopted, her proposal would provide long-term benefits for children.
"When they're at home, the babies with their family members, we know breastfeeding rates increase, infant mortality can decrease, the bonding increases, and it's the best start possible," Dimitrijevic outlined.
The proposal comes as federal lawmakers debate a similar measure in the Build Back Better framework. In recent weeks, the provision has been slashed from three months of paid leave to one.
A 2018 report from the Partnership for Women and Families found a national paid parental-leave policy of three months would result in at least 600 fewer infant deaths annually.
According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, only nine states and the District of Columbia have adopted statewide parental-leave policies.
Dimitrijevic pointed out her proposal could make Milwaukee's one of the most generous such programs in Wisconsin.
"We know there's employee and labor shortages across the nation, "Dimitrijevic observed. "I think this will make a great place for talent and recruitment, and diversity and inclusion."
Jennifer Morales, network learning accelerator for Family Values at Work, said activists have been pushing to expand paid parental leave in the state for decades. She noted Wisconsin was a leader in establishing unpaid parental leave in the 1990s.
"Families need this," Morales contended. "We need this for our health, we need this for our economic stability and to end poverty, and so many great benefits for families."
The three-month proposal was introduced to Milwaukee's City Council last month. It is making its way through the committee process, and is expected to be before the city's Finance Committee in January.