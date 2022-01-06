Labor Groups: ND Keeps Losing Ground on Minimum Wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet. After a two-day strike in October, health-care workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield have walked out again to push management to finish up contract negotiations.



More than 300 health-care workers and members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 are striking this week through Friday for better pay and protections on the job.



Aaron Green, certified nursing assistant (CNA) at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and a member of SEIU Local 49, spoke from the picket line about pay during the pandemic.



"Wages over the last two years have increased substantially across the state, but McKenzie hasn't kept up," Green argued. "And it really shone a light on how important affordable health care is for health-care workers."



A spokesperson for McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center said representatives from the hospital have met extensively with SEIU members, but members turned down its proposal to increase wages, leading to this week's walkout. It said hospital operations will continue uninterrupted.



Green pointed out the lack of job competitiveness has consequences. He noted the hospital has hired new people who have only stuck around for one or two months.



"Then they turn around and leave to another facility that is providing better pay and better health care," Green observed. "Which then leaves our patients feeling that, because there's less of us to do the same amount of work, so we're doing the work of two or three people."



Rachel Gordon, also a CNA at the hospital and union member, said workers want more COVID-19 protections. She also believes the hospital's proposed increase to health-care costs is unaffordable.



"I mean, I would rather be at work, inside this building here, versus being outside," Gordon stated. "So, there's a problem inside if we're outside."



SEIU Local 49 members at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center were among the first to go on strike in October, when thousands of workers across the nation also walked out for better conditions on the job.



MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Like most of the nation, Wisconsin does not have a statewide paid parental leave policy, but in Milwaukee, a three-month paid parental leave policy is being proposed for city government employees.



The City of Milwaukee does not currently offer paid parental leave for its workers.



Marina Dimitrijevic, a Milwaukee alder currently running for mayor, said if adopted, her proposal would provide long-term benefits for children.



"When they're at home, the babies with their family members, we know breastfeeding rates increase, infant mortality can decrease, the bonding increases, and it's the best start possible," Dimitrijevic outlined.



The proposal comes as federal lawmakers debate a similar measure in the Build Back Better framework. In recent weeks, the provision has been slashed from three months of paid leave to one.



A 2018 report from the Partnership for Women and Families found a national paid parental-leave policy of three months would result in at least 600 fewer infant deaths annually.



According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, only nine states and the District of Columbia have adopted statewide parental-leave policies.



Dimitrijevic pointed out her proposal could make Milwaukee's one of the most generous such programs in Wisconsin.



"We know there's employee and labor shortages across the nation, "Dimitrijevic observed. "I think this will make a great place for talent and recruitment, and diversity and inclusion."



Jennifer Morales, network learning accelerator for Family Values at Work, said activists have been pushing to expand paid parental leave in the state for decades. She noted Wisconsin was a leader in establishing unpaid parental leave in the 1990s.



"Families need this," Morales contended. "We need this for our health, we need this for our economic stability and to end poverty, and so many great benefits for families."



The three-month proposal was introduced to Milwaukee's City Council last month. It is making its way through the committee process, and is expected to be before the city's Finance Committee in January.



