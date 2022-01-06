Thursday, January 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2022
Play

While vigils are planned to mark the January 6th Capitol riot, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena, Montana, as new data suggest threats of political violence are on the rise.

2022Talks - January 6, 2022
Play

America marks the anniversary of one of its darkest days, the Attorney General vows to hold all Jan. 6 suspects accountable, and Sen. McConnell accuses Democrats of using Jan. 6 to push voting reforms.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Labor Groups: ND Keeps Losing Ground on Minimum Wage

Play

Thursday, January 6, 2022   

The start of the new year saw a number of states boost their minimum wage, but not North Dakota. Labor leaders say it's remained at $7.25 an hour for far too long, especially with neighboring states continuing to go higher.

South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota rang in the new year with higher minimum wages, with those increases tied to inflation.

Kooper Caraway, president of the South Dakota Federation of Labor, said not only does it put more money in the hands of workers and their families, but it helps to keep jobs filled.

"Since the minimum wage was increased and tied to inflation, South Dakota's always had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," Caraway observed. "And the good thing is that we also have a robust labor movement, and that robust labor movement is raising wages much higher than the minimum wage."

South Dakota's latest increase, the result of a voter-approved measure in 2014, brought its wage to $9.95 an hour.

In North Dakota, worker advocates fear residents will abandon the state, even with jobs available, because the lower threshold will make it harder to survive. Last year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a proposed hike, with concerns raised about the impact on businesses.

Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said it is frustrating cost-of-living measures are similar in the four-state region. He argued it gives North Dakota policymakers no excuse for not taking action.

"They really want to do their best to make a friendly business climate, but they forget about the worker climate," Larson asserted. "It's a two-way street."

Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, was behind last year's plan to increase North Dakota's minimum wage, and said being far behind other states is especially troubling right now.

"When you look at the increases in housing costs, and fuel costs and grocery costs, all of those things are exponentially rising, and the minimum wage has just bottomed out," Hager stated.

Hager added a more likely scenario in which North Dakota increases its minimum wage is by taking it to the voters, but other supporters say such a plan has to be tied to inflation.

Disclosure: North Dakota AFL-CIO contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
New York City has set a goal of 100 megawatts of solar capacity on public buildings by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Unions: BBB's Clean-Energy Jobs Key to NY's Manufacturing Future

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but New York labor leaders say the bill would create sustainable union jobs and …

Social Issues

MT Group Warns of Far-Right Rally on Jan. 6 Anniversary

While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists …

Social Issues

Gov. Beshear Touts Economic Gains, Community Resiliency in State of State

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate last night, in his third Commonwealth address. After a year of …

Half of the fresh water that flows into Chesapeake Bay comes from Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: PA Behind in Goals for Chesapeake Bay Pollution Reduction

With a fast-approaching deadline, Chesapeake Bay Foundation's assessment of multistate progress shows Pennsylvania remains far behind in meeting its …

Social Issues

Nebraska Denies Emergency Assistance to 90% of Poor Families

Nebraska and other states are hoarding more than $5 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2019, for every 100 …

Hundreds of pro-democracy rallies, such as this one on Capitol Hill in October, are planned for this Thursday around the country. (League of Conservation Voters)

Social Issues

Dozens of CA Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday

More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol …

Social Issues

Pro-Democracy Rallies Set for Thursday in Nevada

Groups are banding together on Thursday for pro-democracy events in Reno and Las Vegas, one year after thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol …

Environment

MD Groups Press for Action on “Forever Chemicals”

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after a new report …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021