MA Groups Urge Voting Rights, Democracy Reform

Community groups have held vigils across Massachusetts this week to call for voting and democracy reform on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack following the 2020 election.



As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the riot, Congress is taking up voting-rights legislation. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House, but is stalled in the Senate.



Senators have introduced a separate bill, the Freedom to Vote Act.



Debbie Paul, chairperson of the Massachusetts Indivisible Coalition, said voters want to see action.



"They need to do what we elected them to do, and to defend and protect the Constitution they took an oath to," Paul asserted. "And now is the time to do that, by passing both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."



A new UMASS Amherst national poll found a majority of Americans support measures like the ability to vote by mail and automatic voter registration.



Dhruba Sen, volunteer organizer of a rally in Framingham, said it is important for people to make sure their voices are heard, especially so violence doesn't become normalized in U.S. politics.



"Anytime there's any disagreement, the aggrieved parties will arm themselves and invade the local institutions of democracy in order to address their grievances," Sen worried. "So, I think it is extremely important to make sure that such an event doesn't happen."



Four people died during the Jan. 6 riot. So far, six of the more than 700 people who face federal charges in connection with the insurrection are from Massachusetts.



Susan Labandibar, co-coordinator for the Swing Blue Alliance, said it is important for people of all political views to come together in support of voting rights.



"The issue of our voting rights being abrogated, and the efforts to undermine the institutions that ensure that we have free and fair elections, this transcends party politics," Labandibar contended.



While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena.



A group known as the People's Rights Network said it will gather at the state Capitol in support of people who were arrested because of the attack in Washington, DC one year ago. The organization was launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.



Travis McAdam, combating white nationalism and defending democracy program director for the Montana Human Rights Network, outlined the group's concerns.



"The organizers are really framing it as sort of this prayer vigil to remember what they're calling political prisoners," McAdam stated. "But the rest of us would call those people the insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol."



The Capitol attack resulted in five deaths and more than 130 injuries among police officers. To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with storming the Capitol, including five from Montana.



McAdam said his group takes the opposite view of January 6th from that of the organizers of the rally in Helena.



"January 6 should be a day of thoughtful reflection about how so many people were incited to violence and incited to essentially try to overthrow the government and thinking about how we can prevent something like that from happening in the future."



On the other end of the spectrum, candlelight vigils are being held across the country, including in Bozeman and Great Falls, to condemn the attack on the Capitol and call for action to protect democracy.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



