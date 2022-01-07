MA Groups Urge Voting Rights, Democracy Reform

Community groups have held vigils across Massachusetts this week to call for voting and democracy reform on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack following the 2020 election.
As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the riot, Congress is taking up voting-rights legislation. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House, but is stalled in the Senate.
Senators have introduced a separate bill, the Freedom to Vote Act.
Debbie Paul, chairperson of the Massachusetts Indivisible Coalition, said voters want to see action.
"They need to do what we elected them to do, and to defend and protect the Constitution they took an oath to," Paul asserted. "And now is the time to do that, by passing both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."
A new UMASS Amherst national poll found a majority of Americans support measures like the ability to vote by mail and automatic voter registration.
Dhruba Sen, volunteer organizer of a rally in Framingham, said it is important for people to make sure their voices are heard, especially so violence doesn't become normalized in U.S. politics.
"Anytime there's any disagreement, the aggrieved parties will arm themselves and invade the local institutions of democracy in order to address their grievances," Sen worried. "So, I think it is extremely important to make sure that such an event doesn't happen."
Four people died during the Jan. 6 riot. So far, six of the more than 700 people who face federal charges in connection with the insurrection are from Massachusetts.
Susan Labandibar, co-coordinator for the Swing Blue Alliance, said it is important for people of all political views to come together in support of voting rights.
"The issue of our voting rights being abrogated, and the efforts to undermine the institutions that ensure that we have free and fair elections, this transcends party politics," Labandibar contended.
While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists have scheduled a rally in Helena.
A group known as the People's Rights Network said it will gather at the state Capitol in support of people who were arrested because of the attack in Washington, DC one year ago. The organization was launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.
Travis McAdam, combating white nationalism and defending democracy program director for the Montana Human Rights Network, outlined the group's concerns.
"The organizers are really framing it as sort of this prayer vigil to remember what they're calling political prisoners," McAdam stated. "But the rest of us would call those people the insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol."
The Capitol attack resulted in five deaths and more than 130 injuries among police officers. To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with storming the Capitol, including five from Montana.
McAdam said his group takes the opposite view of January 6th from that of the organizers of the rally in Helena.
"January 6 should be a day of thoughtful reflection about how so many people were incited to violence and incited to essentially try to overthrow the government and thinking about how we can prevent something like that from happening in the future."
On the other end of the spectrum, candlelight vigils are being held across the country, including in Bozeman and Great Falls, to condemn the attack on the Capitol and call for action to protect democracy.
More than 60 rallies and candlelight vigils are taking place across California on Thursday, all to mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Last year on Jan. 6, four people died when thousands of rioters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election. Since then, said Justin Kwasa, democracy program director for the League of Conservation Voters, the threat to the nation's democracy has only deepened.
"Instead of just giving up," he said, "they actually went back to their individual states and introduced over 400 voting-rights bills in order to continue to suppress the votes of the American people."
Rally organizers are promoting four bills they say are "pro-democracy" - bills that have passed in the U.S. House but are stalled in the Senate. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would require federal court approval for changes to voting laws in states with histories of racial discrimination. Another bill would make Washington, D.C., a state and give its voters a voice in Congress. Critics of these efforts, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have said the bills are an attempted "power grab" by Democrats.
According to Kwasa, the Freedom to Vote Act would make voting in all states as accessible as it is now in California.
"Having online registration, early voting; allowing people to vote by mail with no excuses," he said. "It makes that available across the country, from the federal level."
Another piece of legislation, the Protecting our Democracy Act, would be a check on abuses of power by the president and Cabinet-level agencies.
Absent Republican support, however, Democrats will need to make an exception to the filibuster to get any of the bills to the president's desk.
Groups are banding together on Thursday for pro-democracy events in Reno and Las Vegas, one year after thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in a failed attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election of President Joe Biden.
Kimberly Carden, a member of the group Indivisible Northern Nevada, noted that since the Capitol riot, other states have introduced more than 400 bills to restrict voting or to appoint partisans to certify state electoral votes.
"If we don't stand up to this, then we risk losing our freedoms, losing our right to vote," she said. "I mean, that's what America is all about. America is about democracy."
Advocates are calling on Nevada's two senators to support a change to the filibuster rules to require a simple majority for voting-rights bills. Four bills are stalled in the U.S. Senate: bills that aim to increase access to voting, grant statehood to Washington, D-C., outlaw gerrymandering, restrict the flow of "dark money" in politics, and block the abuse of power by a president or federal agencies. Critics say the bills would tilt the field in favor of the Democratic Party.
Carden says in Nevada, advocates plan to bring back a ballot initiative to establish a citizens' redistricting commission, which would take the power to draw legislative districts out of the hands of state legislators.
"They're revitalizing that," she said, "and they're going to be trying to get that on the ballot again, so that we can have fair districts."
The downtown Reno rally is set for noon at the City Plaza near the "Believe" sign. In southern Nevada, people will gather for a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Clifford Street in Las Vegas, in a rally organized by the Service Employees International Union, SEIU.