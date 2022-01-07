NY Enacts New PFAS Testing, Notification Law

A new law on the books in New York establishes the most comprehensive drinking-water testing and notification program in the nation for Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), substances known as "forever chemicals."
Rob Hayes, director of clean water for Environmental Advocates NY, said every water utility across the state will have to test for the nearly two dozen toxic chemicals on the state's first list of emerging contaminants.
He pointed out notifications will be sent to the public if unsafe levels are detected in drinking water.
"New Yorkers are about to finally find out what's in their water and if they're being exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals," Hayes explained. "We're going to see testing, hopefully starting this year, and then, there will be regular testing happening for new contaminants every so often after that."
High exposure to PFAS chemicals has been found to negatively impact human health and the environment. Backers of the new law urged the state Department of Health to set notification levels for low amounts of every emerging contaminant listed.
Clean-water advocacy groups have been pushing for transparency about toxic chemicals for more than four years.
Manna Jo Greene, environmental action director for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, said the legislation ties in with the new Green Amendment voters overwhelmingly passed on the November ballot.
"It's an actual amendment to the New York State Constitution that guarantees the right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment," Greene outlined. "This is a specific way to implement and ensure those rights."
In recent years, New York has enacted several bills to eliminate the use of PFAS chemicals in products like firefighting foam and food packaging. Hayes hopes to see even more efforts to ban them in other products.
"Because really, if we want to prevent water contamination, we have to stop these chemicals at the source," Hayes contended. "When we put them into products, they end up in our environment, and they put public health at risk."
He noted a second list, including 14 more chemicals as emerging contaminants will be published in coming years. Under the law, the New York Department of Health must update the list of emerging contaminants at least every three years.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for the environment are applauding the Biden administration's new Executive Order prioritizing climate initiatives including federal purchasing of products without the toxic chemicals known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS).
Proponents of clean-water initiatives also are seeking additional action on the dangerous chemical in the state of New York and around the country.
Today, a Senate committee hearing will examine the Department of Defense Inspector General's report on the federal response to PFAS detected in drinking water of military bases.
Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, hopes the hearing will answer questions for the communities affected.
"How many service members were drinking contaminated tap water?" Faber outlined. "How contaminated? For how long? Have we alerted those service members about potential effects of PFAS? If not, why not? When will we?"
The working group said in New York, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base and Niagara Falls Air Base were found to have some of the highest rates of the contaminants in their drinking water. PFAS cannot break down in the environment, and exposure to them has shown to cause negative health effects.
In New York state, 64% of residents who responded to an April 2021 Siena College poll reported being "very concerned" about water pollution.
Colin O'Neil, legislative director for the Environmental Working Group, said it is also time for Congress to pass the PFAS Action Act, which has passed in the House.
"This would set important deadlines for EPA to develop standards for PFAS under our various environmental statutes," O'Neil explained. "Including our federal cleanup law which would further push DOD to clean up PFAS at military installations and other federal facilities."
In October, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a roadmap to address PFAS pollution, such as monitoring, research and reporting requirements. In addition, a state-level bill, which would mandate monitoring the state's drinking water for "emerging contaminants," including PFAS, now awaits New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, both Congress and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are taking action to combat a class of so-called "forever chemicals" called Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) found in thousands of consumer products, but environmental groups say change isn't coming fast enough.
Tuesday, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., co-introduced the PROTECT Act, which would put several types of PFAS chemicals on the EPA's list of Hazardous Air Pollutants, regulated under the Clean Air Act.
Monday, the EPA released a plan to combat PFAS air pollution.
Andria Ventura, legislative and policy director for Clean Water Action in California, said state authorities should test all water systems and go after polluters.
"We have enough data now to recognize PFAS as both persistent and toxic, and we need to take definitive action quickly," Ventura asserted.
A report from the Natural Resources Defense Council found drinking water systems across California are contaminated with PFAS, with the highest levels found in parts of Alameda, Fresno, Riverside, Santa Clara and Los Angeles Counties.
In a statement, the American Chemical Council said not all PFAS chemicals should be regulated in the same way and called for a science-based approach. PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancers, reproductive problems, high cholesterol and more.
In recent years, California has banned PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, children's products and food wrappers. And the state is currently testing soil and water at multiple landfills, airports, military bases and oil and gas production areas.
Ventura pointed out the chemicals are probably even more widespread.
"We find PFAS where we don't expect them, because these things are not only persistent, but they travel easily in the environment," Ventura observed.
Clean Water Action advised people who want to reduce their exposure to PFAS chemicals to avoid non-stick pans as well as items advertised as water, stain and grease-resistant.
DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), and firefighters are among the most vocal critics.
Firefighters are exposed to the compounds through both firefighting foam and turnout gear, and are demanding action from the Environmental Protection Agency and Congress.
Scott Faber, senior vice president of Government Affairs for the Environmental Working Group, said the accumulation of PFAS in the human body is known to wreak havoc.
"These forever chemicals have been linked to very, very serious health problems," Faber outlined. "Including cancer, harm to our reproductive systems, including harm to our immune systems at a time when all of us are thinking about our immune system."
As part of a budget reconciliation bill, Congress is considering an $80 million program that would help fire departments across the country replace firefighting foam and gear that contains PFAS chemicals.
The compounds were present in toxic dust created when the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11, contributing to cases of cancer and respiratory disease.
Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said PFAS chemicals touch every corner of a firefighter's work environment. He added it is telling nearly 70% of firefighter deaths this year will be attributed to occupational cancer.
"The tools and the gear we use to keep ourselves safe are poisoning us. All of us," Kelly asserted. "It's heartbreaking, it's unacceptable, and we have to stop it."
And PFAS are not just an issue for firefighters. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it was adding Texas' Northwest Odessa Groundwater to the Superfund National Priorities List, an area known to be contaminated with lead and PFAS.
A range of consumer products contain the toxic chemical, which means most Americans have it in their blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.