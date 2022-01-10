Retooling MN Gun-Violence Prevention for 2022

Gun-violence prevention in Minnesota is likely to see some different approaches in 2022. That's according to a statewide group, which says one priority involves firearm fatalities that don't garner as many headlines.
get more stories like this via email
The group Protect Minnesota says when deadly shootings in cities such Minneapolis get a lot of attention, it's easy to forget that suicide by firearm still accounts for nearly 70% of gun deaths across the state.
Executive director Rashmi Seneviratne said it's especially a problem in rural areas. This year, her group hopes to work closely with communities in safely getting firearms out of the hands of those dealing with mental-health issues such as depression.
"Is there a way we can create conversations with family members and friends, just to say - 'Hey, I know you're not in a good place. Let me hold onto your firearm for you,'" said Seneviratne.
She said this can be done with the involvement of churches because of their close connections with local residents.
The group adds this type of approach can get around the thorny issue of Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
As for urban areas, Protect Minnesota hopes to see legislation adopted that would boost funding for violence-intervention groups and after-school programs.
Seneviratne said no matter the type of gun violence a city or town is dealing with, lack of resources is a problem. When it comes to some of the waves of shootings that surface in larger cities, she said it's important to get to the root of the problem, as opposed to focusing on tougher punishments.
"I very much understand people's need to be safe and to have that immediate action, right?" said Seneviratne. "Like, 'Oh, let's just lock them up and now we're safe.' But you're not safe."
Seneviratne also has worked as a lawyer in the criminal-defense world and said a body of research suggests longer prison sentences can be counterproductive.
She said those who are incarcerated are still surrounded by violence and criminal activity, putting them at risk to commit another offense after they're released.
Some police leaders in Hennepin County recently called for more aggressive prosecution in light of violent-crime concerns.
The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun dealers to hold off on immediately delivering a firearm to a purchaser.
get more stories like this via email
The bill would require a mandatory 10-day waiting period after purchase before receiving the gun.
Asw. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said Assembly Bill 449 provides a "cooling-off period," which she believes could help save the lives of people experiencing mental-health challenges who decide on impulse to buy a gun.
"Most suicides are spur-of-the-moment; they're rash decisions by someone who has mental-health issues, and they decide they want to kill themselves," Paulin explained. "And then, if they're able to get a gun instantaneously, it's a lethal combination."
Research shows states with waiting-period laws had 51% fewer firearm suicides than states without them. The bill has been referred to the Assembly Codes Committee.
Katherine Schowalter, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said those 10 days also could prompt anyone thinking about using physical violence to reconsider.
"We're not against people having guns," Schowalter stated. "It's just a matter of, how do you make it safe for people given the epidemic in this country? If you decided to get a gun, to have that 10-day waiting period, it just helps people take some time, if they're thinking of something that would harm other individuals."
Homicide, mostly driven by gun violence, has been on the rise in New York since 2020 as well as across the country. New York City recorded 485 homicides in 2021, the highest total since 2011, when 515 people were murdered, according to New York Police Department records.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michiganders are mourning the loss of four students after this week's school shooting at Oxford High School, and advocates say measures to tackle the epidemic of gun violence are long overdue.
get more stories like this via email
The Oakland County prosecutor announced Wednesday the accused gunman, a 15-year-old student, will be charged with first-degree murder and terrorism. In addition to the deaths of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, seven others were injured.
Rev. Dr. Sid Mohn, director of faith relationships and strategy for Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan, noted firearm deaths are the leading cause of death for adolescents.
"We cannot allow ourselves to be numbed to gun-based violence," Mohn insisted. "And we need to respond with more than prayers and thoughts but with actions."
Mohn added in Lansing, there have been numerous legislative proposals around stopping gun violence, from investing in education and prevention programs to incentivizing security measures to keep guns away from kids and teens, but they have stalled due to a lack of bipartisan interest.
Brenden Snyder, executive director of the nonprofit Action Detroit, said significant public investments in people are needed, and not just increased policing. He argued it is necessary to address the root causes of gun violence and improve education, mental-health treatment and community-based supports for young people.
"We have to be thinking about expanding access to trained professionals," Snyder recommended. "Who can make sure the students, their cares and concerns are being met, and being met with compassion. "
Snyder added this week's tragedy is an example of how gun violence touches every community. Not only does it happen in cities like Detroit but also in suburban communities such as Oxford Township. This was the 29th school shooting in the U.S. this year, according to Education Week.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live round."
The accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of "Rust" after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, unaware it was loaded with "live" ammunition.
Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, said during a Wednesday news conference three guns were seized from the set, and the casing from the deadly projectile is now part of the evidence.
"We regard this specific spent casing and recovered projectile to be the live round that was fired from the revolver by Mr. Baldwin," Mendoza stated. "We have recovered what we believe to be possible additional live rounds on set."
Mendoza would not speculate on how the additional rounds ended up on the movie set. Following the news conference, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the entertainment industry to adopt new safety protocols, warning the state would take action if sufficient measures are not adopted.
Mendoza noted more than 600 items of evidence have been collected from the now shut-down film set.
"These include, but are not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of munitions and several pieces of clothing and accessories," Mendoza outlined.
According to the New Mexico Film Office, the industry was coming out of a record-breaking year prior to the pandemic, with $525 million in production expenditures in 2019. The film industry also contributes hundreds of jobs for New Mexico crew members and vendors.
get more stories like this via email