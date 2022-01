Holistic Wellness Center Serving NC Latino Community to Expand Services

A bilingual and multicultural health center offering affordable health care to uninsured residents in the Charlotte region is now expanding its services to include more Spanish-language nutrition classes.



The Camino Vida program at the Camino Health Center educates participants on food groups, family diets and healthy meal preparation.



According to data from UNC's population center, communities in Mecklenburg County and Wake County make up more than a quarter of the Latino population statewide.



Sharisse Johnson, executive director of the Camino Health Center, said the classes are part of many new additions to the center for 2022 focused on holistic wellness and access to quality health care.



"The main things that we're focusing on are access to care," Johnson explained. "Making sure that people are getting services the way they need to receive services, in a language that they can understand, with a cost that they can afford."



A 2021 study by Camino highlights the challenges many Latino immigrants in the Charlotte region face, with 74% of respondents reporting some level of difficultly paying for medical appointments, and 89% reporting stress related to the coronavirus pandemic.



Camino's expansion efforts are funded in part by a community mini-grant from the American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.



Johnson pointed out the center is continually seeking feedback from residents on how to improve services, and pointed to the organization's ongoing North Carolina Latino strength and needs assessment.



"For anybody that's Latino, and they are 18 and over, and they live in North Carolina, we would love if they went to caminohealthcenter.com and complete that assessment," Johnson urged.



Shannon Emmanuel, vice president of health strategy for the American Heart Association in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, said few wellness-education resources are available to low-income communities. She believes Spanish-language nutrition classes are an important component of disease prevention.



"Because we want to educate folks on healthy food groups, how to integrate them into their diet, and provide a setting for this," Emmanuel noted.



She added the pandemic has worsened health outcomes in the Latino community.



"And what we found, particularly in the height of the pandemic, was that the rate of COVID infections were 50% or higher with the Latino population," Emmanuel reported.



The Camino Vida wellness center includes a gym and fitness specialists to help residents manage chronic diseases through self-care, lifestyle changes and stress reduction.



Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.



Health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated or, if they're already vaccinated, to get a booster shot, as the Omicron variant drives cases up across the country.



Dr. Leona O'Keefe, public health officer for Jackson County Public Health, said people who are vaccinated need to consider a booster, noting those with the first series of vaccine are 30% to 40% protected against infection from Omicron.



"If you've been boosted, you're about 70% to 75% protected," O'Keefe explained. "So obviously, there's quite a big difference in your level of protection once you're boosted."



O'Keefe noted even people with boosters might still feel ill, but their chances of spreading COVID-19, being hospitalized or dying are cut down massively. Guidelines for when to get a booster recently changed, with people who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines eligible for a booster after five months. Boosters are suggested after two months for people who received the Johnson and Johnson shot.



Saleem Noorani, a small-business owner in the Willamette Valley and AARP Oregon executive council member, said one of his employees was exposed during the December rush, which meant he lost a quarter of his full-time workforce, underscoring the importance of protecting people with the vaccine.



"So for small business owners where you're trying to give everybody enough hours, so you're not overstaffed, but once you're hit with something like this, you know, it has a huge impact," Noorani pointed out.



Older Oregonians are the most likely to be vaccinated and boosted. O'Keefe stressed it is also important for young people to get vaccinated, to ensure the virus does not have the opportunity to spread to vulnerable people.



"Please protect yourself and take care of those around you," O'Keefe urged. "And to those of you who are already taking these steps, I would say thank you. We appreciate it. It's helping your community."



Gov. Kate Brown is spearheading a campaign to get boosters to a million Oregonians by the end of January. To date, the state has reached about a quarter of the goal.



Some health risks have stopped people from getting the vaccine, including reports of myocarditis in young men, which has occurred in a small number of cases.



A new grant will increase the capacity for infectious-disease sequencing and research in Michigan, to improve the state's ability to respond to health crises.



Four universities are receiving a total of $18.5 million for the work.



Dr. Teena Chopra, co-director of Wayne State University's Detroit-based Center for Emerging and Infectious Diseases, said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of upping the ante on researching and preparing for this and future pandemics.



"The work under the grant involves looking at emerging infections, not only SARS-CoV 2 which causes COVID, but also other multi-drug-resistant organisms that have plagued the city of Detroit for years and now are even worse after the pandemic," Chopra explained.



She noted genomic sequencing can help with faster tracking of the transmission of COVID, controlling outbreaks in communities, detecting new variants and developing vaccines.



Dr. Marcus Zervos, who also co-directs WSU's Center, said the collaboration between universities is important. He emphasized efforts to understand the spread and reach of viruses such as COVID require national and international cooperation.



"We weren't able to rapidly respond to a pandemic because we didn't have mechanisms for testing and contact tracing and outbreak investigation and control," Zervos contended. "If it's COVID, or if it's a new strain of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, it's critical to have the public health infrastructure in place."



Data showed in Detroit and other cities, the Black and Latino communities have been hit harder by COVID than white communities. The Center also is aiming to reduce disparities, by collaborating with the state, Detroit Health Department and community groups to find ways to benefit community health.



