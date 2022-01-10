Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Play

Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
Play

U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Holistic Wellness Center Serving NC Latino Community to Expand Services

Play

Monday, January 10, 2022   

A bilingual and multicultural health center offering affordable health care to uninsured residents in the Charlotte region is now expanding its services to include more Spanish-language nutrition classes.

The Camino Vida program at the Camino Health Center educates participants on food groups, family diets and healthy meal preparation.

According to data from UNC's population center, communities in Mecklenburg County and Wake County make up more than a quarter of the Latino population statewide.

Sharisse Johnson, executive director of the Camino Health Center, said the classes are part of many new additions to the center for 2022 focused on holistic wellness and access to quality health care.

"The main things that we're focusing on are access to care," Johnson explained. "Making sure that people are getting services the way they need to receive services, in a language that they can understand, with a cost that they can afford."

A 2021 study by Camino highlights the challenges many Latino immigrants in the Charlotte region face, with 74% of respondents reporting some level of difficultly paying for medical appointments, and 89% reporting stress related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Camino's expansion efforts are funded in part by a community mini-grant from the American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Johnson pointed out the center is continually seeking feedback from residents on how to improve services, and pointed to the organization's ongoing North Carolina Latino strength and needs assessment.

"For anybody that's Latino, and they are 18 and over, and they live in North Carolina, we would love if they went to caminohealthcenter.com and complete that assessment," Johnson urged.

Shannon Emmanuel, vice president of health strategy for the American Heart Association in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, said few wellness-education resources are available to low-income communities. She believes Spanish-language nutrition classes are an important component of disease prevention.

"Because we want to educate folks on healthy food groups, how to integrate them into their diet, and provide a setting for this," Emmanuel noted.

She added the pandemic has worsened health outcomes in the Latino community.

"And what we found, particularly in the height of the pandemic, was that the rate of COVID infections were 50% or higher with the Latino population," Emmanuel reported.

The Camino Vida wellness center includes a gym and fitness specialists to help residents manage chronic diseases through self-care, lifestyle changes and stress reduction.


get more stories like this via email
Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime. Traffickers use force or …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in …

Last year, Iowa was one of several states to see conservative lawmakers push for voting restrictions in light of the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Will IA Revisit Election Law Changes?

The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin …

Social Issues

Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities. Unlike last …

Groups in Virginia want laws that guarantee quarterly training for nursing-home staff on issues such as infection-prevention protocols. (PXHere)

Social Issues

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Social Issues

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

Social Issues

Tool Aims to Bring Down Health Costs Through Price Transparency

Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021