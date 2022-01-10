Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Play

Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
Play

U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MO Groups Say Abortion Bans Harm Vulnerable Communities

Play

Monday, January 10, 2022   

As the Missouri legislative session gets under way, reproductive-health advocates are pushing back against seven bills filed this year to restrict access to abortion.

One is nearly identical to the Texas six-week abortion ban. Supporters of the bill want to allow private citizens to sue anyone who provides or aids someone in getting an abortion, and prevent public funds from going to health-care providers who also provide abortions.

Dr. Jen Villavicencio, lead for equity transformation for the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, said abortion is a safe procedure many people have in their lifetimes, and it is important to reduce stigma.

"The impact is felt most strongly by people in families who already face challenges accessing general medical care," Villavicencio explained. "This includes those who live in rural areas, people from communities of color, and those without financial means to navigate around the mounting barriers to basic health care."

Missouri is among a growing number of states aiming to model legislation after the Texas bill, which is being challenged in court but has so far been allowed to stand.

Maggie Olivia, policy manager for Pro-Choice Missouri, noted anti-abortion activists sometimes frame adoption as an alternative to abortion. She emphasized it is important to make the distinction that adoption can be an alternative to parenting, but not to pregnancy.

"It is in fact really dangerous to carry a pregnancy to term," Olivia asserted. "In Missouri, we ranked 44th in the country for maternal mortality rates, and those rates are three to four times higher for Black parents in Missouri"

Nearly 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while less than 40% say it should be illegal, according to Pew Research Center. Opponents of the Missouri bills to restrict abortion are urging voters to contact their legislators to make their views known.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Human Trafficking Happens in Our Backyard

Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime. Traffickers use force or …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in …

Last year, Iowa was one of several states to see conservative lawmakers push for voting restrictions in light of the 2020 presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Will IA Revisit Election Law Changes?

The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin …

Social Issues

Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities. Unlike last …

Groups in Virginia want laws that guarantee quarterly training for nursing-home staff on issues such as infection-prevention protocols. (PXHere)

Social Issues

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Social Issues

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

Health and Wellness

OR Officials Urge Booster Shots as COVID Cases Skyrocket

Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are urging the public to get …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021