MO Groups Say Abortion Bans Harm Vulnerable Communities

As the Missouri legislative session gets under way, reproductive-health advocates are pushing back against seven bills filed this year to restrict access to abortion.
get more stories like this via email
One is nearly identical to the Texas six-week abortion ban. Supporters of the bill want to allow private citizens to sue anyone who provides or aids someone in getting an abortion, and prevent public funds from going to health-care providers who also provide abortions.
Dr. Jen Villavicencio, lead for equity transformation for the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, said abortion is a safe procedure many people have in their lifetimes, and it is important to reduce stigma.
"The impact is felt most strongly by people in families who already face challenges accessing general medical care," Villavicencio explained. "This includes those who live in rural areas, people from communities of color, and those without financial means to navigate around the mounting barriers to basic health care."
Missouri is among a growing number of states aiming to model legislation after the Texas bill, which is being challenged in court but has so far been allowed to stand.
Maggie Olivia, policy manager for Pro-Choice Missouri, noted anti-abortion activists sometimes frame adoption as an alternative to abortion. She emphasized it is important to make the distinction that adoption can be an alternative to parenting, but not to pregnancy.
"It is in fact really dangerous to carry a pregnancy to term," Olivia asserted. "In Missouri, we ranked 44th in the country for maternal mortality rates, and those rates are three to four times higher for Black parents in Missouri"
Nearly 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while less than 40% say it should be illegal, according to Pew Research Center. Opponents of the Missouri bills to restrict abortion are urging voters to contact their legislators to make their views known.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates the latest challenge to Roe v. Wade, new abortion laws are already in the works ahead of Florida's upcoming legislative session.
get more stories like this via email
Encouraged by possible federal changes, conservatives are moving full speed ahead in the Statehouse with proposals like House Bill 167, which would require doctors to conduct a test and inform a pregnant person of a heartbeat.
Lillian Tamayo, who recently announced her retirement as president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida after 22 years, said on the Sunrise podcast, she is going into her final legislative session ready to fight.
"Doubling down on all the effort of assuring that we continue to provide healthcare to our patients, to keep our doors open," Tamayo stated.
The Texas-style "heartbeat bill," sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, would also allow people to sue physicians, clinics and anyone who helps someone else obtain an abortion. Florida's 60-day legislative session begins Tuesday.
Tamayo described her departure from Planned Parenthood as bittersweet. She noted despite increased efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade, the battle has always been constant in her eyes, although she calls this a "red alert moment" for pro-choice advocates.
"To stand in solidarity and to fight for justice, that is the work ahead and the work that I will imagine I will continue to do in a different way, following my departure," Tamayo emphasized.
So far, Florida's GOP leaders have not signaled much support for the Texas-style abortion bill. But Democrats have countered by filing legislation, including House Bill 709 and Senate Bill 1036, to bar any individual, state or local government from interfering with a person's right to seek an abortion, including legal penalties for doing so.
LANSING, Mich. -- One in five teens in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, and Michigan organizations are working to make pads, tampons, menstrual cups and other similar products more accessible for everyone who gets their period.
Michigan recently removed its 6% sales tax from menstrual products, after the CARES Act in 2020 reclassified them as essential medical services.
Lysne Tait, executive director of the nonprofit Helping Women Period, said it is a small step towards having conversations and reducing stigma around periods, and making sure people have what they need.
"It should be like toilet paper," Tait asserted. "We don't question whether or not a public restroom is going to provide toilet paper. And it really is a public health issue."
Tait noted her group works to supply low-income people who menstruate, and those experiencing homelessness with free period products. She added no federal or state program supplies these products, and said she was spurred to action when she found out the federal Women, Infants and Children program does not cover them.
Shakti Rambarran, director of advocacy for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, said it is also important to make sure conversations are inclusive.
"This is not an experience or issue that affects just girls or women," Rambarran contended. "Conversations around menstrual products and equity must also include many trans boys and nonbinary youth. Unfortunately we see that they are wrongly erased or under-supported from these conversations."
Rambarran added the city of Ann Arbor recently implemented a policy to ensure free menstrual products are available in all public restrooms. She hopes the state will follow their example, noting there are health risks associated with lack of access to menstrual products.
"We see folks who are trying to makeshift period products, keep them in longer than would be recommended," Rambarran explained. "When people don't have the menstrual products that they need, it oftentimes means that they can't go to school, or they can't go to work. So lack of access harms their education and harms their careers."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, LGBTQIA Issues, Reproductive Health, and Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling related to the Texas six-week abortion ban this week, and hears arguments Dec. 1 in a Mississippi case experts say could challenge the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
get more stories like this via email
Tamara Weider, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said Kentuckians' already restricted access to abortion is at risk. She cites state lawmakers' passage earlier this year of a constitutional amendment making it easier to ban abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
"This 'no right to abortion' amendment does not have any exemptions for rape, for incest, for sexual assault or fetal anomaly, or even life of the mother," Weider pointed out.
Kentuckians will vote on the constitutional amendment next November. House Bill 91 would create a new section of Kentucky's Constitution stating the Commonwealth does not secure or protect a right to or funding of abortion. Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia have enacted similar amendments.
Weider explained Kentucky law requires women be given counseling and wait 24-hours before an abortion. It also requires providers to perform an ultrasound and explain to the patient what it depicts. Weider said the Texas lawmakers' six-week abortion ban is a template for other states seeking to pass similar measures.
"We've heard from legislators in Frankfort," Weider noted. "They do intend to bring about some version of the Texas bill. What that looks like is yet to be determined because they haven't pre-filed anything."
Weider sees the Mississippi case as a pivotal moment for abortion access nationwide. 'Dobbs versus Jackson' involves a law which bans all abortions after 15 weeks, before fetal viability, which medical experts say occurs at 24 weeks of gestation. Weider noted a similar Kentucky law was struck down in 2019.
"I think that it's very safe to say that we are going to see, legislatively, a complete and utter attack on what's left of access," Weider projected.
In a recent poll by the Washington Post and ABC, 60% of Americans said they believe the Roe v. Wade decision should be upheld, and 27% believe the Supreme Court should overturn it. Three-quarters of respondents said abortion decisions should be left to women and their doctors.