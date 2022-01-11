Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately to in-person classes, with the surge of the Omicron variant hitting the area hard.



Teachers in the union have proposed a return to online learning until Jan. 18, to avoid a major outbreak. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has so far opposed returning even short-term to online learning, saying it's safer for kids to be in-person in school for social, emotional and developmental reasons.



Jesse Sharkey, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said the educators want that, too.



"We've been in schools during a pandemic trying to educate children, and that's where we want to be again," Sharkey asserted. "But we're asking for some basic commonsense safety measures."



The union is asking for more support from the city for testing and personal protective equipment, and they say there should be procedures in place for outbreaks in schools. Monday marked the fourth day of cancelled school.



Chicago currently has an opt-in testing programs for public school students. But the union said not enough people opt in, and it would be better to have an opt-out program.



Sharkey contended when it comes to controlling outbreaks in schools, if too many educators, staff or students are out due to COVID, it is worth temporarily returning to remote learning.



"If you say school's all good and half the students don't show up, you're not doing any learning for half the students," Sharkey argued.



He pointed out if 25% of staff, 30% of elementary school students or 25% of high school students are absent due to COVID, it should be a signal for individual schools to go online, and allow cases to slow.



The COVID health pandemic has blunted progress made in the number of Latino students graduating with a college certificate or degree, a development which could have long-term racial and economic impacts in Colorado.



Wil Del Pilar, vice president of higher education policy with the Education Trust, said the primary barrier for Latino students is lack of financial resources compared with their white peers.



Just 21% of Latino men have completed a college degree, compared with 47% for white adults.



"The reason this is critical is because the jobs that are being created require some post-secondary education," said Del Pilar. "And so unless we educate this population of our state residents, we are actually going to leave them behind in the economy."



Colorado ranks high nationally for its educated population; 61% of all Coloradans have some college credential.



A recent Chalkbeat report found that just one in four Hispanic Coloradans has completed a certificate or degree. Less than half of Latino men attending four year colleges in Colorado, and fewer than a third at community colleges, make it to graduation.



Del Pilar said even modest supports can make a big difference. He points to an emergency grant program his group helped launch to help students if they needed to purchase food or repair their car, in order to keep students from stopping out of school.



He says he was surprised by the average grant size.



"Seventy-six dollars could be the difference between a student earning their degree or a student being one of these statistics," said Del Pilar, "of the 36 million people in this country who have some college and no degree."



Hispanic enrollment in higher education fell by 5% last fall during the height of the pandemic. Enrollment among first-time Hispanic college students dropped by nearly 20%.



Del Pilar said students entering an environment where they don't see many people who look like them face additional barriers if they are the first in their family to attend college.



"When you're seeing a lot of first-generation, especially first-generation Latino students, is the student having to figure it out on their own," said Del Pilar. "They don't have what we call "college knowledge," of what it takes to get in, what it takes to pay, and then what it takes to get through college."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







A program in central Oregon is helping growing Latino communities in the region upgrade their workforce skills.



The Latino Community Association has offices in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. Its workforce education and training program provides services such as computer literacy classes, resume assistance and English tutoring.



Oscar Gonzalez is empowerment programs manager for the organization. He said other programs such as youth development and healthy families also supplement workforce education.



"We have this notion of really meeting our clients where they're at and working with them on a holistic, wraparound basis, so to say," said Gonzalez. "They may come in with one issue but, as we talk to them and get more information, sometimes other things come up."



Gonzalez said over the past year, the Latino Community Association has helped 85 people improve their English and computer skills. He said workforce education and training are about a quarter of the organization's work.



Gonzalez noted that the Latino Community Association also is accredited to practice immigration law. Importantly, they're able to find help from community members.



"Another beautiful thing about what we do here," said Gonzalez, "is the fact that we've encountered so many hundreds of people that are willing to help us in our mission and working alongside of our family members when teaching them in learning English and helping them prepare for the citizenship examination."



Like everyone else, the pandemic has affected their work. But Gonzalez said switching to an online model for some classes has the advantage of bringing people from different communities together.



"There's a lot of great things that we've been able to accomplish in spite of COVID," said Gonzalez. "And COVID has pushed us to be creative and kind of shift our attention."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







