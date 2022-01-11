Pressure Mounts to Protect Mexican Gray Wolves

Last year, advocates for the Mexican gray wolf cheered when a judge ruled the problem of poaching was not adequately addressed in a management plan by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Those same groups now want the agency to address sustainability goals.



Mary Katherine Ray, wildlife chair for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, said there is currently only one population of 186 Mexican gray wolves or "lobos" living in areas of New Mexico and Arizona.



"Currently they're listed as being non-essential, which means that the Service believes the wolf population -- if it were to completely disappear -- that's the definition in the Endangered Species Act -- that it could be replaced," Ray explained.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated Interstate 40 as the northern limit of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Area, meaning wolves can be removed or killed if they travel beyond the boundary.



A written comment period for the management plan ends Jan. 27, with public comment accepted tonight via an online webinar.



Ray pointed out while wolves are predators known to occasionally kill livestock, they became endangered because of federally sanctioned hunting, trapping and poisoning. She finds the hatred of wolves perplexing.



"They've become this political bogeyman," Ray observed. "It's irrational, this hatred. It's like they stand in for the government, they stand in for things that are wrong that they really don't have anything to do with."



Ray noted science suggests a larger number of wolves is needed to sustain the population and maintain healthy ecosystems, because wolves keep deer and elk populations in check, which can benefit many other plant and animal species.



"We need three populations, geographically separated, but with the ability for wolves to migrate between them," Ray argued. "And we need a population on the order of 700 to 750 animals divided between those three populations."



Republican-backed laws in Western states have made it much easier to kill wolves, prompting the Biden administration to launch a year-long biological review, noting they may be in peril after decades of restoration.



As a deadline looms to meet water cleanup goals for the Chesapeake Bay, a new report shows it is critical for Virginia to accelerate its work, or risk missing its pollution-reduction targets.



The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint requires Virginia and other watershed states to have methods in place by 2025, but the report said the Commonwealth needs to do more to reduce farm and urban-suburban runoff pollution.



Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which released the report, said despite bipartisan support, state lawmakers need to focus on farm conservation efforts, since agriculture is the state's number one source of waterway pollution.



"Our farmers are committed to adopting effective conservation practices needed to protect water quality," Sanner explained. "Yet Virginia has never supported our farmers adopting effective practices at the levels needed, and indeed, at the levels that are commensurate with farmers' interests."



But some environmental groups are concerned future cleanup efforts may face setbacks. This week, Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin nominated Andrew Wheeler as his secretary of natural resources. Wheeler was President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency chief, who led a rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations.



Sanner noted a lack of investment in water-related infrastructure also continues to plague cities and counties. Many struggle with outdated storm-sewer systems, some of which let raw sewage flow into some of the state's most important waterways, including the Potomac and James Rivers. But Sanner pointed out the Commonwealth has an unprecedented opportunity to address these issues.



"This year, there is sufficient money in the state's important Water Quality Improvement Fund to fully support the needs of farmers," Sanner contended. "Revenues are also available to assist localities to reduce storm water and sewage pollution to our streams in the Bay, without starving other necessary state programs."



Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Chesapeake Bay cleanup program will receive an additional $47.6 million for the next five years, a more than 50% increase over past levels of federal support.



