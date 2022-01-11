Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making nursing homes safer and lowers prescription drug prices.
Even before the pandemic, Virginia's nursing homes had serious staffing shortages, which led patients to suffer injuries such as bedsores and issues with toileting care.
Natalie Snider, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Virginia, said the COVID-19 crisis expanded the problem, and she expressed disappointment legislation did not pass last year during the pandemic's peak.
"There are 38 other states that have some sort of minimum staffing standard in place," Snider pointed out. "And Virginia does not have any. And I think this will be the 18th or 19th year that there has been legislation put forth in the General Assembly, and it's time for them to take action."
Nursing Home Abuse Advocates, a nonprofit group tracking unsafe nursing homes, currently has more than 115 Virginia nursing homes on its watchlist.
An AARP survey of Virginia voters showed an overwhelming majority support increasing wages and training for nursing-home staff. Snider reported more than 70% want to establish minimum hourly staffing thresholds and 85% support required infection-control training.
"It was really obvious across the board that people do want these standards in place," Snider contended. "Because we want to know that in a nursing home, our loved ones are getting quality care."
Snider noted her group and other health-care advocates are also urging lawmakers to approve a proposed prescription-drug affordability board. Virginia's neighbor, Maryland, has one, which evaluates drug prices and sets limits on how much certain payers will pay.
"I want to be clear that it's not price setting," Snider emphasized. "We're not telling drug companies that they're allowed to charge for a drug. We're just saying, within this state, this is what payers are allowed to pay."
She added the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs led Maryland to establish the first drug-pricing advisory board in the nation in 2019. Maine and Colorado have approved similar boards since then.
Disclosure: AARP Virginia contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished business to tackle.
The makeup of the Arizona House and Senate will be significantly different, as more than a dozen members left after the 2021 session and will be replaced with new faces.
Brendon Blake, associate state director for advocacy at AARP Arizona, said long-term care, affordable housing for seniors and lowering Medicare drug prices are among his group's top priorities. He said they will work to make sure the 10 new House members and three new senators are up to speed.
"It's important we make sure that not just new members, but members who've been around the block, are aware of where AARP stands on these kinds of issues," Blake explained. "That way, they know where we're coming from and the types of things that we're looking for, and why we support or oppose certain pieces of legislation."
He said with the 2022 midterm elections coming in November, lawmakers could be in a hurry to finish their work and start their campaigns. The main session is set to close in mid-May, but one or more special sessions could be called if major legislation isn't finished.
Blake said AARP has worked for several years to deal with problems in Arizona's long-term care facilities, with a focus on enhancing support for family caregivers, expanding home and community-based services, and promoting best practices in the industry.
"There's a lot of questions that we still have regarding our long-term care facilities, our long-term care system as a whole, and what happened throughout the course of COVID," Blake outlined. "We still have questions as it relates to how our facilities were operating and how our system was operating before COVID."
Blake pointed out another critical issue is dealing with how Arizona's housing crisis is affecting seniors.
"We see housing as two issues," Blake stated. "The affordable housing side of things that allows people to stay in their homes; and then, we see it as the people who have already lost their homes, and they're experiencing homelessness currently."
He added other priorities include working to cut prices on lifesaving prescription drugs, developing a state "Work and Save" plan to help more Arizonans fund their retirement, and developing options to help retirees manage rising utility bills.
Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded.
One of the biggest holiday-season scams involves gift cards, where someone has scratched off the back to reveal the code, often replacing it with a small sticker. Once you buy it, they drain the card almost instantly.
Strat Maloma, associate state director for AARP California, advised people to buy gift cards online, or at least to pay attention to where they are sold in the store.
"Try to buy gift cards that are behind the counter," Maloma recommended. "Avoid the ones that anybody who walks into the store can pick up."
Another common scam involves fake charities, or groups spending up to 90% of their donation on so-called "administrative costs."
You can research groups you are considering on websites such as Give.org, charitywatch.org or charitynavigator.org. There are also great tips on AARP's FraudWatch Network site, and you can get tips or file a complaint on the Federal Trade Commission's website.
Maloma also pointed out for online shopping, you must go directly to the seller's website. Do not click on a link in a marketing email, text or social-media post.
"You enter it several times find it is not taking you to the link," Maloma outlined. "What the scammer is doing, they're getting your personal information with allows them to shop in your name or take over your account. "
In addition, experts warn against the legion of porch pirates who roam neighborhoods looking for packages to steal. FBI data showed last year during the holidays, consumers filed 17,000 complaints about undelivered packages worth $53 million.
Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes that steal your joy and your money.
Successful scammers spend a whole year coming up with new strategies and methods to bilk consumers buying gifts for family and friends.
Beverly Gor, executive council volunteer for AARP Texas, said if your plan is to buy gift cards from a big-box store, make sure they have not been stripped of their value prior to purchase.
"There are some criminals who know how to drain your gift card of its value, and our survey found that 21% of U.S. adults gave or received a gift card with no value on it," Gor reported.
If you fall victim to a scam, Gor said you should immediately contact the store or law enforcement.
Gor recently heard from an elderly woman who stopped just short of giving private information over the phone after the caller claimed she owed money and seemed like an authority because she knew her address, the value of her home and other information easily gleaned from the internet.
"They knew things about her that led her to believe that they were a legitimate caller," Gor explained. "A lot of those things are on the county tax rolls, so anybody can go there. They can figure out things about you and make it sound like they're sincere."
When it comes to charity donations, Gor recommended to make sure it is the correct website before entering credit card information, because scammers are known to use lookalike names.
"People putting up what they call "clone" websites," Gor pointed out. "It would trick people, deceive people into clicking on something, and they will go to a fraudulent site and give information."
The AARP survey found nearly 40% of Americans received requests from charities that felt fake or fraudulent.
Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.