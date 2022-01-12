IA Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Equity Over Controversy

Education reform and tax cuts were among the ideas in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday, but advocates for marginalized Iowans and working families say some priorities are out of touch with communities.



The governor's plans are consistent with those of GOP lawmakers, who control the Legislature.



Gary Sneller, a retired pastor from Cedar Rapids who works with the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa's Faithful Voices for Racial Justice project, said he wants Republicans to stop trying to intervene in school curriculum, pointing to last year's law banning the teaching of concepts dealing with racism or sexism.



"The human race is very diverse," he said, "and that, to me, is the foundational principle that needs to undergird our whole public education."



This session, Republican leaders have vowed to advance legislation that would prosecute educators who provide books deemed "obscene." Supporters say they want greater transparency about what's being taught - but opponents, including Democratic lawmakers, say there's already a process for dealing with these concerns. They add that the threat of prosecution would exacerbate teacher shortages.



Republican leaders also have consistently called for tax cuts, citing Iowa's budget surplus and the need for a more competitive tax rate. But Sneller said the state should reinvest the surplus in programs that help Iowans in need. He said it's counterproductive to not expand critical services.



"The goal is to continue to reduce the services by reducing taxes," he said, "without looking at what is it that we want as a society that benefits all of society, and not just a select group of society?"



Meanwhile, groups such as Progress Iowa have been holding events dubbed the "People's Condition of the State," in an effort to convey the need for this approach. Last year, Iowa adopted a separate plan to reduce taxes. The state has a surplus that budget forecasters say could be as high as $2 billion.



On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it as another attempt to limit public input.



Republicans in the Florida House, who control the process of drawing new congressional and legislative district boundaries, held meetings Tuesday, specifically for public comment - but both were at 4 p.m. What was scheduled as a two-hour meeting ended in just eight minutes, after only two county commissioners spoke about the redistricting process.



Just before adjournment, state Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, called on acting chairman, Republican Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to make a change.



"I can't help but wonder if there are folks who are currently in the congressional redistricting committee, that was noticed at the same exact time, that are not here today," Daley said. "So, in the future, if we can just make sure we put them at separate times, I'd like to reiterate that request again. Thanks Mr. Chair."



Byrd thanked Daley, adding that he would "be certain" to pass on Daley's comments to House Redistricting Committee Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach.



The Fair Districts Coalition, which includes such advocacy groups as the League of Women Voters and Florida Conservation Voters, had sent a letter to Leek, protesting having less than a week's notice for the meeting, as well as the geographical limitations and lack of accommodations for anyone with COVID-19 concerns.



The House State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee was mostly empty, something Acting Chairman Byrd didn't seem to acknowledge in his closing remarks.



"I'd like to thank all members of the public that traveled here today to share your thoughts on the workshop maps and the redistricting process," he said. "I look forward to this next stage of our process."



On Monday, two bipartisan Senate subcommittees advanced four redistricting maps with almost no public testimony. The maps are poised for a vote on Thursday, even as groups urging fair representation call foul.



Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched the 2022 legislative session with his State of the State address on Tuesday. The theme of the speech was "action, this day," a quote from Winston Churchill at the beginning of World War II.



The governor laid out his priorities for the session, including a proposal for $815 million to invest in safe housing for Washingtonians experiencing homelessness, and to create more options for people looking for affordable housing.



"We must pass legislation that removes antiquated barriers to 'middle housing' options in our cities - such as duplexes and townhomes - and provide more housing supply, to make sure it's available to all income levels," he said.



California and Oregon already have eliminated one of these barriers, known as single-family zoning. Inslee also is asking lawmakers for $900 million to address schools' needs as they continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Climate change was another major theme of the governor's remarks. Inslee said buildings are the second-largest source of carbon emissions in the state - and so, he added, they need to be made more efficient.



"So to accomplish this, we have to require gas utilities to chart a path to decarbonize under the

Climate Commitment Act," he said. "We can improve conditions for developers to grow clean-energy resources here in our state."



The Climate Commitment Act was passed by the Legislature last year. It's a cap-and-invest program that limits emissions from the state's largest polluters over time.



Inslee also outlined a controversial proposal, motivated by the so-called "Big Lie" promoted by former President Donald Trump. After the 2020 election, Trump argued there was massive fraud that led to his loss, although there's been no evidence to back this assertion.



"I believe we should outlaw efforts by politicians to knowingly spread lies about elections when those lies result in violence," Inslee said, "violence we have already seen in our state capital, and a year ago in our nation's capital."



State Republicans have criticized the proposal. They think it's unconstitutional and say "bad" speech should be fought with "better" speech, not criminalization.



