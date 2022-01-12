Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2022
The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide; President Biden calls on U.S. Senate to change its filibuster rules.

2022Talks - January 12, 2022
Biden says he'll fight for the filibuster; McConnell seeks an eighth term; and Fauci fires back at GOP senators.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
WA State of the State: Housing, Climate, Countering 'Big Lie'

Wednesday, January 12, 2022   

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launched the 2022 legislative session with his State of the State address on Tuesday. The theme of the speech was "action, this day," a quote from Winston Churchill at the beginning of World War II.

The governor laid out his priorities for the session, including a proposal for $815 million to invest in safe housing for Washingtonians experiencing homelessness, and to create more options for people looking for affordable housing.

"We must pass legislation that removes antiquated barriers to 'middle housing' options in our cities - such as duplexes and townhomes - and provide more housing supply, to make sure it's available to all income levels," he said.

California and Oregon already have eliminated one of these barriers, known as single-family zoning. Inslee also is asking lawmakers for $900 million to address schools' needs as they continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate change was another major theme of the governor's remarks. Inslee said buildings are the second-largest source of carbon emissions in the state - and so, he added, they need to be made more efficient.

"So to accomplish this, we have to require gas utilities to chart a path to decarbonize under the
Climate Commitment Act," he said. "We can improve conditions for developers to grow clean-energy resources here in our state."

The Climate Commitment Act was passed by the Legislature last year. It's a cap-and-invest program that limits emissions from the state's largest polluters over time.

Inslee also outlined a controversial proposal, motivated by the so-called "Big Lie" promoted by former President Donald Trump. After the 2020 election, Trump argued there was massive fraud that led to his loss, although there's been no evidence to back this assertion.

"I believe we should outlaw efforts by politicians to knowingly spread lies about elections when those lies result in violence," Inslee said, "violence we have already seen in our state capital, and a year ago in our nation's capital."

State Republicans have criticized the proposal. They think it's unconstitutional and say "bad" speech should be fought with "better" speech, not criminalization.


A study from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, found 200 cases of human trafficking were reported in the state in 2017. (Yupachingping/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Experts Call for Change

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and combating the problem is especially important in Nevada, which is home to the largest …

Social Issues

NC Executive Order Focuses on Environmental Justice, Public Input

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions …

Health and Wellness

Surprise Medical Bill? There’s an Ohio Law for That

Ohio patients have new protections to help prevent the sticker shock of surprise medical bills. In a recent poll, nearly one in three privately …

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 430 people in the United States die each year from carbon-monoxide poisoning. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bipartisan Push to Enhance Home Safety After Carbon-Monoxide Deaths

The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide. One North Dakota fire chief welcomes …

Social Issues

Lawsuit: New AR House Map Weakens Black Voting Power

A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month. The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-…

Opponents of a religious exemption to child medical neglect are in Boise again for the 2022 legislative session. (Wirestock/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children. Idaho is one of a …

Social Issues

Youth Mental-Health Needs Linger in PA Provider Shortage

Pennsylvania faces a shortage of psychiatrists that children's advocates call "alarming," and they're concerned about the impact it might have on youn…

Social Issues

NY Lawmakers Reject Latest Redistricting Maps

The New York State Legislature on Monday rejected two sets of district maps submitted by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission, so more …

 

