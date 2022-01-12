More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children.



Idaho is one of a handful of states that protects parents if their child is seriously injured or dies because the parents have withheld medical treatment for religious reasons.



Linda Martin, a former member of the Followers of Christ Church, one of the most prominent faith-healing communities in Idaho, said she remembers going to funerals of family members and friends as young as age 4.



"A lot of the children die from diabetes, pneumonia, infections," she said, "simple diseases and illnesses that are easily taken care of with possibly one visit to a doctor or, like, insulin. Minor treatments."



Faith-healing groups say they have a First Amendment right to practice their faith. However, family advocacy groups want state lawmakers to limit or repeal the religious exemption for medical neglect of children.



The event, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids, will take place at 3:30 p.m. today at the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium, and will be streamed online.



Martin, who now lives in Oregon, is making a video appearance for the discussion. She has been pushing for Idaho lawmakers to repeal the exemption since 2013.



"Parents should be held accountable when they fail as their duties of a parent," she said. "When a parent allows a child to die from something that's very treatable, and they're allowed to get away with that, that's not right."



When Oregon repealed medical exemptions for religious practices a decade ago, Martin said, it made a difference. She said she believes the same would happen in Idaho.



"It's time for these children to be protected," she said. "I've been watching these children die for over 60 years, and are they going to be dying for another 60 to 100 years? It's just time for change."



New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.



In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children, the lowest percentage reported since 2000.



Emily Campbell, associate director of the Center for Community Solutions, noted the data is a one-year estimate from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, which carries some uncertainty because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.



"These are the best estimates that we have and the best data collection that we could hope for in those circumstances," Campbell explained. "So we're cautious with how we're interpreting it and waiting to see if it's an anomaly, but we see a lot of reasons for hope in this new data."



The 2020 data found a 12.4% poverty rate for Ohio adults ages 18 to 24, which is unchanged from 2019, and a slightly higher poverty rate for older adults. Campbell noted the changes are not as statistically significant as the drop in child poverty.



Considering the fact unemployment reached record levels in 2020, Campbell added the drop in child poverty is likely the result of government interventions.



"Economic stimulus payments, additional unemployment compensation for parents," Campbell outlined. "We think that these are the things that pulled a lot of Ohio's children out of poverty, when the situation could have been much worse."



Campbell pointed out the actual impact of policy interventions could be much bigger, because the poverty data only takes income and monetary benefits into account.



"It doesn't show the impact of additional food assistance including SNAP and pandemic EBT that was helping children address hunger issues that may have come up," Campbell emphasized. "Or additional Medicaid coverage to help people maintain their health coverage during this pandemic."



Two stimulus payments in 2020 lifted an estimated 3.2 million children out of poverty. Campbell maintained the 2020 child poverty data reveals the real-world impact of policies putting additional resources into the hands of families with children.



