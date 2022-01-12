More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children.
get more stories like this via email
Idaho is one of a handful of states that protects parents if their child is seriously injured or dies because the parents have withheld medical treatment for religious reasons.
Linda Martin, a former member of the Followers of Christ Church, one of the most prominent faith-healing communities in Idaho, said she remembers going to funerals of family members and friends as young as age 4.
"A lot of the children die from diabetes, pneumonia, infections," she said, "simple diseases and illnesses that are easily taken care of with possibly one visit to a doctor or, like, insulin. Minor treatments."
Faith-healing groups say they have a First Amendment right to practice their faith. However, family advocacy groups want state lawmakers to limit or repeal the religious exemption for medical neglect of children.
The event, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids, will take place at 3:30 p.m. today at the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium, and will be streamed online.
Martin, who now lives in Oregon, is making a video appearance for the discussion. She has been pushing for Idaho lawmakers to repeal the exemption since 2013.
"Parents should be held accountable when they fail as their duties of a parent," she said. "When a parent allows a child to die from something that's very treatable, and they're allowed to get away with that, that's not right."
When Oregon repealed medical exemptions for religious practices a decade ago, Martin said, it made a difference. She said she believes the same would happen in Idaho.
"It's time for these children to be protected," she said. "I've been watching these children die for over 60 years, and are they going to be dying for another 60 to 100 years? It's just time for change."
The Food and Drug Administration this week has authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, as well as a third shot for younger children who are immunocompromised and might not respond fully to two shots. Experts are encouraging Kentucky parents to consult their pediatrician or family doctor and create a "game plan" for their kids' COVID vaccinations.
For children with certain conditions, said Ben Chandler, chief executive of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the benefits of the vaccine's protection against the coronavirus far outweigh any potential side effects, "especially if their child has asthma, diabetes or other vulnerabilities. If they have those vulnerabilities, we can assure you that their risks with COVID are dramatically greater than any risk they may have by receiving the vaccine."
The Foundation has launched High Five for Health, a campaign in English and Spanish to help address parents' vaccine-related concerns in focus groups, with the support of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky. The campaign includes five steps for parents to consider when getting a child vaccinated.
Leon Lamoreaux, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky, said he wants people to be informed and empowered when making critical health-care decisions for their families.
We believe that this public-service campaign will help to reinforce that critical message to parents and families," he said.
In a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation, many parents of children younger than 11 said they're concerned about potential unknown, long-term effects of vaccines, and more than half of parents with annual incomes of less than $50,000 voiced concerns about taking time off work to get children to vaccine appointments and help them recover from symptoms.
Chandler noted that convenience is a top priority for parents, regardless of income.
"They're considering where they schedule the appointment, whether it's at a doctor's office, a pharmacy, a school, a church, etc.," he said, "and they want it to be as easy as possible."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Health Issues, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.
get more stories like this via email
In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children, the lowest percentage reported since 2000.
Emily Campbell, associate director of the Center for Community Solutions, noted the data is a one-year estimate from the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, which carries some uncertainty because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
"These are the best estimates that we have and the best data collection that we could hope for in those circumstances," Campbell explained. "So we're cautious with how we're interpreting it and waiting to see if it's an anomaly, but we see a lot of reasons for hope in this new data."
The 2020 data found a 12.4% poverty rate for Ohio adults ages 18 to 24, which is unchanged from 2019, and a slightly higher poverty rate for older adults. Campbell noted the changes are not as statistically significant as the drop in child poverty.
Considering the fact unemployment reached record levels in 2020, Campbell added the drop in child poverty is likely the result of government interventions.
"Economic stimulus payments, additional unemployment compensation for parents," Campbell outlined. "We think that these are the things that pulled a lot of Ohio's children out of poverty, when the situation could have been much worse."
Campbell pointed out the actual impact of policy interventions could be much bigger, because the poverty data only takes income and monetary benefits into account.
"It doesn't show the impact of additional food assistance including SNAP and pandemic EBT that was helping children address hunger issues that may have come up," Campbell emphasized. "Or additional Medicaid coverage to help people maintain their health coverage during this pandemic."
Two stimulus payments in 2020 lifted an estimated 3.2 million children out of poverty. Campbell maintained the 2020 child poverty data reveals the real-world impact of policies putting additional resources into the hands of families with children.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this semester.
One in every seven Hoosier children faces hunger at home, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.
Emily Weikert Bryant - executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry - said food banks across the state can help those kids and their families get what they need, on and off school grounds, this semester.
"Many of our members have pantries at schools, or do mobile pantries at school sites," said Weikert Bryant, "working with those school communities to provide access to families, not just the child that attends the school, but the families of the children."
Weikert Bryant said continuing pandemic-aid measures guarantee students get a healthy breakfast and lunch on campus, and food banks have other programs to fill the need for food off-campus.
She added that folks with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty line - or about $49,000 a year for a family of four - can enroll children in free and reduced-price lunch programs. That also qualifies them for pandemic food-aid benefits.
Parents can call 211 to find local food assistance.
One option is a backpack program, which provides food for after school, weekends and holidays.
Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said her organization is feeding more than 2,800 kids across four counties through its backpack program this school year. She said school officials and social workers decide which students are eligible.
"The schools make sure that the families, if there's multiple students in one family in various grades," said Martinec, "that they all try to get in the program."
Martinec said bullying can be a concern for students who participate in food-aid programs, so discretion is a critical component.
"Receiving that food discreetly really is to protect them," said Martinec. "So that they don't have to feel any shame for being in the situation that they're in and needing that food assistance."
She added, since students often share their backpack contents with family members, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is piloting a new program to provide larger quantities of food.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Feeding Indianas Hungry contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.