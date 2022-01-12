Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2022
The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide; President Biden calls on U.S. Senate to change its filibuster rules.

2022Talks - January 12, 2022
Biden says he'll fight for the filibuster; McConnell seeks an eighth term; and Fauci fires back at GOP senators.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

NY Lawmakers Reject Latest Redistricting Maps

Wednesday, January 12, 2022   

The New York State Legislature on Monday rejected two sets of district maps submitted by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission, so more work is ahead to solidify final voting-district lines.

This is the second time the commission has been unable to agree on one set of district maps. As the commission takes its final turn at drawing the maps for state and congressional elections, Daniel Altschuler, director of politics and strategic communication for the group Make the Road New York, said the months of public input must be taken into account.

"It's really important to ensure that the final maps do not dilute the voting power of immigrant communities and communities of color," he said, "and we're going to continue to make that case, to the Legislature and in public."

The 2020 census showed population growth in New York City and the surrounding suburbs, as well as in immigrant, Latin and Asian American communities. To accurately reflect this population growth, Altschuler said, district maps should represent greater political power.

Altschuler said the two sets of maps are the result of the 10-person commission being bipartisan instead of nonpartisan, made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.

"The commission was very, very likely to deadlock in exactly the way that it has," he said, "in failing to come up with a single set of maps to propose to the Legislature."

He said he hopes that partisan politics can be eliminated in the next redistricting process, and that an odd number of commission members will be appointed.

Altschuler said it's critical that the maps be finalized in the next month.

"It's bad for New York to not have greater clarity about what our political maps are going to look like - for Assembly, for Senate, and for Congress - as we get closer and closer to the 2022 elections," he said.

Primary elections in New York are set for June 28, with a candidates' filing deadline of April 7.


Few members of the public made it to the Florida House of Representatives' State Legislative Redistricting Committee meeting, held ostensibly to solicit public testimony. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

Dems, Advocates Urge More Public Input in FL Redistricting

On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it …

Social Issues

Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Experts Call for Change

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and combating the problem is especially important in Nevada, which is home to the largest …

Social Issues

NC Executive Order Focuses on Environmental Justice, Public Input

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions …

Medical debt is the number one source of personal bankruptcy filings in the United States. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Surprise Medical Bill? There’s an Ohio Law for That

Ohio patients have new protections to help prevent the sticker shock of surprise medical bills. In a recent poll, nearly one in three privately …

Social Issues

Bipartisan Push to Enhance Home Safety After Carbon-Monoxide Deaths

The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide. One North Dakota fire chief welcomes …

The ACLU lawsuit contends voting in Arkansas is highly polarized along racial lines. In recent statewide elections, Black voters have supported their preferred candidates with more than 80% of their votes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawsuit: New AR House Map Weakens Black Voting Power

A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month. The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-…

Social Issues

IA Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Equity Over Controversy

Education reform and tax cuts were among the ideas in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday, but advocates for marginalized …

Social Issues

More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children. Idaho is one of a …

 

