NY Lawmakers Reject Latest Redistricting Maps

The New York State Legislature on Monday rejected two sets of district maps submitted by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission, so more work is ahead to solidify final voting-district lines.



This is the second time the commission has been unable to agree on one set of district maps. As the commission takes its final turn at drawing the maps for state and congressional elections, Daniel Altschuler, director of politics and strategic communication for the group Make the Road New York, said the months of public input must be taken into account.



"It's really important to ensure that the final maps do not dilute the voting power of immigrant communities and communities of color," he said, "and we're going to continue to make that case, to the Legislature and in public."



The 2020 census showed population growth in New York City and the surrounding suburbs, as well as in immigrant, Latin and Asian American communities. To accurately reflect this population growth, Altschuler said, district maps should represent greater political power.



Altschuler said the two sets of maps are the result of the 10-person commission being bipartisan instead of nonpartisan, made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.



"The commission was very, very likely to deadlock in exactly the way that it has," he said, "in failing to come up with a single set of maps to propose to the Legislature."



He said he hopes that partisan politics can be eliminated in the next redistricting process, and that an odd number of commission members will be appointed.



Altschuler said it's critical that the maps be finalized in the next month.



"It's bad for New York to not have greater clarity about what our political maps are going to look like - for Assembly, for Senate, and for Congress - as we get closer and closer to the 2022 elections," he said.



Primary elections in New York are set for June 28, with a candidates' filing deadline of April 7.



The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin work, and those still worried about the impact of last year's election policy moves hope they will get another look.



Last year's sweeping changes drew praise from Republicans in trying to restore faith in voting. But some nonpartisan political and pro-democracy groups say they amounted to voter suppression and were not needed, pointing to a lack of widespread fraud.



Shannon Patrick, board member of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, said with the midterm elections this year, it is important to keep evaluating the measures.



"Let our lawmakers know that this is something we care about and that it really does affect people, and not just people of any particular party," Patrick urged.



Democratic lawmakers opposed the changes over concerns they will impact marginalized voters in their districts. Patrick predicts they'll hurt voters in conservative areas, too, especially rural regions.



Opponents pointed to last fall's local vote, where some counties reported having to turn down absentee-ballot requests because of a shorter window under the new policies. GOP leaders said promising turnout in an off year showed the changes did not harm voting access.



Patrick countered the small collection of roadblocks seen in 2021 could snowball into bigger problems this November and beyond, when larger numbers of voters are expected to participate.



"If you play this forward to 2022 or especially 2024, we know we're gonna have fewer voters because of these changes," Patrick asserted.



Statewide, the League is circulating an online petition, demanding lawmakers repeal provisions deemed unnecessary or harmful to the democratic process. There is also a pending lawsuit against the bills signed into law last spring.



In addition to shortening the window for processing absentee-ballot requests, Iowa reduced the early-voting period from 29 days to 20 days.



Condemnation for last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol emerged from all quarters, but some believe colleges and universities have been slow to respond in a meaningful way.



Jeremi Suri, professor of history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, said institutions may want to avoid controversy, despite a commitment to promote civic engagement and civil dialogue. He believes there is an obligation to teach students the event's significance, similar to what occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



"It's not as if faculty aren't talking about it, but we're not talking about it publicly," Suri explained. "We are individually, but the institution doesn't want to own it - they don't want to have an institutional teach-in as we should have had on Jan. 6."



Suri noted the pandemic has been the biggest hindrance to a broader discussion, but added colleges and universities may not have pursued such events because the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is viewed as a "partisan matter," which might upset donors and governing boards.



Suri argued teaching students about democracy, including what constitutes fair elections, why elections matter or how the country transfers power peacefully, is nonpartisan.



"It's our obligation to not just educate the students in the history and political science classes," Suri contended. "The engineers should have access to this information too, and we fell down on the job."



Suri pointed out the U.S. has had moments when its democracy was fuller and sought to include more viewpoints, and other times when deep divisions caused it to narrow, which he believes is happening now.



"There's an assumption that many of us grew up with, that American democracy was kind of a given," Suri stressed. "And what Jan. 6 highlighted, and reinforced not just the flaws and difficulties of American Democracy but how precarious it is."



Suri advocated for colleges and universities to take on the "civics challenge" posed by the insurrection and hold teach-ins, symposia and collective discussions.





