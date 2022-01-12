Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2022
Play

The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide; President Biden calls on U.S. Senate to change its filibuster rules.

2022Talks - January 12, 2022
Play

Biden says he'll fight for the filibuster; McConnell seeks an eighth term; and Fauci fires back at GOP senators.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Surprise Medical Bill? There’s an Ohio Law for That

Play

Wednesday, January 12, 2022   

Ohio patients have new protections to help prevent the sticker shock of surprise medical bills.

In a recent poll, nearly one in three privately insured Ohio adults said they have received an unexpected bill for health-care services. Typically, it's for treatment they got from an out-of-network provider not of their choice - such as a consulting physician or radiologist during a hospital visit.

Carrie Haughawout, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, said consumers have been on the hook for those charges, until now.

"The goal is to take the patient out of the middle of this, period," she said, "and so the bill kind of puts the responsibility on negotiating appropriate reimbursement strictly between the provider and the health plan."

The Ohio Department of Insurance developed the framework for the law and is tasked with enforcing it. Meanwhile, a federal No Surprises Act took effect Jan. 1 and includes additional patient protections beyond the new Ohio law.

Haughawout sai it's important that people understand what services are covered by their health insurance provider, and to reach out to the provider if they have questions about a bill.

"The normal things that consumers are used to paying when they go see a doctor - co-pays, potentially co-insurance, deductibles - those things still need to be paid by the consumer," she said. "It's these surprise situations where those bills won't be sent."

She added that the department is available to help people, and can assist with policy disputes. In polling, about one in five Ohioans expressed little confidence in their ability to dispute a medical bill.


get more stories like this via email
Few members of the public made it to the Florida House of Representatives' State Legislative Redistricting Committee meeting, held ostensibly to solicit public testimony. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

Dems, Advocates Urge More Public Input in FL Redistricting

On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it …

Social Issues

Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Experts Call for Change

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and combating the problem is especially important in Nevada, which is home to the largest …

Social Issues

NC Executive Order Focuses on Environmental Justice, Public Input

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions …

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 430 people in the United States die each year from carbon-monoxide poisoning. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bipartisan Push to Enhance Home Safety After Carbon-Monoxide Deaths

The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide. One North Dakota fire chief welcomes …

Social Issues

Lawsuit: New AR House Map Weakens Black Voting Power

A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month. The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-…

Iowa's Republican leaders say the state should pursue more tax cuts with a budget surplus in hand. But some groups say that approach would end up leaving working families behind. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Equity Over Controversy

Education reform and tax cuts were among the ideas in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday, but advocates for marginalized …

Social Issues

More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children. Idaho is one of a …

Social Issues

Youth Mental-Health Needs Linger in PA Provider Shortage

Pennsylvania faces a shortage of psychiatrists that children's advocates call "alarming," and they're concerned about the impact it might have on youn…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021