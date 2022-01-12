New Federal Management Removes Barriers for WI Hemp Farmers

Advocates for independent rural farmers are urging state lawmakers to beef up mom-and-pop meat processing and storage capacity using American Rescue Plan dollars.



Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said local producers need alternatives to JBS and Tyson, and investing in main-street lockers will help rural economies recover from the pandemic's economic fallout. It would also help more families across the state access high-quality meat.



"And you know where it came from," Hladik emphasized. "When you're buying hamburger from Walmart, you do not know what animals were involved with that, you don't know what countries they are from. And when you buy from a local farmer, it's going to be cost competitive, and you get the satisfaction of supporting your local community."



Hladik noted shovel-ready projects to increase locker capacity include building out wastewater infrastructure, adding freezer space, purchasing machinery and investing in training and apprenticeship programs. Hladik's group is working with Sen. Tom Brandt, R-Plymouth, to deliver investment recommendations to Nebraska's Appropriations Committee in the upcoming session.



Grant Potadle, a rancher who raises Red Angus Cattle, opened a locker in Herman when COVID shuttered meat-packing plants. He said giving more family farmers access to local processing can help them stay in business.



Big processors force producers to accept low commodity-based pricing, and siphon off any margins, but Potadle stressed local lockers let producers set their own prices.



"A lot of people work really, really hard, and they just don't get compensated the way they should for their work," Potadle contended. "And for the retail value of the product that they are producing."



Hladik pointed out making farming more profitable for small-scale producers will also bring more young people back to the land, which can set up rural economies for long-term success. He added when COVID caused big processors to shut down, local lockers were there to get the job done.



"And what that shows us is the absolute necessity of having that alternative system in place," Hladik argued. "We can't rely solely on the big multi-state entities; we are going to need these smaller places in place, if nothing else, for food security."



HOLABIRD, S.D. -- If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher.



Family-farm advocates say profits are not making their way to smaller cattle producers, and they urged federal lawmakers to not let up on market concentration reform.



Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have been calling attention to the issue, concerned that four companies are able to purchase and process roughly 80% of beef in America.



Patty Lovera, policy adviser for the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said it is not a new problem, and while ranchers and consumers are missing out, others are not.



"Fewer companies run the middle of that food chain," Lovera pointed out. "They're getting bigger, and they have more control, and they keep more of the dollar."



At the federal level, the Biden administration recently announced a series of moves aimed at breaking up market consolidation. And several bills in Congress have been considered to address the problem.



Lovera said more urgency is needed, including immediately reinstating a requirement for meat processers to adhere to country-of-origin labeling. A key industry group has pushed back against reform, saying it will lead to unintended consequences for customers and producers.



Backers of reform noted prior to relaxed regulations, ranchers were paid much higher prices per animal, but they observed it has dramatically declined since 2015, with more imported meat being sold in stores.



Nick Nemec, a cattle producer in central South Dakota, said the lack of a viable market has made it harder for younger generations of his family to turn a profit.



"My daughter and son-in-law, who've been ranching with me now for six years, and [they] have kind of struggled to make ends meet because of cattle prices," Nemec stated.



Nemec added he has been able to help them see through the lean years, but he fears other younger producers without family ties to farming might not be as lucky.



The renewed calls for action follow a recent White House report showing the larger meat processing companies are recording massive profits amid inflation issues in the economy. Industry leaders argue they are being made scapegoats by the situation.



