PNS Daily Newscast - January 12, 2022
The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide; President Biden calls on U.S. Senate to change its filibuster rules.

2022Talks - January 12, 2022
Biden says he'll fight for the filibuster; McConnell seeks an eighth term; and Fauci fires back at GOP senators.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

New Federal Management Removes Barriers for WI Hemp Farmers

Wednesday, January 12, 2022   

Wisconsin handed over management of its hemp industry to the federal government on Jan. 1, and farmers and researchers say the new system will reduce barriers to cultivating the crop. Under state management, Wisconsin hemp farmers paid up to $1,000 in licensing fees.

Phillip Scott, president of the Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association, said licensing costs have been reduced to nearly nothing under the feds.

"A lot of the farmers in our state that wanted to grow hemp, a lot of them actually steered clear of it," he said, "because $1,000 to get licensed up for a product that I might have to burn at the end of the season if it doesn't pass the testing? It didn't make sense to them."

Hemp farmers are required to destroy crops that register above a certain level of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Scott said federal management carries other benefits for farmers, including qualifying for future federal grant money.

The new federal licenses are issued for three-year periods, whereas the state had required farmers to reapply annually. Shelby Ellison, an assistant professor and hemp researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Department of Horticulture, said the new three-year window will likely mean fewer changes in data-reporting standards, offering researchers a better view of the industry.

"There might be some small changes," she said, "but I don't think it will be as much as it has been the past couple of years, which has just made it more confusing for everybody."

Esther Shekinah, a research agronomist at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, said the change in management means the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection won't handle testing anymore.

"DATCP used to send people to come and test samples," she said, "but now the farmers are supposed to do their own sampling."

Farmers can reach out to more than a dozen U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved hemp samplers in Wisconsin for testing.

Kattia Jimenez, who owns Mount Horeb Hemp in southern Wisconsin, said she hopes these changes will bring long-term success for the hemp industry.

"I'm hoping that, as the years go by, we develop an infrastructure here in Wisconsin where it can really be a viable industry for our state," she said.

Michael Fields, in conjunction with several midwestern universities and research organizations, has compiled a Midwest Hemp Database of resources for farmers.

Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Few members of the public made it to the Florida House of Representatives' State Legislative Redistricting Committee meeting, held ostensibly to solicit public testimony. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

Dems, Advocates Urge More Public Input in FL Redistricting

On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it …

Social Issues

Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Experts Call for Change

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and combating the problem is especially important in Nevada, which is home to the largest …

Social Issues

NC Executive Order Focuses on Environmental Justice, Public Input

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions …

Medical debt is the number one source of personal bankruptcy filings in the United States. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Surprise Medical Bill? There’s an Ohio Law for That

Ohio patients have new protections to help prevent the sticker shock of surprise medical bills. In a recent poll, nearly one in three privately …

Social Issues

Bipartisan Push to Enhance Home Safety After Carbon-Monoxide Deaths

The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide. One North Dakota fire chief welcomes …

The ACLU lawsuit contends voting in Arkansas is highly polarized along racial lines. In recent statewide elections, Black voters have supported their preferred candidates with more than 80% of their votes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Lawsuit: New AR House Map Weakens Black Voting Power

A redistricting challenge in Arkansas gets its first court hearing this month. The lawsuit claims the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's new voting-…

Social Issues

IA Lawmakers Urged to Prioritize Equity Over Controversy

Education reform and tax cuts were among the ideas in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday, but advocates for marginalized …

Social Issues

More Calls to End ID's Religious Exemption for Child Medical Neglect

Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children. Idaho is one of a …

 

