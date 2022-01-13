Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
Play

More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Play

Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps

Play

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 General Assembly aims to prevent its governors from using apps that automatically delete messages.

Last month, it was uncovered Gov. Larry Hogan regularly uses Wickr, an instant-messaging app some government agencies use for security against cyberthreats.

Del. Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, pointed out Hogan's use of the app is set to automatically erase messages within 24 hours. Stewart is co-sponsoring the bill, claiming the use of Wickr conflicts with government transparency and public-records requirements.

"What we're worried about is the reported use by Governor Hogan to talk about sensitive topics involving state business," Stewart explained. "In particular, using this app to cover up earlier malfeasance in a way that would not be ever accessible to the public or to history."

Stewart noted Hogan used the platform to discuss much-lauded coronavirus tests he obtained from South Korea, which ended up being unusable. A spokesperson defended the governor's use of Wickr, saying there is nothing inappropriate about discussing news of the day on it.

Stewart's proposed bill first will address the fact the Maryland governor's office has not set up a document retention schedule with the state archive, as required by law for government agencies. Hogan has said his office is the head of the executive branch, not a unit of government, and is exempt. But Stewart disagrees.

"The governor is making an extremely dubious argument," Stewart contended. "No matter what you think of this self-delete app or that encrypted app, I think everyone can agree that the governor's office should not be the one exception to the law requiring a policy to begin with."

Stewart's bill is to be filed next week, and he's optimistic it will gain bipartisan support. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just approved a bill which outlaws state government agency employees from using similar apps. The bill passed both houses unanimously.


get more stories like this via email
Some Native Americans living on Montana reservations travel more than 100 miles to polling locations. (Western Native Voice)

Social Issues

After Historic Struggle, Barriers Remain for Native American Voters

The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in …

Social Issues

Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's …

Social Issues

"D" Grade for California on Children's Well-Being: Report

A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic. It gives the state low marks on child care…

Farm safety experts say such factors as a wet harvest season can lead to more accidents in places like grain bins, as the product can clog up equipment, putting workers in dangerous positions. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

ND Brings Farmer Safety Back to the Forefront

2022 will see a renewed focus on farmer safety in North Dakota. A key position has been filled to focus on education designed to reduce accidents and …

Social Issues

Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university…

School social workers say making students feel like they can talk to staff about their safety concerns can help improve campus environments. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Amid Threats, School Social Workers Help Foster Welcoming Environments

This week saw a Duluth high school go on lockdown because of a threat received by authorities. School social workers across Minnesota say with campus …

Environment

PA Parks Make Switch to Paper, Compostables at Concession Stands

Pennsylvania state parks are making a move to go plastic-free and reduce waste, starting with their concession stands, to help meet the …

Health and Wellness

Marshall Fire Tests Emergency Response for Disabled Community

People with disabilities often are left out of conversations about disaster preparedness, and the recent Marshall Fire put Colorado's emergency …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021