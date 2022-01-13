Ohio Mayors Call for Federal Voting Reform

Dozens of mayors from around the country, including several from Ohio, are calling on the U.S. Senate to protect the right to vote and the integrity of elections.
Joe Begeny, mayor of Reynoldsburg, is among more than one hundred mayors who signed a letter in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
He said it is all about ensuring fair representation, noting he has heard from residents who are concerned about policies that could alter election outcomes.
"Your local leaders have more interactions with the public than typically your average senator does," Begeny contended. "This isn't just a Washington inside-the-Beltway conversation about voting rights. This is actually something that affects every community all the way from the largest of the large cities to the smallest of the small."
The two bills would create standards for voting access in federal elections, including mandating early voting, creating an Election Day holiday, and setting uniform vote-counting rules. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and other opponents argued the measures are an attempt to federalize elections, but supporters including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, countered they are needed to counteract restrictive voting laws passed in more than a dozen states.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech about the need for election reform, and supported calls by Democrats to change the filibuster in order to make it happen. Instead of getting caught up in the politics of chamber rules, Begeny believes senators should allow the bills to go to the floor where they can be debated on their merits.
"If senators do feel that this is an overburden on federal authority, then let them say so on the record and make their vote clear about where they stand on people's abilities to vote in the states that they represent," Begeny urged.
Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State, is a vocal opponent of the measures, and has said election security should be left to the states. But Begeny noted not all states offer the same opportunities to vote, which he contends is especially problematic in federal elections.
"There's always questions, especially with the most recent election, about the viability, the legality or the correct results that were posted in there," Begeny outlined. "I think having a similar set of rules for all states to follow is a good direction to go."
The mayors of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Elyria, Lorain, Toledo and Youngstown also signed a letter sent to the Senate majority and minority leaders in support of voting-rights reform.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 General Assembly aims to prevent its governors from using apps that automatically delete messages.
Last month, it was uncovered Gov. Larry Hogan regularly uses Wickr, an instant-messaging app some government agencies use for security against cyberthreats.
Del. Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, pointed out Hogan's use of the app is set to automatically erase messages within 24 hours. Stewart is co-sponsoring the bill, claiming the use of Wickr conflicts with government transparency and public-records requirements.
"What we're worried about is the reported use by Governor Hogan to talk about sensitive topics involving state business," Stewart explained. "In particular, using this app to cover up earlier malfeasance in a way that would not be ever accessible to the public or to history."
Stewart noted Hogan used the platform to discuss much-lauded coronavirus tests he obtained from South Korea, which ended up being unusable. A spokesperson defended the governor's use of Wickr, saying there is nothing inappropriate about discussing news of the day on it.
Stewart's proposed bill first will address the fact the Maryland governor's office has not set up a document retention schedule with the state archive, as required by law for government agencies. Hogan has said his office is the head of the executive branch, not a unit of government, and is exempt. But Stewart disagrees.
"The governor is making an extremely dubious argument," Stewart contended. "No matter what you think of this self-delete app or that encrypted app, I think everyone can agree that the governor's office should not be the one exception to the law requiring a policy to begin with."
Stewart's bill is to be filed next week, and he's optimistic it will gain bipartisan support. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just approved a bill which outlaws state government agency employees from using similar apps. The bill passed both houses unanimously.
Advocates for democracy reform say there is another way to hold elections that will better represent more communities.
Proportional representation would be a change from the way current elections are run as winner-take-all affairs where people must win more than half of the votes.
Sol Mora, civic-engagement manager with the Coalition of Communities of Color in Oregon, said people of color don't make up 50 percent of the electorate in most places, so they often struggle for proper representation under this system.
"Proportional elections on the other hand," said Mora, "they're a voting system that really works to ensure that minority groups have a measure of representation in proportion to their share of the voters."
Portland currently is in the middle of a once-in-a-decade city charter review and reconsidering its city council makeup. Advocates want the commission examining the charter to look into setting up proportional representation.
Any suggested changes to the charter will go before Portland voters in November.
Mora said proportional elections would create more diverse coalitions for candidates.
"For example, renters in the city or folks that support climate action," said Mora. "It's really creating an avenue for any of those groups of voters who can rally behind the ideas and values that they share to actually elect someone who also shares those beliefs."
Mora said alternative forms for election are in place across the country, including in Benton County, Oregon, which uses ranked-choice voting in which voters rank candidates in order of preference.
Jay Lee is a research associate with the democracy program at the Northwest think tank Sightline Institute. He said proportional representation has a number of upsides, especially for communities of color.
He said it also could reduce the amount of money spent on campaigns since candidates would need to win over a smaller percentage of voters.
"You reduce the incentive to spend more and more and more money on advertising budgets and campaign spending," said Lee, "just to get that last half a percent over your opponent."
Lee said reducing how much is spent on elections also could lower the barrier for new candidates and small campaigns.
Disclosure: Sightline Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Energy Policy, Sustainable Agriculture, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The legislative session has just begun, but lawmakers already have greenlighted redistricting maps and moved the filing deadline for candidates in the 2022 primary election from January 7 to January 25.
Republican lawmakers' new maps redraw geographical boundaries for Kentucky's U.S. Congressional seats, and state Senate and House seats.
Rep. Angie Hatton - D-Whitesburg - said she believes residents haven't had an opportunity to review the maps, raise concerns or offer alternatives.
"And I believe that undermines confidence in our lawmakers and in our entire government process," said Hatton, "when there's such a rush that there's a lack of transparency."
Groups such as the Kentucky League of Women Voters argue that the maps for the state's largest counties - Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton - do not include enough district and precinct data to understand the impact of the new boundaries.
Republican lawmakers argue the maps are constitutional and reflect population shifts based on the latest census data. Gov. Andy Beshear could reject the new boundaries, but the General Assembly could potentially override a veto.
Hatton said there have been significant population shifts from rural areas toward the state's more dense central and Northern regions. She said she believes the maps dilute urban districts, which tend to favor Democrats.
"If we continue to make maps that are gerrymandered or blatantly unfair," said Hatton, "we're going to get to the point where not only do we keep a supermajority, but we get down to the point where only primary elections are contested in the state."
This week, Senate lawmakers also have advanced a $200 milllion relief measure to assist western Kentucky residents affected by last month's tornadoes with housing and education services.