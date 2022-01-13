Proportional Elections Seen as Representing More Communities, Coalitions

Advocates for democracy reform say there is another way to hold elections that will better represent more communities.



Proportional representation would be a change from the way current elections are run as winner-take-all affairs where people must win more than half of the votes.



Sol Mora, civic-engagement manager with the Coalition of Communities of Color in Oregon, said people of color don't make up 50 percent of the electorate in most places, so they often struggle for proper representation under this system.



"Proportional elections on the other hand," said Mora, "they're a voting system that really works to ensure that minority groups have a measure of representation in proportion to their share of the voters."



Portland currently is in the middle of a once-in-a-decade city charter review and reconsidering its city council makeup. Advocates want the commission examining the charter to look into setting up proportional representation.



Any suggested changes to the charter will go before Portland voters in November.



Mora said proportional elections would create more diverse coalitions for candidates.



"For example, renters in the city or folks that support climate action," said Mora. "It's really creating an avenue for any of those groups of voters who can rally behind the ideas and values that they share to actually elect someone who also shares those beliefs."



Mora said alternative forms for election are in place across the country, including in Benton County, Oregon, which uses ranked-choice voting in which voters rank candidates in order of preference.



Jay Lee is a research associate with the democracy program at the Northwest think tank Sightline Institute. He said proportional representation has a number of upsides, especially for communities of color.



He said it also could reduce the amount of money spent on campaigns since candidates would need to win over a smaller percentage of voters.



"You reduce the incentive to spend more and more and more money on advertising budgets and campaign spending," said Lee, "just to get that last half a percent over your opponent."



Lee said reducing how much is spent on elections also could lower the barrier for new candidates and small campaigns.







As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 General Assembly aims to prevent its governors from using apps that automatically delete messages.



Last month, it was uncovered Gov. Larry Hogan regularly uses Wickr, an instant-messaging app some government agencies use for security against cyberthreats.



Del. Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, pointed out Hogan's use of the app is set to automatically erase messages within 24 hours. Stewart is co-sponsoring the bill, claiming the use of Wickr conflicts with government transparency and public-records requirements.



"What we're worried about is the reported use by Governor Hogan to talk about sensitive topics involving state business," Stewart explained. "In particular, using this app to cover up earlier malfeasance in a way that would not be ever accessible to the public or to history."



Stewart noted Hogan used the platform to discuss much-lauded coronavirus tests he obtained from South Korea, which ended up being unusable. A spokesperson defended the governor's use of Wickr, saying there is nothing inappropriate about discussing news of the day on it.



Stewart's proposed bill first will address the fact the Maryland governor's office has not set up a document retention schedule with the state archive, as required by law for government agencies. Hogan has said his office is the head of the executive branch, not a unit of government, and is exempt. But Stewart disagrees.



"The governor is making an extremely dubious argument," Stewart contended. "No matter what you think of this self-delete app or that encrypted app, I think everyone can agree that the governor's office should not be the one exception to the law requiring a policy to begin with."



Stewart's bill is to be filed next week, and he's optimistic it will gain bipartisan support. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just approved a bill which outlaws state government agency employees from using similar apps. The bill passed both houses unanimously.



