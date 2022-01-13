Marshall Fire Tests Emergency Response for Disabled Community

People with disabilities often are left out of conversations about disaster preparedness, and the recent Marshall Fire put Colorado's emergency managers to the test.



Curtis Garrett, disaster preparedness coordinator for Atlantis Community, said the Disability and Disaster Hotline played a key role connecting people with emergency services, in part because state leaders included the disability community in their planning efforts.



"The state of Colorado as a whole is really moving forward, and is considered a leader in disaster preparedness and disaster services for individuals with disabilities," Garrett explained.



Garrett pointed out when temporary shelters and other facilities are not prepared to meet the needs of all community members, people with disabilities can be separated from their neighbors and relocated to nursing homes against their will. Anyone in need of assistance can call the hotline at 800-626-4959.



Sadie Martinez, access and functional needs coordinator for the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said her team has developed a framework for identifying actual resource needs rather than labeling people as "special needs." The acronym CMIST provides an easy-to-remember checklist to ensure all communications, medical, independence, safety and transportation needs can be met in times of crisis.



"Do we have American Sign Language interpreters, or availability to get them right away?" Martinez outlined. "Somebody who uses oxygen or has to have access to their medication that did not come along with them, how are we able to get that to that shelter?"



Garrett added ensuring everyone is able to receive emergency messages and alerts is critical during emergencies, but too many media outlets continue to overlook people with disabilities. For example, TV broadcasters routinely cut sign-language interpreters out of the picture.



"My safety is dependent on hearing that message," Garrett emphasized. "It should be something they do, that it's expected. You have to plug the microphone in. Well, it should be just as important to have the interpreter on screen. That should be a given."



References: Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management 2022



get more stories like this via email



In a few weeks, Iowa lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session. Disability advocates say there are ways to rise above the divisive nature of politics and successfully connect with policymakers.



In Estherville, Brittney Funston is the mother of Joscelyn, a 10-year-old girl living with cerebral palsy, autism, and intellectual disabilities. In recent years, Brittney has become a family advocate for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council and increasingly involved in that.



She said researching topics is key for those wanting to be an advocate. And, she said, if you happen to secure face time with a lawmaker, sharing a brief personal story is effective.



"Not necessarily asking for their yes or their no on something but letting them know that there's people in Iowa that rely on them," said Funston.



She said sharing a photo can help, because it allows policymakers to put a face on the situation.



Funston, a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said through her outreach, policy decisions were made to better accommodate local families in the area of bus routes and school choice.



Funston said ultimately, lawmakers are people who want to hear about the life experience of Iowans as a way to better understand what they or their family members are going through.



"They may represent one party, you know, or may be opposed to another party," said Funston. "But at the end of day, you know, they all have families. Some, they all have personal experiences."



As for research, she said it can go beyond reading through proposed bills found online.



"There's lots of local boards, city boards and regional boards that you can definitely join their meetings," said Funston. "You know, a lot of them are open to the public."



She said gathering information can possibly result in state lawmakers relying on you as a source. The Developmental Disabilities Council also helps advocates track legislative developments through newsletters and online discussions.



In January, bills are introduced before debate takes shape. Final floor votes often happen around the start of spring.



Caregiver shortages are among the topics disability advocates expect to see debated in 2022.







Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: 2022 Iowa Legislative Session Timetable the Iowa Legislature 8/10/21



get more stories like this via email

