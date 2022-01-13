Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Grant Supports Doulas in CT Pushing for State Policy Changes

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

A coalition of doulas in Connecticut hopes to expand their participation in public policy discussions about the care they deliver with the support of a new grant. Doulas support pregnant people throughout the birthing process.

The Connecticut Health Foundation is providing the Doulas for Connecticut Coalition a $76,000 grant for state policy advocacy.

Cynthia Hayes, a certified interdisciplinary doula, said the grant will allow them to educate legislators on policies to ensure equitable access to doula care.

"We're looking to have reimbursement through insurance companies and especially through Medicaid," Hayes explained. "Because often those families that are receiving Medicaid are among our vulnerable citizens, and they need the help."

Hayes pointed out they are also interested in supporting legislation to ensure doulas are compensated fairly, as salaries vary from state to state.

Lucinda Canty, a nurse-midwife, is project director for the grant. She said it is about backing the pregnant person to stand up for what is right for their body during the childbirth experience.

"It's really just about empowering her because our health-care system is overwhelming and pregnant women, especially during childbirth, are so vulnerable," Canty stated. "So just having someone there that said, 'She has these questions. This is what she wants. What can we do to let this happen?' "

Black women are 2.6 times as likely as white women to die within six weeks of childbirth.

Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, said doulas can help address the disparity.

"Oftentimes, it's that voices of women of color as they are going through the childbirth experience is not heard by providers," Donelson observed. "Doulas can ensure that there's another voice that can support an individual through the process."

Research shows doulas can reduce the likelihood of birth complications and increase breastfeeding rates.


