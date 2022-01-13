Grant Supports Doulas in CT Pushing for State Policy Changes

A coalition of doulas in Connecticut hopes to expand their participation in public policy discussions about the care they deliver with the support of a new grant. Doulas support pregnant people throughout the birthing process.



The Connecticut Health Foundation is providing the Doulas for Connecticut Coalition a $76,000 grant for state policy advocacy.



Cynthia Hayes, a certified interdisciplinary doula, said the grant will allow them to educate legislators on policies to ensure equitable access to doula care.



"We're looking to have reimbursement through insurance companies and especially through Medicaid," Hayes explained. "Because often those families that are receiving Medicaid are among our vulnerable citizens, and they need the help."



Hayes pointed out they are also interested in supporting legislation to ensure doulas are compensated fairly, as salaries vary from state to state.



Lucinda Canty, a nurse-midwife, is project director for the grant. She said it is about backing the pregnant person to stand up for what is right for their body during the childbirth experience.



"It's really just about empowering her because our health-care system is overwhelming and pregnant women, especially during childbirth, are so vulnerable," Canty stated. "So just having someone there that said, 'She has these questions. This is what she wants. What can we do to let this happen?' "



Black women are 2.6 times as likely as white women to die within six weeks of childbirth.



Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, said doulas can help address the disparity.



"Oftentimes, it's that voices of women of color as they are going through the childbirth experience is not heard by providers," Donelson observed. "Doulas can ensure that there's another voice that can support an individual through the process."



Research shows doulas can reduce the likelihood of birth complications and increase breastfeeding rates.



Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.



Health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated or, if they're already vaccinated, to get a booster shot, as the Omicron variant drives cases up across the country.



Dr. Leona O'Keefe, public health officer for Jackson County Public Health, said people who are vaccinated need to consider a booster, noting those with the first series of vaccine are 30% to 40% protected against infection from Omicron.



"If you've been boosted, you're about 70% to 75% protected," O'Keefe explained. "So obviously, there's quite a big difference in your level of protection once you're boosted."



O'Keefe noted even people with boosters might still feel ill, but their chances of spreading COVID-19, being hospitalized or dying are cut down massively. Guidelines for when to get a booster recently changed, with people who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines eligible for a booster after five months. Boosters are suggested after two months for people who received the Johnson and Johnson shot.



Saleem Noorani, a small-business owner in the Willamette Valley and AARP Oregon executive council member, said one of his employees was exposed during the December rush, which meant he lost a quarter of his full-time workforce, underscoring the importance of protecting people with the vaccine.



"So for small business owners where you're trying to give everybody enough hours, so you're not overstaffed, but once you're hit with something like this, you know, it has a huge impact," Noorani pointed out.



Older Oregonians are the most likely to be vaccinated and boosted. O'Keefe stressed it is also important for young people to get vaccinated, to ensure the virus does not have the opportunity to spread to vulnerable people.



"Please protect yourself and take care of those around you," O'Keefe urged. "And to those of you who are already taking these steps, I would say thank you. We appreciate it. It's helping your community."



Gov. Kate Brown is spearheading a campaign to get boosters to a million Oregonians by the end of January. To date, the state has reached about a quarter of the goal.



Some health risks have stopped people from getting the vaccine, including reports of myocarditis in young men, which has occurred in a small number of cases.



