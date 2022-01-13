Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university.



The state's three law schools at Gonzaga University, Seattle University and the University of Washington are collaborating with Heritage University on a three-week course at the school's Toppenish campus over the summer.



Andrew Sund, president of Heritage University, said some law firms have told him they have difficulty recruiting attorneys in the region.



"The idea sort of appeared that maybe we needed to have a stronger effort to encourage people from central Washington to have a future orientation, think of themselves as attorneys in the future, and perhaps work in the region," Sund explained. "It's a 'grow your own' type of concept."



Sund contended his school is a natural fit for the recruitment effort, with its successful criminal justice program, and its location on the Yakama Indian Reservation. Heritage is one of two schools in the nation designated as both a Hispanic Serving Institution and a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.



Sund pointed out the most important aspect of the course is, it is being taught by faculty from the law schools, who will come to Heritage. He noted it would be difficult for students to travel to Seattle or Spokane, since many have part-time jobs. He added the cost of law school is only one of the obstacles keeping some students away.



"Perhaps harder to explain are some of the barriers people face when they have not grown in an environment where higher education was part of their life path," Sund emphasized. "When you're first-generation and just learning to navigate the process, it's very difficult."



Sund stressed the Latino population is rapidly becoming the majority in central Washington.



"It's a beginning, but it's a very important step to having a stronger, diverse society that is happening anyway, but we need to make sure that the professions are also represented that way," Sund concluded.



Heart Mountain was an internment camp in northwest Wyoming where Japanese Americans were relocated against their will during World War II.



It was the subject of a recent PBS TV special, and will also be featured in the Alliance for Historic Wyoming's new Placed-Based Stories project.



Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, said while the camp closed at war's end, many families who had lost everything they owned after relocation decided to stay in Wyoming.



"We should, of course, take away the lessons that we need to learn about injustice, and about standing up for democracy, that we can take away from this story," Russell stated. "But we should also celebrate this community and the contributions they made to the history of our state at the same time."



Widespread misinformation campaigns claimed, without evidence, that Japanese Americans could not be trusted, and cast many as enemy spies. Surrounded by nine towers guarded by armed military police, the camp's 10,000 residents operated their own hospital, grew their own food, and built irrigation systems that continue to provide a lifeline to the area's farms and ranches.



Alan O'hashi's family was already living, by choice, in a vibrant but little known Japanese American community in downtown Cheyenne when relocations to Heart Mountain were under way.



O'hashi, an author and filmmaker, said his PBS Special "Beyond Heart Mountain" is in part a response to the high levels of anti-Asian racism during World War II, and most recently after COVID was dubbed the Chinese Flu.



"Hearing stories from people different from yourself, and trying to understand those histories, enables more civil relationships," O'hashi explained. "So that we're not basing our attitudes on preconceived stereotypes or preconceived ideas."



Heart Mountain's original barracks, after the government sold them off for one dollar each, continue to be used across Wyoming. Russell's group has recovered one, which will be open to visitors once it's been restored. Russell said there's a distinct power of place when you get to stand on the same ground where people's lives were changed forever.



"There's something about walking around the site," Russell noted. "There's something about walking into that barrack that we're restoring that really evokes that place in time in a way that you can't get from any book."



This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial has brought renewed attention to police accountability, but a Minnesota group says fatal encounters with law enforcement still happen too often, and it wants to help departments with their response teams.



Potter, a former Brooklyn Center officer, was convicted in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. It followed this spring's conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.



Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said those verdicts are important for the families, but the need for reform is far from over. Her group's current focus is to help departments embrace alternative responses to calls.



"What we need to do is narrow the bandwidth of policing to those things that police are supposed to be dealing with," she said, "which is, you know, crime."



She said it's been frustrating trying to get certain reform measures adopted by the Legislature, but her group cited a victory this year. A new law requires 911 dispatchers to route mental-health calls to crisis teams. Gross said it won't be easy for every jurisdiction to implement the changes, and advocacy groups have pledged to help them overcome logistical barriers.



Beyond the law change, Gross said, there are broader efforts to help some cities build a more robust response network of specialists. At the same time, she said, she feels it's important to not strip communities of law-enforcement capability.



"We do need police when a crime has occurred," she said, "and people have access to the court system by way of a police investigation."



As for the Potter verdict, Gross said it proves video footage adds another dimension in analyzing deadly encounters with police. She suggested that it allows juries and the public to better question police accounts of whether an individual posed a threat, especially in situations where racial profiling is a possibility.



