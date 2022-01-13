Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university.

The state's three law schools at Gonzaga University, Seattle University and the University of Washington are collaborating with Heritage University on a three-week course at the school's Toppenish campus over the summer.

Andrew Sund, president of Heritage University, said some law firms have told him they have difficulty recruiting attorneys in the region.

"The idea sort of appeared that maybe we needed to have a stronger effort to encourage people from central Washington to have a future orientation, think of themselves as attorneys in the future, and perhaps work in the region," Sund explained. "It's a 'grow your own' type of concept."

Sund contended his school is a natural fit for the recruitment effort, with its successful criminal justice program, and its location on the Yakama Indian Reservation. Heritage is one of two schools in the nation designated as both a Hispanic Serving Institution and a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.

Sund pointed out the most important aspect of the course is, it is being taught by faculty from the law schools, who will come to Heritage. He noted it would be difficult for students to travel to Seattle or Spokane, since many have part-time jobs. He added the cost of law school is only one of the obstacles keeping some students away.

"Perhaps harder to explain are some of the barriers people face when they have not grown in an environment where higher education was part of their life path," Sund emphasized. "When you're first-generation and just learning to navigate the process, it's very difficult."

Sund stressed the Latino population is rapidly becoming the majority in central Washington.

"It's a beginning, but it's a very important step to having a stronger, diverse society that is happening anyway, but we need to make sure that the professions are also represented that way," Sund concluded.

