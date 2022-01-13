Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
Play

More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Play

Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Anti-Abortion, Pro-Choice Measures at Odds in Nebraska Legislature

Play

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

As Nebraska's GOP leaders work to further restrict and even ban access to abortion services, Sen. Megan Hunt, D-Omaha, has introduced two bills designed to improve women's access to reproductive health care.

Legislative Bill 715 would allow insurers to cover abortion services. Legislative Bill 716 would allow Certified Nurse-Midwives, RNs and physician assistants to perform abortions.

Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, believes the best way to reduce unwanted pregnancies is to protect women's health.

"What we're advocating for is barrier-free access to affordable health care, to comprehensive sex education, and access to birth control, not more restrictions on health care," Giles asserted.

Republicans say their legislation is in sync with the state's pro-life constituencies, but according to Pew Research, a majority of Nebraskans surveyed said abortion should not be banned or restricted.

Fifty percent of Nebraska adults say abortion services should be legal, compared with 46 % who said the procedure should be illegal, in all or most cases.

Legislative Bill 933 would ban abortions in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Legislative Bill 781, a Texas-inspired measure, would make abortions illegal after six weeks, before most women learn they are pregnant.

Giles said ultimately women, not lawmakers, should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.

"And when you remove access, when you restrict abortion rights and access, you're saying that you don't trust women to make the decisions for themselves, their livelihood and their family," Giles contended.

Giles added women need regular access to birth control in order to determine the right time to start a family. Her group is also working to pass Legislative Bill 20, which would allow health providers to prescribe an entire year of birth control in a single visit.

"Someone who has limited access to transportation or doesn't have paid time off work, that's a barrier to being able to receive care," Giles emphasized. "Because they may not be able to get transportation and time off work to go and see a medical provider every month."


get more stories like this via email
Some Native Americans living on Montana reservations travel more than 100 miles to polling locations. (Western Native Voice)

Social Issues

After Historic Struggle, Barriers Remain for Native American Voters

The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in …

Social Issues

Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's …

Social Issues

"D" Grade for California on Children's Well-Being: Report

A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic. It gives the state low marks on child care…

Farm safety experts say such factors as a wet harvest season can lead to more accidents in places like grain bins, as the product can clog up equipment, putting workers in dangerous positions. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

ND Brings Farmer Safety Back to the Forefront

2022 will see a renewed focus on farmer safety in North Dakota. A key position has been filled to focus on education designed to reduce accidents and …

Social Issues

Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university…

Some lawmakers say Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's use of a smartphone app that auto-deletes messages erodes government transparency. (PxHere)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps

As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 …

Social Issues

Amid Threats, School Social Workers Help Foster Welcoming Environments

This week saw a Duluth high school go on lockdown because of a threat received by authorities. School social workers across Minnesota say with campus …

Social Issues

Ohio Mayors Call for Federal Voting Reform

Dozens of mayors from around the country, including several from Ohio, are calling on the U.S. Senate to protect the right to vote and the integrity …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021