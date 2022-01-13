Thursday, January 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2020
Play

More than half of Missouri families pay over $500 a month for child care, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asked to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

2022Talks - January 13, 2022
Play

Congressional Black Caucus members call for filibuster changes; inflation is the highest since 1982; White House sends rapid COVID tests to schools; and President Biden's approval rating drops to 33 percent.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND Brings Farmer Safety Back to the Forefront

Play

Thursday, January 13, 2022   

2022 will see a renewed focus on farmer safety in North Dakota. A key position has been filled to focus on education designed to reduce accidents and fatalities on farms.

It's been more than 15 years since North Dakota had a farm and ranch safety coordinator through North Dakota State University Extension Services, a gap attributed to cuts in federal funding.

But with new money from the Legislature, Farm and Ranch Safety Coordinator Angie Johnson has been hired.

She said these days, producers face so many pressures, and it can be hard for them to think about slowing down and being extra careful.

"We are under Mother Nature's control, and also with the markets," said Johnson. "And so, how do you make really good, rational, safe and healthy decisions for yourself when you're under that kind of pressure?"

She said it's about more than just avoiding rushing on the job - things like healthy sleep habits also are important.

Johnson said it's hard to get true data on accidents in North Dakota, because so many family farms aren't required to report to OSHA. But in 2020, the state ranked second in the nation for injuries in confined spaces on farms.

Shane Sickler - a fourth-generation farmer and member of the North Dakota Farmers Union - was injured in an accident several years ago.

He said he had noticed the decline in safety outreach, and feels a rejuvenated program will help producers, especially those seeing higher turnover with their staff.

"We're moving so much faster," said Sickler. "Equipment changes a lot, so you have to adapt to the equipment more often. And with inexperienced help that comes - that you hire, maybe every year - you have to re-educate 'em about the equipment and stuff."

As she shapes prevention education, Johnson said she'll gather feedback from local extension agents on the types of accidents they're seeing too often in their counties.

She also encouraged farmers to not ignore mental health concerns, so they're in the best position to run a safe operation.

"Take advantage of the rural mental health services we have," said Johnson. "They're so, so much better - they're improving. Telehealth has been a huge factor."



Disclosure: North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Some Native Americans living on Montana reservations travel more than 100 miles to polling locations. (Western Native Voice)

Social Issues

After Historic Struggle, Barriers Remain for Native American Voters

The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in …

Social Issues

Helpline for Parents Gets Lifeline in Governor’s New Budget

A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's …

Social Issues

"D" Grade for California on Children's Well-Being: Report

A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic. It gives the state low marks on child care…

The three law schools in Washington state are located in Seattle and Spokane. (zimmytws/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Course Invites Latino, Native American Students to WA Law Schools

Washington state law schools are aiming to recruit more Latino and Native American students through a program at a central Washington university…

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Curb Hogan’s Use of Auto-Delete Messaging Apps

As states continue to grapple with widespread use of messaging apps by government employees, one of the first proposed measures in Maryland's 2022 …

School social workers say making students feel like they can talk to staff about their safety concerns can help improve campus environments. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Amid Threats, School Social Workers Help Foster Welcoming Environments

This week saw a Duluth high school go on lockdown because of a threat received by authorities. School social workers across Minnesota say with campus …

Social Issues

Ohio Mayors Call for Federal Voting Reform

Dozens of mayors from around the country, including several from Ohio, are calling on the U.S. Senate to protect the right to vote and the integrity …

Environment

PA Parks Make Switch to Paper, Compostables at Concession Stands

Pennsylvania state parks are making a move to go plastic-free and reduce waste, starting with their concession stands, to help meet the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021