Education Focus of Governor’s 2022 Budget Address

Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make the largest single investment on record in pre-K through high school education.
get more stories like this via email
The governor said he is dedicating $11 million annually for statewide learning focusing on literacy and math, and a 12.5% increase in per-pupil funding. He noted the money will fund preschool for all four-year-olds, and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.
"This budget starts at the earliest age, providing universal preschool for all four year-olds, and full day Kindergarten for every child, all for the first time ever in the Commonwealth," Beshear stated.
The proposal also funds school districts' costs for student transportation with $175 million annually, an 81% increase. And it includes $229 million for textbooks, instructional resources and staff professional development.
The governor also announced a student-loan forgiveness program for Kentucky teachers.
Beshear explained implementing universal pre-K will cost $172 million dollars, which comes at a time when the Commonwealth is equipped with excess funds.
"That is only 8% of our budget surplus," Beshear explained. "Eight percent for the future of our kids."
The state saw revenue increase by nearly $2 billion, 16% greater than initial projections for the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
The governor also unveiled another new student-loan forgiveness program, to make it easier to recruit and keep nurses in the Commonwealth. He said the money is from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund in the American Rescue Plan. He highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the state's healthcare system.
"COVID-19 has now taken the lives of more than 12,400 of our fellow Kentuckians, and over 840,000 of our fellow Americans," Beshear observed.
Starting in May, the loan-forgiveness program will provide $5 million a year for five years, to be used to forgive student debt of up to $3,000 per year for each year a nurse or a nursing faculty member is employed.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
More than half of Missouri families report paying more than $500 a month for child care, and child-care providers have been struggling to keep their doors open. Advocates for children say there are some promising actions the Legislature could take to improve both ends.
get more stories like this via email
Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy with Kids Win Missouri, noted that the American Rescue Plan last March allocated more than $700 million to Missouri, and the Show-Me State is one of a handful that has not yet spent it.
He said now, as providers continue to work through the latest surge of COVID, they need that relief.
"Those needs are making sure that the child-care providers stay in the field, whether that be through stipends or increased rates," said Stevenson. "We hope and anticipate to see a significant amount of resources targeted at making sure that the infant- and toddler-care supply for families who are working stays strong."
The $700 million in federal funding includes $444 million for keeping child-care providers in business, as well as $1.9 million for schools.
The state budget proposal also includes funding for Medicaid expansion, after a court ruled last year the state has to fund it after voters approved it via ballot measure.
Stevenson said as the Legislature works through the state budget and considers bills for this session, it's important to pass statutory changes to consolidate early childhood programs into one Office of Childhood, which was put into motion last year.
"Prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood, you would have - for example - home-visitation programs scattered across three different state agencies," said Stevenson. "You had different components of child care also in three different state agencies."
He said there's also a bill to extend a voluntary early learning quality-assurance report program, which can help providers increase their accreditation level, for instance.
The program is aimed at helping providers improve themselves, while also providing information to families about the quality of programs that opt in.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it as another attempt to limit public input.
get more stories like this via email
Republicans in the Florida House, who control the process of drawing new congressional and legislative district boundaries, held meetings Tuesday, specifically for public comment - but both were at 4 p.m. What was scheduled as a two-hour meeting ended in just eight minutes, after only two county commissioners spoke about the redistricting process.
Just before adjournment, state Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, called on acting chairman, Republican Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to make a change.
"I can't help but wonder if there are folks who are currently in the congressional redistricting committee, that was noticed at the same exact time, that are not here today," Daley said. "So, in the future, if we can just make sure we put them at separate times, I'd like to reiterate that request again. Thanks Mr. Chair."
Byrd thanked Daley, adding that he would "be certain" to pass on Daley's comments to House Redistricting Committee Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach.
The Fair Districts Coalition, which includes such advocacy groups as the League of Women Voters and Florida Conservation Voters, had sent a letter to Leek, protesting having less than a week's notice for the meeting, as well as the geographical limitations and lack of accommodations for anyone with COVID-19 concerns.
The House State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee was mostly empty, something Acting Chairman Byrd didn't seem to acknowledge in his closing remarks.
"I'd like to thank all members of the public that traveled here today to share your thoughts on the workshop maps and the redistricting process," he said. "I look forward to this next stage of our process."
On Monday, two bipartisan Senate subcommittees advanced four redistricting maps with almost no public testimony. The maps are poised for a vote on Thursday, even as groups urging fair representation call foul.
Education reform and tax cuts were among the ideas in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday, but advocates for marginalized Iowans and working families say some priorities are out of touch with communities.
The governor's plans are consistent with those of GOP lawmakers, who control the Legislature.
Gary Sneller, a retired pastor from Cedar Rapids who works with the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa's Faithful Voices for Racial Justice project, said he wants Republicans to stop trying to intervene in school curriculum, pointing to last year's law banning the teaching of concepts dealing with racism or sexism.
"The human race is very diverse," he said, "and that, to me, is the foundational principle that needs to undergird our whole public education."
This session, Republican leaders have vowed to advance legislation that would prosecute educators who provide books deemed "obscene." Supporters say they want greater transparency about what's being taught - but opponents, including Democratic lawmakers, say there's already a process for dealing with these concerns. They add that the threat of prosecution would exacerbate teacher shortages.
Republican leaders also have consistently called for tax cuts, citing Iowa's budget surplus and the need for a more competitive tax rate. But Sneller said the state should reinvest the surplus in programs that help Iowans in need. He said it's counterproductive to not expand critical services.
"The goal is to continue to reduce the services by reducing taxes," he said, "without looking at what is it that we want as a society that benefits all of society, and not just a select group of society?"
Meanwhile, groups such as Progress Iowa have been holding events dubbed the "People's Condition of the State," in an effort to convey the need for this approach. Last year, Iowa adopted a separate plan to reduce taxes. The state has a surplus that budget forecasters say could be as high as $2 billion.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Progress Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.