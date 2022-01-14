Child-Care Conundrum Presents Hurdles for OR Families

Finding and affording child care is no cakewalk for Oregon families right now. A new report details the pressures and some potential policy fixes.
The average Oregon family spends 30% of its monthly income on child care. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, families should spend no more than 7%.
Jyoni Tetsurō Shuler, research analyst for Our Children Oregon, which is taking a closer look at the issues.
"We're seeing that this lack of providers, the burnout there, as well as the lack of slots and availability to access, is impacting every single socioeconomic group," Shuler observed. "And then certainly, disparities exist among racial and ethnic lines as well. We're seeing Black and Latinx families, in particular, really struggling to afford and access care."
Shuler pointed out wages for child-care workers are among the lowest of any profession, affecting a workforce largely made up of women and people of color. Nearly one in seven child-care centers in Oregon faces staffing shortages.
Shuler added the pandemic has created additional hurdles, both for families and providers.
Shuler argued Oregon should reduce barriers for establishing child-care homes and centers, to improve access in those areas considered to be "child-care deserts" in the state, and added the federal government can do more to improve wages for providers and bolster subsidy programs for parents, such as the Child Tax Credit.
"Expanding the availability and the accessibility of care, and then, really investing in our workforce and ensuring that they're getting their needs met and really invested, at that governmental level," Shuler urged.
Our Children Oregon also suggested investments to ensure the availability of care and education services that are developmentally and culturally responsive, and in multiple languages.
Shuler remarked ultimately, this is about children, saying kids need trained providers to support proper child development in their first five years.
"We're really seeing a lot impacts on the children," Shuler stated. "Long-term, too. We're not just talking short-term, but on the long-term trajectories of their development."
A helpline providing emergency emotional support for California parents and young people would get a three-year extension under Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal released this week.
The California Parent and Youth Helpline stands to get $4.7 million to continue its work helping people in distress.
Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of Parents Anonymous, which runs the helpline as part of its "Raising the Future" programs, said the helpline has received 16,500 calls, texts and chats since it started in the summer of 2020.
"Our calls are up 26% since July of last year," Pion-Berlin reported. "Every single month, our call volume is going higher and higher."
In June, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found 70% of parents said they'd had recent mental health challenges, and 50% said they had suicidal thoughts in the past month. You can reach the helpline at 855-427-2736 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Pion-Berlin said the trained counselors who answer the helpline teach self-calming and mindfulness techniques, help people build their support systems, connect them with weekly, and organize free Parents Anonymous online support groups and other services.
"What they get on the other end that's so important is somebody listening, who is not blaming and shaming them, and helping them deal with the immediate emotional issue that they're facing," Pion-Berlin explained.
The California Legislature has until mid-June to approve a budget.
A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic.
It gives the state low marks on child care, foster care, mental-health supports and preventive health screenings. The new 2022 California Children's Report Card from the nonprofit Children Now showed children of color, in particular, are likely to absorb toxic levels of stress.
Harold Goldstein, executive director of Public Health Advocates, a statewide research and advocacy organization, noted the suicide rate for teens of color has shot up in the wake of police killings, worsening poverty, and separation from friends during COVID.
"The suicide rate among Black young people has doubled in the past six years and continues on a very troubling upward trajectory."
According to the report, only about one in four infants with Medi-Cal coverage got a well-baby checkup in 2019. And children's doctor visits have dropped significantly in the pandemic.
On the plus side, California gets "A" grades for getting kids covered by health insurance, regardless of immigration status, and for putting record funding toward transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds.
However, Goldstein added, the state gets low grades for a lack of affordable child care and low rates of pay for caregivers.
"If skilled, quality childcare isn't available to young children, they can be harmed, and it's going to impact them for the rest of their life," Goldstein contended.
The report authors also concluded California needs to work harder to find stable homes for foster kids, with nearly 40% being placed in three or more homes during a two-year period.
Today at the Idaho Statehouse, a panel will take up the possibility of ending religious exemptions to medical neglect of children.
Idaho is one of a handful of states that protects parents if their child is seriously injured or dies because the parents have withheld medical treatment for religious reasons.
Linda Martin, a former member of the Followers of Christ Church, one of the most prominent faith-healing communities in Idaho, said she remembers going to funerals of family members and friends as young as age 4.
"A lot of the children die from diabetes, pneumonia, infections," she said, "simple diseases and illnesses that are easily taken care of with possibly one visit to a doctor or, like, insulin. Minor treatments."
Faith-healing groups say they have a First Amendment right to practice their faith. However, family advocacy groups want state lawmakers to limit or repeal the religious exemption for medical neglect of children.
The event, sponsored by the Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids, will take place at 3:30 p.m. today at the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium, and will be streamed online.
Martin, who now lives in Oregon, is making a video appearance for the discussion. She has been pushing for Idaho lawmakers to repeal the exemption since 2013.
"Parents should be held accountable when they fail as their duties of a parent," she said. "When a parent allows a child to die from something that's very treatable, and they're allowed to get away with that, that's not right."
When Oregon repealed medical exemptions for religious practices a decade ago, Martin said, it made a difference. She said she believes the same would happen in Idaho.
"It's time for these children to be protected," she said. "I've been watching these children die for over 60 years, and are they going to be dying for another 60 to 100 years? It's just time for change."