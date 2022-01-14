Friday, January 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 14, 2020
A new survey shows discrimination in medical settings affects quality of care; U.S. Supreme Court rejects vaccine and testing mandates for businesses; and New York moves toward electric school buses.

2022Talks - January 14, 2022
U.S. House passes a new voting rights bill, setting up a Senate showdown; President Biden announces expanded COVID testing, and Jan. 6 Committee requests an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
Child-Care Conundrum Presents Hurdles for OR Families

Friday, January 14, 2022   

Finding and affording child care is no cakewalk for Oregon families right now. A new report details the pressures and some potential policy fixes.

The average Oregon family spends 30% of its monthly income on child care. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, families should spend no more than 7%.

Jyoni Tetsurō Shuler, research analyst for Our Children Oregon, which is taking a closer look at the issues.

"We're seeing that this lack of providers, the burnout there, as well as the lack of slots and availability to access, is impacting every single socioeconomic group," Shuler observed. "And then certainly, disparities exist among racial and ethnic lines as well. We're seeing Black and Latinx families, in particular, really struggling to afford and access care."

Shuler pointed out wages for child-care workers are among the lowest of any profession, affecting a workforce largely made up of women and people of color. Nearly one in seven child-care centers in Oregon faces staffing shortages.

Shuler added the pandemic has created additional hurdles, both for families and providers.

Shuler argued Oregon should reduce barriers for establishing child-care homes and centers, to improve access in those areas considered to be "child-care deserts" in the state, and added the federal government can do more to improve wages for providers and bolster subsidy programs for parents, such as the Child Tax Credit.

"Expanding the availability and the accessibility of care, and then, really investing in our workforce and ensuring that they're getting their needs met and really invested, at that governmental level," Shuler urged.

Our Children Oregon also suggested investments to ensure the availability of care and education services that are developmentally and culturally responsive, and in multiple languages.

Shuler remarked ultimately, this is about children, saying kids need trained providers to support proper child development in their first five years.

"We're really seeing a lot impacts on the children," Shuler stated. "Long-term, too. We're not just talking short-term, but on the long-term trajectories of their development."


Emissions from all buses, cars, and trucks make up 30% of New York City's carbon footprint. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Rally Support for NY Plan to Electrify School Buses

In her 2022 State of the State address, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set new goals for electrifying the school bus fleets in the state. Clean-energy …

Social Issues

Education Focus of Governor’s 2022 Budget Address

Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make …

Health and Wellness

Dental Reimbursements Could Improve Access for MN Kids

This month, Minnesota has raised state reimbursement rates for dentists who accept patients enrolled in the state's Medicaid program. Groups working …

Pennsylvania's Public Safety Answering Points process an estimated 14.5 million requests for emergency services every year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telecoms' 3G Network Shutdowns Could Impact PA Emergency Calls

Mobile carriers are starting to decommission their 3G cellular networks this year, some as soon as next month. Pennsylvania officials are reminding …

Health and Wellness

Health-Care Disparities: A Way of Life for Black Ohioans?

A new report suggests discrimination in medical settings affects the quality of care for many Ohioans. In a survey of more than 800 people, …

According to the Izaak Walton League of America, 80% of streams across the United States are not adequately monitored for pollution. (kurgu128/Adobe Stock)

Environment

"Citizen Science" Leads Group to Conservation Achievements

One hundred years ago today, the Izaak Walton League of America was founded in Chicago, with a mission of local stewardship of wild places, citizen …

Environment

AZ Groups Outline Environmental Goals for 2022 Legislature

An alliance of environmental groups and lawmakers has released an ambitious, wide-ranging set of goals for the 2022 Arizona Legislature. The …

Social Issues

Judge: WI Ballot Drop Boxes Not Permitted Under State Law

During Wisconsin's pandemic elections, absentee ballot drop boxes offered a different route for people to cast their votes, but a new decision in …

 

