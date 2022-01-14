Child-Care Conundrum Presents Hurdles for OR Families

Finding and affording child care is no cakewalk for Oregon families right now. A new report details the pressures and some potential policy fixes.



The average Oregon family spends 30% of its monthly income on child care. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, families should spend no more than 7%.



Jyoni Tetsurō Shuler, research analyst for Our Children Oregon, which is taking a closer look at the issues.



"We're seeing that this lack of providers, the burnout there, as well as the lack of slots and availability to access, is impacting every single socioeconomic group," Shuler observed. "And then certainly, disparities exist among racial and ethnic lines as well. We're seeing Black and Latinx families, in particular, really struggling to afford and access care."



Shuler pointed out wages for child-care workers are among the lowest of any profession, affecting a workforce largely made up of women and people of color. Nearly one in seven child-care centers in Oregon faces staffing shortages.



Shuler added the pandemic has created additional hurdles, both for families and providers.



Shuler argued Oregon should reduce barriers for establishing child-care homes and centers, to improve access in those areas considered to be "child-care deserts" in the state, and added the federal government can do more to improve wages for providers and bolster subsidy programs for parents, such as the Child Tax Credit.



"Expanding the availability and the accessibility of care, and then, really investing in our workforce and ensuring that they're getting their needs met and really invested, at that governmental level," Shuler urged.



Our Children Oregon also suggested investments to ensure the availability of care and education services that are developmentally and culturally responsive, and in multiple languages.



Shuler remarked ultimately, this is about children, saying kids need trained providers to support proper child development in their first five years.



"We're really seeing a lot impacts on the children," Shuler stated. "Long-term, too. We're not just talking short-term, but on the long-term trajectories of their development."



References: Child care brief Our Children Oregon 01/06/2022

Child care costs U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2016

Advance Child Tax Credit IRS 08/11/2021



get more stories like this via email



A new report shows California's 13.5 million children are suffering in the wake of the pandemic.



It gives the state low marks on child care, foster care, mental-health supports and preventive health screenings. The new 2022 California Children's Report Card from the nonprofit Children Now showed children of color, in particular, are likely to absorb toxic levels of stress.



Harold Goldstein, executive director of Public Health Advocates, a statewide research and advocacy organization, noted the suicide rate for teens of color has shot up in the wake of police killings, worsening poverty, and separation from friends during COVID.



"The suicide rate among Black young people has doubled in the past six years and continues on a very troubling upward trajectory."



According to the report, only about one in four infants with Medi-Cal coverage got a well-baby checkup in 2019. And children's doctor visits have dropped significantly in the pandemic.



On the plus side, California gets "A" grades for getting kids covered by health insurance, regardless of immigration status, and for putting record funding toward transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds.



However, Goldstein added, the state gets low grades for a lack of affordable child care and low rates of pay for caregivers.



"If skilled, quality childcare isn't available to young children, they can be harmed, and it's going to impact them for the rest of their life," Goldstein contended.



The report authors also concluded California needs to work harder to find stable homes for foster kids, with nearly 40% being placed in three or more homes during a two-year period.



References: Children's Report Card Children Now 01/12/2022



get more stories like this via email

