Friday, January 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 14, 2020
Play

A new survey shows discrimination in medical settings affects quality of care; U.S. Supreme Court rejects vaccine and testing mandates for businesses; and New York moves toward electric school buses.

2022Talks - January 14, 2022
Play

U.S. House passes a new voting rights bill, setting up a Senate showdown; President Biden announces expanded COVID testing, and Jan. 6 Committee requests an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Dental Reimbursements Could Improve Access for MN Kids

Play

Friday, January 14, 2022   

This month, Minnesota has raised state reimbursement rates for dentists who accept patients enrolled in the state's Medicaid program.

Groups working with families in need believe it will get more young children into a dentist's office.

Kraig Gratke, executive director of the Minnesota Head Start Association, said roughly 88% of the kids signed up for Head Start around the state are covered by the Medical Assistance (MA) program.

To meet federal requirements, Head Start has to help ensure families are getting annual dental care for their kids, but he acknowledged it is not always easy.

"In outstate Minnesota, there's just not a lot of dentists," Gratke pointed out. "And then, not a lot of dentists were taking MA because reimbursement wasn't high enough."

The state said it is addressing what many described as notoriously low rates. As part of a $61 million package adopted last year, all dentists will receive the same rates for the same services under Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare. In some situations, payment increases could reach 98%.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) said in 2019, more than 60% of Minnesota children living in poverty did not see a dentist.

Gratke suggested not having consistent dental care could end up being very disruptive to a child's development, especially if they're in need of serious care.

"It makes it very difficult to learn, to manage behavior," Gratke asserted. "It's very hard on little ones."

State officials say benchmarks for health plans are being applied to the new rate structure. This year, DHS wants at least 45% of public health program enrollees to have a dental visit. In 2024, the goal rises to 55%. If a managed-care organization cannot meet those benchmarks, the department said it will step in to provide direct dental coverage.

Disclosure: Minnesota Community Action Association Resource Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Emissions from all buses, cars, and trucks make up 30% of New York City's carbon footprint. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Rally Support for NY Plan to Electrify School Buses

In her 2022 State of the State address, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set new goals for electrifying the school bus fleets in the state. Clean-energy …

Social Issues

Child-Care Conundrum Presents Hurdles for OR Families

Finding and affording child care is no cakewalk for Oregon families right now. A new report details the pressures and some potential policy fixes…

Social Issues

Education Focus of Governor’s 2022 Budget Address

Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make …

Pennsylvania's Public Safety Answering Points process an estimated 14.5 million requests for emergency services every year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telecoms' 3G Network Shutdowns Could Impact PA Emergency Calls

Mobile carriers are starting to decommission their 3G cellular networks this year, some as soon as next month. Pennsylvania officials are reminding …

Environment

"Citizen Science" Leads Group to Conservation Achievements

One hundred years ago today, the Izaak Walton League of America was founded in Chicago, with a mission of local stewardship of wild places, citizen …

Arizona environmental and political leaders are pushing state legislators to pass measures that would move the state's power grid to renewable sources of energy. (andreiorlov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

AZ Groups Outline Environmental Goals for 2022 Legislature

An alliance of environmental groups and lawmakers has released an ambitious, wide-ranging set of goals for the 2022 Arizona Legislature. The …

Social Issues

Judge: WI Ballot Drop Boxes Not Permitted Under State Law

During Wisconsin's pandemic elections, absentee ballot drop boxes offered a different route for people to cast their votes, but a new decision in …

Social Issues

After Historic Struggle, Barriers Remain for Native American Voters

The road to voting rights for Native Americans has been long, but advocates for indigenous people hope to build on the momentum they've seen in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021