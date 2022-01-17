NC Saw Record-Breaking Business Creation in 2021

Despite the pandemic, North Carolina has seen a record number of new businesses created in the past year.
A report from the Secretary of State's office says new business filings for 2021 grew 40% over 2020, for a total of more than 178,000 new businesses in the state. The previous record had been set in 2020, and new business growth overall has more than doubled since 2017.
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said the state is seeing a lot of homegrown activity, with residents inspired to start their own small businesses in an effort to find more flexibility during the pandemic.
"And I know a lot of folks that took their hobby and they decided to up their game," said Marshall. "They started working on it, perfecting it, maybe mass-producing it in some effects. Or they took an online course, to learn how to do something totally brand new for relaxation and said, 'I can make a business out of this.'"
The trend can be seen across the country, too, with Montana and Ohio also reporting record levels of new business creation in 2021.
Last year, the Secretary of State's office surveyed new businesses created in the last three years and found 90% still in operation.
Looking ahead, Marshall said it's smart to keep an eye on news headlines in the state when looking for potential new business ideas - such as the new Plant Sciences Initiative at North Carolina State University for research on sustainable agriculture.
"Those kinds of things will provide niches for folks in rural areas," said Marshall. "If we can get more productivity out of our land, if we can get diversity in productivity out of our land, all of those will create opportunities for folks in the rural areas."
Marshall said her department's new "Web Wizards," an interactive tool, has helped speed up the application process to incorporate a business in the state.
Mobile carriers are starting to decommission their 3G cellular networks this year, some as soon as next month.
Pennsylvania officials are reminding people with older-model cell phones to prepare for how this might affect service. Decommissioning older networks helps free up infrastructure to support more advanced services, like 5G, but it may result in some phones being unable to make calls or send text messages.
Jeff Boyle, deputy director of 911 for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said you are likely to be notified by your carrier if it affects you, but it is smart to plan ahead in case of an emergency.
"If your phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device to avoid losing service," Boyle explained. "And calling 911 is often the quickest way for somebody to access emergency services, so plan now so that you don't lose connectivity, including the ability to call 911."
AT&T said it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February, with Verizon and T-Mobile finalizing by year's end. The move may also affect medical alert devices and home security systems. Lower-income residents whose phones may no longer be supported can apply for help through the FCC's Lifeline program.
Lt. Adam Reed, communications office director for the Pennsylvania State Police, said in an emergency, dispatchers and first responders rely on the 911 system to gather crucial information, including location, which means 3G network phones may hinder the ability to provide assistance quickly.
"Whether it's a vehicle crash, a criminal act in progress or a medical emergency, seconds count when it comes to calling 911," Reed emphasized. "First responders will go wherever we need to save lives and help wherever we can, but again, we need to know where you are and what the emergency is."
Groups serving people experiencing homelessness or domestic violence survivors sometimes provide clients with older phones with no service plan but are still capable of making emergency calls. Users of such phones should check with their organization to discuss options.
The recent deaths of a family of seven have renewed bipartisan attempts to keep homes safe from carbon monoxide. One North Dakota fire chief welcomes federal efforts from both sides of the aisle in creating awareness.
In December, the victims were found in a home near the North Dakota/Minnesota border, with carbon-monoxide poisoning suspected. This week, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., urged a federal agency to release more information on what's being done to prevent these tragedies.
Even with a divided government, Chief Rex Weltikol of the Minot Rural Fire Department said he hopes the response provides more opportunities to learn from what happened.
"When the news comes out that all these bad things happen," he said, "there's got to be some good that comes out of that also."
Specifically, the chief said, doing more to promote installing home carbon-monoxide detectors is important. In their letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the senators want details on how it's coordinating with states on safety outreach, including educational materials that are multilingual. The victims in the recent tragedy were members of an immigrant family from Honduras.
Elsewhere, this month's deadly apartment building fire in New York City has renewed calls to look into racial disparities in the safety threats facing renters. Weltikol said he feels this is an area where public servants can go above and beyond to help communities.
"The way we look at it here," he said, "there's never, never enough reaching out to everybody to let them know the dangers of it."
The two senators have co-sponsored legislation in past sessions encouraging states to require residential carbon-monoxide detectors. In 2017, state leaders in North Dakota were criticized for rejecting a bill requiring them for certain rental properties. Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed it, citing individual responsibility in adding safeguards.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and facilities across the state.
Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center for Improving Value in Health Care, the group behind the updated Shop for Care tool, said making prices transparent can help individuals save money and bring down the overall costs of care.
"I think we really do need to shift our mindset as consumers," Frank urged. "And be taking ownership of the fact that we have the ability to drive some of these prices down, and take a little bit more control over our premiums."
Frank pointed out the tool can also help those without insurance navigate the best prices for services continuing to rise across Colorado. The highest-priced facility performing C-sections rose by 47%, and the cost of getting a wrist x-ray rose by 26%, between 2017 and 2019.
Price transparency is seen as a key component for bringing down health-care costs, and a new federal law requires hospitals to post prices online, but Frank noted prices are not always easy to find, or very user-friendly when you do.
"Our tool lets them do a one-stop shop, where you can compare all facilities at once," Frank outlined. "You can look at distance from your house, you can look at how the quality compares, just right at your fingertips, as opposed to having to go to each individual site."
The tool, which taps data from the Colorado All Payer Claims Database, also updates so-called episode prices for procedures such as knee and hip replacement, births, hysterectomies, colonoscopies and more. Episode pricing calculates the "all-in" cost based on what a typical procedure involves.
"Pre-surgery, during surgery or during the procedure, and then post," Frank explained. "So it encompasses pretty much everything you might have to pay, so you really get a good idea of what the whole price tag will be."
