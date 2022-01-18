Report: MI Kids Eligible but Not Receiving Child-Care Subsides

New state and county data show among Michigan's youngest children, there are gaps and disparities in access to crucial health, nutritional and educational services.
For instance, 35% of children up to age five are eligible for childcare subsidy credits, but only 5% actually receive them. For the Food Assistance Program, 45% of Michigan children are eligible, but only 25% are enrolled.
Kelsey Perdue, Kids Count project director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, said it is important for families to access safety-net programs.
"They really were designed to help families with low incomes afford necessities," Perdue explained. "Oftentimes eligibility requirements impact program participation and reach. That's one of many reasons why access might not meet need."
In November, the state raised the threshold for child-care subsidies to 185% of the federal poverty level, but many Michiganders live in child-care deserts, where there are not enough spots in high-quality child-care for the population of children.
The 2022 School Aid budget, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, includes $168 million for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool program, and $1.4 billion for more affordable and available child care.
Perdue pointed out there are additional steps to take, such as permanently expanding eligibility, as well as removing unnecessary barriers.
"There's currently a requirement that families where the parents do not live in the same household, in order for the parent with custody of that child to be eligible for child-care subsidies, they have to initiate a child-support case against that noncustodial parent," Perdue noted.
New fact sheets noted a history of racial segregation and disinvestment in Michigan communities have led to racial disparities in poverty levels. Children who are Black, Indigenous, Latino and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander are more likely to live under the poverty line than white children.
Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make the largest single investment on record in pre-K through high school education.
The governor said he is dedicating $11 million annually for statewide learning focusing on literacy and math, and a 12.5% increase in per-pupil funding. He noted the money will fund preschool for all four-year-olds, and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.
"This budget starts at the earliest age, providing universal preschool for all four year-olds, and full day Kindergarten for every child, all for the first time ever in the Commonwealth," Beshear stated.
The proposal also funds school districts' costs for student transportation with $175 million annually, an 81% increase. And it includes $229 million for textbooks, instructional resources and staff professional development.
The governor also announced a student-loan forgiveness program for Kentucky teachers.
Beshear explained implementing universal pre-K will cost $172 million dollars, which comes at a time when the Commonwealth is equipped with excess funds.
"That is only 8% of our budget surplus," Beshear explained. "Eight percent for the future of our kids."
The state saw revenue increase by nearly $2 billion, 16% greater than initial projections for the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
The governor also unveiled another new student-loan forgiveness program, to make it easier to recruit and keep nurses in the Commonwealth. He said the money is from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund in the American Rescue Plan. He highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the state's healthcare system.
"COVID-19 has now taken the lives of more than 12,400 of our fellow Kentuckians, and over 840,000 of our fellow Americans," Beshear observed.
Starting in May, the loan-forgiveness program will provide $5 million a year for five years, to be used to forgive student debt of up to $3,000 per year for each year a nurse or a nursing faculty member is employed.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
More than half of Missouri families report paying more than $500 a month for child care, and child-care providers have been struggling to keep their doors open. Advocates for children say there are some promising actions the Legislature could take to improve both ends.
Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy with Kids Win Missouri, noted that the American Rescue Plan last March allocated more than $700 million to Missouri, and the Show-Me State is one of a handful that has not yet spent it.
He said now, as providers continue to work through the latest surge of COVID, they need that relief.
"Those needs are making sure that the child-care providers stay in the field, whether that be through stipends or increased rates," said Stevenson. "We hope and anticipate to see a significant amount of resources targeted at making sure that the infant- and toddler-care supply for families who are working stays strong."
The $700 million in federal funding includes $444 million for keeping child-care providers in business, as well as $1.9 million for schools.
The state budget proposal also includes funding for Medicaid expansion, after a court ruled last year the state has to fund it after voters approved it via ballot measure.
Stevenson said as the Legislature works through the state budget and considers bills for this session, it's important to pass statutory changes to consolidate early childhood programs into one Office of Childhood, which was put into motion last year.
"Prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood, you would have - for example - home-visitation programs scattered across three different state agencies," said Stevenson. "You had different components of child care also in three different state agencies."
He said there's also a bill to extend a voluntary early learning quality-assurance report program, which can help providers increase their accreditation level, for instance.
The program is aimed at helping providers improve themselves, while also providing information to families about the quality of programs that opt in.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
On the Florida Legislature's opening day, House leaders scheduled separate redistricting committee meetings at the same time - and critics blasted it as another attempt to limit public input.
Republicans in the Florida House, who control the process of drawing new congressional and legislative district boundaries, held meetings Tuesday, specifically for public comment - but both were at 4 p.m. What was scheduled as a two-hour meeting ended in just eight minutes, after only two county commissioners spoke about the redistricting process.
Just before adjournment, state Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, called on acting chairman, Republican Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to make a change.
"I can't help but wonder if there are folks who are currently in the congressional redistricting committee, that was noticed at the same exact time, that are not here today," Daley said. "So, in the future, if we can just make sure we put them at separate times, I'd like to reiterate that request again. Thanks Mr. Chair."
Byrd thanked Daley, adding that he would "be certain" to pass on Daley's comments to House Redistricting Committee Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach.
The Fair Districts Coalition, which includes such advocacy groups as the League of Women Voters and Florida Conservation Voters, had sent a letter to Leek, protesting having less than a week's notice for the meeting, as well as the geographical limitations and lack of accommodations for anyone with COVID-19 concerns.
The House State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee was mostly empty, something Acting Chairman Byrd didn't seem to acknowledge in his closing remarks.
"I'd like to thank all members of the public that traveled here today to share your thoughts on the workshop maps and the redistricting process," he said. "I look forward to this next stage of our process."
On Monday, two bipartisan Senate subcommittees advanced four redistricting maps with almost no public testimony. The maps are poised for a vote on Thursday, even as groups urging fair representation call foul.