Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Race, Gender Factors in TN Teacher Classroom-Observation Scores

Play

Tuesday, January 18, 2022   

New research suggests Tennessee's system for rating a teacher's effectiveness by observing them in the classroom may not be equitable - at a time when public schools are struggling to boost teacher diversity.

Vanderbilt University researchers analyzed data from the first eight years of the classroom-observation system, and found Black and male teachers in Tennessee consistently received lower scores than white and female teachers.

Study co-author - Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt University Jason Grissom - explained that race and gender gaps remain, even when comparing similarly qualified teachers.

"Even when they had the same experience levels and education levels as their white and female colleagues," said Grissom, "and when their students achieved similar test scores and were similar on other outcomes."

While more teachers of color are being recruited than in previous decades, districts trying to diversify their staffs continue to struggle with high turnover rates, lack of mentoring and preparation, and inadequate teaching conditions, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

Grissom said the race gap appears to be driven by several factors, including the racial makeup of the school's faculty and the observers, and the types of students who tend to be assigned to Black teachers.

"But partly because they teach students who come into their classrooms with greater challenges," said Grissom, "it seems to be that's one of the drivers of why their observation scores are lower."

Grissom said he believes school districts should be aware of these factors in order to improve the fairness of the system.

"School districts, I think," said Grissom, "have an obligation to take a close look at their scoring processes and the scores that they're giving, ensuring that those scores are accurate."

Research indicates having a teacher of color correlates with improved academic performance in Black and Brown students, including higher reading and math test scores, graduation rates and college plans.





get more stories like this via email
The Carrizo Plain National Monument would receive extra protections from development under the proposed Public Lands Act in Congress. (Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management)

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Social Issues

ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a re…

Health and Wellness

Health Experts Advise Managing Kids' Screen Time

Excessive screen time can cause a host of negative side effects in kids, but as some Indiana schools go virtual because of the omicron variant…

The 134th Ohio General Assembly will end in a lame-duck session at the end of the year. (mcsquishee/Flickr)

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

Social Issues

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating …

One-fifth of all Montana voters in the 2020 election were between ages 18 and 29, according to a New York Times exit poll. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

Social Issues

NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021