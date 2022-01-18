Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Deadline to Sign Up for Kynect Health Coverage Extended to Jan. 31

Play

Tuesday, January 18, 2022   

High volumes and tech glitches have led to an extended deadline for Kentuckians to secure health coverage on the state's marketplace, 'kynect.gov.'

Kentucky Voices for Health's Outreach Coordinator Priscilla Easterling explained residents have until January 31 to compare state-managed health-care options, apply for coverage and complete the enrollment process all on one platform.

"Four out of every five Kentuckians could get a plan for $10 or less," said Easterling. "And that's primarily because of these increased subsidies."

She added that anyone considering coverage can reach out to their local "kynector" through the online portal or by calling 1-855-459-6328 to get help finding a plan.

Kynectors are available at no cost in every county to answer questions and help people sign up for coverage. Residents in almost every county can find subsidized coverage through Anthem and CareSource.

Easterling said the natural disaster last month prompted the state to extend the deadline.

"There have also been disasters all throughout the state, with the tornadoes and flooding," said Easterling. "And there have been some sort of technical issues with Kynect, that the state has been really great about working through."

She also added that this year Kynect offers a vision plan for Kentuckians needing eye exams, glasses or other eye-related care.

"Right now with the American Rescue Plan Act, and the increased subsidies," said Easterling, "it's a really great time to shop. Things are way more affordable than they have been in previous years."

According to federal data, more than 13 million people have signed up for 2022 health-care coverage so far, outpacing previous years.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare says more than 400,000 people will receive tax credits for 2022 coverage, that otherwise would have been inaccessible to them without the provisions in the American Rescue Plan.


Disclosure: Kentucky Voices for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
According to the state, 4 million California students owe a total of $147 billion in student debt. A new state program aims to help new students reduce that debt through public service. (Pathdoc/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Program to Pay CA College Students $10K for Volunteer Service

The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. …

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Social Issues

ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a re…

The 134th Ohio General Assembly will end in a lame-duck session at the end of the year. (mcsquishee/Flickr)

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

Social Issues

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating …

One-fifth of all Montana voters in the 2020 election were between ages 18 and 29, according to a New York Times exit poll. (auremar/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

Social Issues

NH Courts Offer Landlord-Tenant Mediation to Reduce Evictions

As many Granite Staters struggle to pay ever-increasing rent prices, the New Hampshire court system is offering mediation for landlords and their …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021