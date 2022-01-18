Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Experts Warn of Health Dangers of Blue Light From Digital Devices

Tuesday, January 18, 2022   

Statistics show thanks to the pandemic, Americans are now glued to their digital devices an average of 13 hours a day, up from 7 or 8 hours a day before COVID.

Exposure to blue light from screens is taking a toll on our eyes. Blue light is part of the UV spectrum and can damage your retina.

Helen Macias, an optician at Dynamic Eye Care in North Las Vegas, said they are seeing a lot more customers who complain of eye pain in the past year.

"Right now, we're experiencing a lot of children, teachers and others who are now conducting business online," Macias explained. "People are now experiencing the strain on the eyes, staring at the screen. It can lead to macular degeneration."

People with light-colored eyes or a family history of macular degeneration are at higher risk. Blue light is present in sunlight but the bulk of people's exposure comes through their cell phones, tablets, certain smart TVs and high-end video games.

Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eye care officer for United HealthCare, recommended people follow the 20-20-20 rule: For every 20 minutes of screen time, take 20 seconds to stare at something in the distance at least 20 feet away.

"That break takes you away from the blue light, lets your pupil go to its normal size, lets your muscles in your eye relax, lets your focusing muscle relax," Edmonds emphasized. "All that every 20 minutes will really help you be more comfortable with screen time."

People can purchase lenses for their eyeglasses or certain laptops to filter out blue light, and they can use the "night mode" feature on their cell phones to cut down on exposure.

Disclosure: United HealthCare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


