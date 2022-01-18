Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice
National Day of Racial Healing Today

Tuesday, January 18, 2022   

Today, the day after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, comes a chance to put our ideals into action on the sixth annual National Day of Racial Healing.

Everyone is invited to log onto the virtual event, which will feature a performance by singer John Legend and roundtable discussions with social-justice advocates.

Dr. Icela Pelayo, program officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which sponsors the event, said everyone can reach out to friends and family to talk about racial equity.

"When we take the time to see the humanity in one another and develop and repair our relationships, we are in a better position to advance racial equity and to fix our broken systems to cause the great injustices," Pelayo asserted.

The event starts at noon Pacific time today on dayofracialhealing.org. The website also has tips on how to engage in authentic conversations about racial healing and encourages people to share their own experiences using the hashtag #Howweheal.

In 2021, the City of Los Angeles created an Office of Racial Equity, an effort started several years ago at grassroots community dinners.

Pelayo pointed out the Day of Racial Healing is designed to start the conversation, so communities can decide what needs to be fixed and move forward.

"Whether they want to focus on various systems like housing or health care or transportation, justice, the economy," Pelayo outlined. "Communities know what they need, and therefore they definitely set the agenda."

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the Golden State is marked by wide racial disparities in criminal justice, health, wealth and education. And a 2016 study from UCLA found white households in L.A. have a median net worth of $355,000, while Mexican and African American households have a median wealth of $3,500 and $4,000 respectively.


