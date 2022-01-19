Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene.



One of the most urgent tasks for lawmakers will be to rework the 15 congressional districts they approved in November, which were invalidated by the state Supreme Court last week for favoring the GOP. The Legislature has until mid-February to approve a new map.



While the biennium budget was a focus in 2021, this year it's the capital budget. Desiree Tims, president and chief executive of the group Innovation Ohio, said it provides funding for state agency infrastructure needs as well as local community projects.



"This is why people vote for their state reps and their state senators," she said. "We're looking to them to manage the budget and to make sure the money and taxpayer dollars return back into communities. This is something that people on the ground will feel immediately."



Legislators will submit priorities for new capital projects by April 1. Some bills expected to be advanced this year include House Bill 376, to help protect consumer data, House Bill 389, which would restore components of Ohio's gutted energy-efficiency law, and Senate Bill 236, which enables insurers using an online platform to automatically enroll purchasers in digital communications.



With 2022 being an election year, the General Assembly will break for the May primary in mid-April. Tims noted that campaign years are a little tricky because lawmakers are trying to get a "win" with voters. She said she's concerned those attempts to gain political points could focus on policies that lean toward extremism.



"Most Ohioans want the Legislature to get things done, and extremism doesn't make our state stronger, it doesn't make our democracy stronger," she said. "It actually weakens it - such as attacking education, such as dangerous gun bills like permitless carry, and of course, the ongoing attacks on reproductive freedom."



Other issues possibly coming this session include an omnibus criminal-justice reform bill and a measure to use artificial intelligence to reduce the occasions that Ohioans must interact in person or by mail with government.



This story was produced with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



A ballot initiative in Missouri is seeking to change the way statewide elections are run.



Currently, in the Show-Me State, there are party primaries in August, and voters choose between the winners of the primaries in November.



The Better Elections initiative seeks to move to what's known as ranked-choice voting.



Rosetta Okohson, a Democratic consultant and co-leader of the political action committee Better Elections, said under the model they are proposing, everybody votes for their top choice from any party in one primary election, then the top four would move onto the general election, where voters can rank them in order of preference.



"Things have been very polarized in our most recent elections, and voter participation has been very low," Okohson observed. "We know more people show up in November, and are more engaged in November, and we want voters to feel good about having different options."



She added while some voters are strong partisans, others may want to vote for a Democrat in one race and a Republican in another.



Under the proposal, party labels still would be included next to people's names on the ballot, so voters still would know which candidates represent which party. Opponents of ranked-choice voting say the current primary system works, and there is no reason to change it.



John Hancock, a Republican consultant and co-leader of the campaign, said some voters do not like to publicly disclose their political leanings, but they have to in order to vote in the primary.



He pointed out since strong partisans tend to be more engaged primary voters, Republican candidates tend to run as far to the right as they can, and Democratic candidates tend to run to the left. He hopes the new system can address those issues.



"Under this system, if I'm one of four Republicans running, I'm not going to tear down my fellow candidates, because if a voter is going to vote for them as their first choice, I want to be their second choice," Hancock emphasized. "It will make campaigns more broad-based. I think it will make campaigns less divisive. And I think it'll produce better elected officials."



The constitutional amendment has been approved by the Secretary of State's office for signature gathering. To appear on the ballot, the campaign will need at least 160,000 signatures by May, the number determined by turnout from the last gubernatorial election.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



